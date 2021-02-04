BOYS BASKETBALL: Bulldogs rally for a win over Spiders on Senior Night

The Bulldogs were carrying all the momentum heading into the final period, as they had narrowed the Spiders’ lead to four points, 47-43. A little more than a minute in, senior Jake Dameron grabbed an offensive rebound and scored to tie the game at 49. And about another minute later, sophomore forward Daevin Hobbs sank two free throws to put Jay M. Robinson ahead for the first time since they were up 2-0.

After that, Jay M. Robinson began forcing turnovers and ultimately built its own double-digit lead while the home crowd roared in excitement.

Several Bulldogs played important roles in the comeback, with four players scoring in double figures: Hobbs and Wheeler were the top scorers with 14 points apiece, while Ky Richardson had 11 and Samarion Hughes added 10.

After celebrating with his teammates, Bulldogs senior forward Carson Beane was appreciative of the moment.

“It’s really nice to win one, especially on Senior Night,” said Beane, who contributed two points. “There’s plenty more games, but there’s nothing like Senior Night.”

Jay M. Robinson head coach Lavar Batts Sr. was no less enthused about his team’s comeback win.