Treasurer Folwell Calls for "PPP" Approach to COVID Vaccine Distribution

“We need to move the vaccines out of the expensive hospital environment. In sixty-two years, I’ve never gone to a hospital to get a vaccine,” said Treasurer Folwell. “For more than 100 years, citizens have entrusted primary care physicians, pediatricians and pharmacies to administer vaccines. People are dying; poverty and illiteracy are worsening. The State Health Plan and the Clear Pricing Project Network stand ready to help get the vaccines out to the public.”

In fact, many non-hospital and non-health care providers associated with CPP have applied to be vaccine providers but have heard little back from NCDHHS. According to media reports, Tryon Medical Partners, a large independent medical group with 90 physicians, over 125,000 patients and a member of CPP, applied to administer the vaccine the first day it was available but has received only an email from NCDHSS saying they are dealing with an “influx” of applications for the vaccine. The Charlotte-based independent practice has facilities for refrigerating 200,000 doses and has identified 10,000 patients who are 75 years or older who can take the vaccine.