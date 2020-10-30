 Skip to main content
LETTER: Gail Young the best candidate for NC House
LETTER: Gail Young the best candidate for NC House

I believe Gail Young is the best candidate for NC House 83 because she embraces a partnership of job growth and environmental stewardship. She knows it is not only possible, but our duty, to preserve the bountiful resources in North Carolina while fostering economic growth and a better quality of life.

Gail shares my belief that only by attracting businesses committed to protecting the environment and holding polluters accountable can we build a sustainable future for North Carolinians. She supports reinstating the Renewable Energy Tax Credit to incentivize renewable industries, including wind farms, and supports families and businesses having the freedom to choose a 3rd party energy source - which would promote renewable energy. She is opposed to offshore drilling in favor of supporting tourism and fishing industries and is opposed to fracking that threatens our water supply.

The NC League of Conservation Voters and NC Sierra Club have endorsed Gail for her advocacy for a clean energy economy that works for all residents. I've seen Gail in action during her campaign and know first-hand how hard she works to make Cabarrus County a better place. Cabarrus County needs Gail's experience, passion and work ethic to get the job done in our state legislature.

Gail Wood

Huntersville

