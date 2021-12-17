LETTER: Good journalism needed, but not to exclude those who disagree with you

I was initially encouraged when I began to read an article in the IT of Friday November 26 titled "Confronting misinformation, restoring trust", by Pastor Ben Sloan. There is a lot of truth in the article concerning the difference between traditional journalism ("good news") of years ago and modern journalism of today.

The writer is correct in stating, "good news" is "news that is delivered authentically and is well done." Unlike today’s journalism which the writer states, "Most people now recognize the impossibility, and even undesirability of objectivity."

Both true statements; sad, but, true. I am afraid society will never read or watch traditional journalism ever again, which is desperately needed.

I said at the beginning of this letter, I was initially encouraged by the article. But his argument fell apart because the writer started to show his biases. He complained about the other side and their opinion about things. He does not want to hear the other side, in fact, he is asking the IT to censor those he does not agree with.