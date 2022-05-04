LETTERS: Response to Williams column, election endorsements

Democracy needs citizens expressing ideas, opinions

Editor,

In the April 29th guest column, Michael Paul Williams of the Richmond Times-Dispatch argues that if Elon Musk “loosens the reins” of Twitter, he “jeopardizes democracy.” He further states that “people seem to have lost their capacity to distinguish between facts and lies” and that allowing Americans the freedom to express their opinions, no matter how offensive, can be dangerous.

The question that needs to be posed to Mr. Williams is “who should be the determiner of truth?” Mr. Williams is concerned about vesting control of media outlets in the hands of wealthy moguls. I am not excited about any single individual’s control over information; however, chief executive officers of publicly held media outlets can be equally controlling of that outlet’s content and direction.

So what is the solution to Mr. Williams’ concern about protecting democracy? You must first acknowledge that democracy involves citizen participation and you cannot have participation if the media and the government are suppressing ideas and opinions. That is why we have the First Amendment which upholds the principle of free speech. The founders were all too familiar with attempts to control speech by governments in other countries and how those attempts resulted in disastrous outcomes for the people. The sure way to destroy a democratic society is to deprive the citizens of the information needed to make informed decisions.

My recommendation to Mr. Williams or any journalist who advocates censorship to “protect our democracy” is to return to the first principles of journalism. Those principles include being skeptical of the motives of anyone in positions of authority, on the left and the right or in government or the private sector, and report what is actually happening and not what you believe should happen.

Doug Stafford

Concord

Cauble recommended for Kannapolis School Board

Editor,

We recommend voting for Allan J. Cauble for Kannapolis City School Board. Allan has acquired a great deal of experience working through the school system for over 26 years in many capacities including A.L. Brown Cafeteria Manager, KCS Transportation Supervisor, and still serves as the A.L, Brown Varsity Football PA announcer.

He has constantly proven himself to be a dedicated individual in his personal and professional life. He always makes a concerted effort to study and understand all issues yet keeps an open mind to the concerns of others. His knowledge of the workings of KSC departments allows him to always have the best interest of students, teachers, faculty, parents and administration in all his decisions and actions.

Allan is a leader. He communicates well with all ages and always seeks to alleviate existing and possible upcoming issues. He will always be the one to ask the hard questions to get to the heart of matters and does not allow personalities to sway his decisions.

His willingness to serve others has lead him to run for the KCS Board in the hopes he can make a difference in the lives of students, teachers and administration of KCS.

It is with proud enthusiasm, we support Allan J. Cauble for the KCS Board and we hope you will join us by casting your vote on May 17th for him.

Willard & Virginia McCombs

Kannapolis

In District 83 Jenkins the true conservative

Editor,

If you’re looking for a solid Constitutional Conservative Republican that is not afraid of some hard work, Brad Jenkins is the right representative for NC House District 83.

He is the only veteran, he is a TRUE conservative, a local pastor of a growing church, and a father of five children, these aspects give him advantages to many groups of people. He wants to make a better America for his children, and other families, so that they will not have to go through the struggles that we are facing today.

He has devoted many countless hours door knocking and attending events, in order to listen to the true concerns of the people face to face in the different communities in which he wants to represent. He isn’t another politician, but a real servant to the citizens.

I will personally be voting for Brad Jenkins because I have witnessed him selflessly serve his community for several years and has made a huge difference. He has volunteered with several organizations and at multiple events and continues to work with members of the community on a daily basis.

So don’t forget to go Vote Brad Jenkins, for someone who truly cares and will strive to make a positive change. He defiantly has my vote!

Jacqueline Belliveau

China Grove