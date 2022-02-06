Scott Hollifield: Study says don’t eat crisps from dirty boots

Of course, the same thing can be said about humans, hence the term “He’s a dirty old man.”

Back to the news release as Dr. Cox continues:

“This becomes key when thinking about areas such as the car boot or driver’s seat. Many of us have placed loose food shopping in our boots, or dropped the odd crisp onto our seat, before picking it up and eating it.”

As to my first question posed above — how did they get into my vehicle? — they didn’t. The study says the cars used were a 17-year-old Peugeot 307-SW, a five-year-old VW Golf, a 13-year-old Ford Focus, a nine-year-old Honda Jazz, and a two-year-old Peugeot 308.

As to my other question, what qualifies as an average toilet? Here is where I believe the research is suspect. The release says two “domestic toilets were chosen that had not been knowingly cleaned but had been used in the preceding 24 hours.”

Just two?

Real scientists know that any toilet research is woefully incomplete without results from single-occupancy dive bar bathroom following the third set by a Molly Hatchet tribute band.

In conclusion, the study does offer these lessons: Keep your doors locked so researchers can’t get into your car, keep your boots clean and don’t eat any crisps from under the driver’s seat.

Scott Hollifield is editor and general manager of The McDowell News in Marion and a humor columnist. Email him at rhollifield@mcdowellnews.com .