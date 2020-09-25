Whitley’s Funeral Home: A Long History of Service

In 1946, W.L. (Bill) Whitley, Sr., just out of military service from World War II joined his father. Older brothers Ralph and Fred had other business ventures in their futures and left the funeral business in the 1940’s. Bill advanced in the company throughout the next three decades to become manager and eventually president/treasurer of the company.

In the 1960’s, the company adopted the name “Whitley’s Funeral Home”, and Bill’s vision to increase business opportunities lead the firm to remodel and expand their facility. Again, during the 1970’s, the company was remodeled and expanded, adding a glass foyer to the front of the building. In 1986, the company abandoned its 73 year lease arrangement with Cannon Mills Company and built a new facility to serve the growing needs of the newly incorporated city of Kannapolis.

Beginning in 1971, the third generation of Whitley’s began working in the family business. Son, W.L. (Whit) Whitley, Jr., joined the company part-time in 1971 and full time in 1979. Then in 1981, another son, David, and in 1990, daughter Jane joined the company.

Today, David Whitley and Jane Whitley run day to day operations. William L. Whitley, Sr. is retired. Throughout the years, numerous employees have given their time, talents and dedication to the ideals of personal family funeral service. We have and continue to be committed to continuing the long-standing tradition of dedication and excellence to the people of Cabarrus and Rowan counties. Thank you for voting us again the Best Funeral Home in Greater Cabarrus.