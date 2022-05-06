LETTERS: Commissioners race recommendations, comments

Kiger, Shue and Thompson best choices for commissioner

Editor,

Like so many of my fellow citizens, I am a moderate, not an ideologue who has chosen to accept the partisan and often unprincipled rhetoric of either side in our current highly polarized political landscape. Rather I choose to think seriously about the issues facing our community and to evaluate the track record and experience of those who place themselves before us candidates to determine who best among those candidates can best provide thoughtful, respectful and moderate leadership in addressing these issues.

Using this criteria it has been easy for me to determine that the two incumbents, Commissioners Lynn Shue and Blake Kiger, as well as Alan Thompson, a political newcomer, but long term and highly respected leader in service to our community, are the best choices for Cabarrus County Commissioner in the upcoming May 17th primary.

Our community has enjoyed an unprecedented period of business growth and the creation of jobs that are well above our county’s average income level during the past four years. I have frequently watched Commissioners Shue and Kiger ask penetrating questions to discern the facts and the impact of various positions on the issues presented to the County Commission and then vote with moderation for policies, decisions and solutions that have propelled Cabarrus County to emerge as the third fastest growing county in the state.

Under the thoughtful decision making and leadership of Commissioners Shue and Kiger our county has had four very successful years. While all “boats” are elevated by the rising tide of prosperity and growth in North Carolina, Cabarrus has risen more quickly and to a higher level than the rest of the pack. Commissioners Shue’s and Kiger’s successful track record and their thoughtful moderate leadership constitute a tried and true choice for continuing the steady growth, health, prosperity and well-being of Cabarrus County.

Although Alan Thompson is new to seeking elected public office his service to our community is long standing. Alan has more than thirty six (36) years of experience in emergency medical services, fire, emergency management, and tactical medicine. During his career in public safety Alan has served in operational, tactical, strategic, management and executive roles, including sixteen (16) years as Director of our Cabarrus County Emergency Medical Services system.

In these public service roles Alan has collaborated with community partners, boards, committees, media, and elected officials at the local, state, and national levels. Over the past thirty one (31) years Alan has taught various public safety and emergency services courses at RCCC where he is currently the Director and Program Chair for RCCC’s Emergency Services Department. And Alan is a veteran of the Army National Guard and a Methodist minister in our community.

Only the Republican primary is contested in this election. I especially encourage all unaffiliated voters, as well as Republicans, to express your voice in support of moderate, competent and experienced leadership and the continued growth, health, prosperity and well-being of our community by making your voice heard and voting for Lynn Shue, Blake Kiger and Alan Thompson for Cabarrus County Commissioner.

Mark Spitzer

President

Castle & Cooke, North Carolina and Atlantic American Properties

Measmer’s math is off

Editor,

In the Sunday May 1 edition, the Independent Tribune printed statements by various individuals running in the Primary to seek a spot on the Cabarrus County Commission.

Chris Measmer in his statement falsely claimed that Cabarrus County property taxes were higher than Mecklenburg County tax. If one lives in unincorporated Mecklenburg County their property tax rate ranges from 0.85% to 0.90% depending on what part of the county they live.

The Cabarrus County tax rate is 0.74%. In addition, the $ assessed is a function of property value. The median home value in Mecklenburg County is about $220,000 and in Cabarrus County is about $165,000. A homeowner in Cabarrus County pays 13% to 18% lower rate compared to a homeowner in Mecklenburg County. In addition with the median home price in Cabarrus County less than the median price in Mecklenburg County, the Cabarrus County homeowner realizes additional tax savings.

Mark Murphy

Concord

Paul brings conspiracy theories to commissioner race

Editor,

Thanks to the Independent Tribune for publishing the opinions of the candidates for Cabarrus County Commission. An informed public is needed to find sensible people to continue the relatively non-partisan and undramatic leadership that has led to the success of this area.

John Paul's answers do not fit that description. He describes COVID, which has already killed 1 million Americans, as merely a new flu that surprised the medical community and a scheme about "other things".

He goes on to say this led to a fraudulent election for which there is no evidence. He apparently is under the same delusion as those who stormed the capital on January 6 and the continued claims of the sore losers of the election.

Let's hope we elect someone who is interested in solving our local issues and not a conspiracy theorist with an agenda.

Vincent Keipper

Concord