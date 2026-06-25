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There's a question worth asking before you ever call an HVAC company: how old is the house, actually? Not the renovated kitchen or the new deck. The bones. Because the year your home was built tells you almost as much about your HVAC system's future as a home inspection would.
Old house HVAC problems aren't random. They tend to follow a pattern, and that pattern may track pretty closely with when the home was built.
Pre-1960s homes: the ductwork question
A lot of homes in the Charlotte region predate central air entirely. These houses were built around radiators, window units, or just good airflow design, and when ductwork eventually got added, it was often retrofitted into spaces that weren't built for it. Crawl spaces, odd overhead spaces, attics with barely enough clearance to run a duct line. The result is systems that have to work harder than they should, with leaks and pressure imbalances baked into the design from the start.
If your house falls into this category and a room never quite gets comfortable no matter what the thermostat says, that's usually not a fluke. That may be the ductwork telling you something.
1970s-1990s homes: aging equipment, aging expectations
This stretch of homes usually has proper ductwork, but the systems themselves are often well past their expected lifespan, and the expectations baked into them are dated too. A lot of these common HVAC problems come down to single-stage systems trying to do a job that newer two-stage and variable-speed equipment handles far more efficiently. Reduced airflow, inconsistent temperatures between floors, units that run constantly without quite catching up. None of it is dramatic. It's just inefficiency, quietly costing money every month.
When something actually breaks
Eventually, regardless of the home's age, something gives. If you have an HVAC system that is broken, the biggest issues tend to cluster around a short list: a failed capacitor that keeps the compressor from starting, a refrigerant leak that shows up as a system that runs but never quite cools, electrical issues that trip breakers or smell faintly of something burning, or a heat exchanger crack that's a safety issue rather than just a comfort one. Brothers handles HVAC repair, maintenance, and installation throughout the Charlotte region, and NATE-certified technicians are the difference between someone who can identify the actual issue and someone just swapping parts and hoping.
Concord specifically has its own quirks
Homes in Concord run the full range, from older homes near the historic district to newer construction further out toward one of the lakes. Brothers serves Concord directly, and the technicians who work that area regularly see both ends of the spectrum: aging systems in older homes that need real diagnostic work, and newer systems that just need a tune-up to stop losing efficiency. Knowing which one you're dealing with matters before any money gets spent.
The piece people forget
Here's something that doesn't always come up in the equipment conversation: indoor air quality tends to get worse as a home ages, independent of whatever's going on with the HVAC system mechanically. Older insulation, settled dust, and humidity that's found its way into places it shouldn't be. Indoor air quality services like humidifiers, purifiers, and UV light systems address a problem that a furnace or AC replacement alone won't fix.
The bottom line
Old house HVAC problems and old equipment problems aren't quite the same thing, even though they may often show up together. Knowing your home's age, and what that era of construction typically means for its mechanical systems, is a useful starting point before any repair conversation. The rest is just finding someone who's actually seen your specific kind of house before.