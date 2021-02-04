BOYS BASKETBALL: Bulldogs rally for a win over Spiders on Senior Night

CONCORD – The situation looked rough for Jay M. Robinson’s boys basketball team on Wednesday night.
But despite trailing the Concord Spiders by double digits at halftime, the Bulldogs regrouped and rallied for a 69-56 home victory on Senior Night.
The Bulldogs have now won five consecutive games and improved their record to 5-4 overall, 3-4 in the South Piedmont 3A Conference.
The Spiders fell to 2-4, 2-4 and have now suffered four defeats in a row.
After a first quarter that saw an offensive surge from both teams, including a pair of early 3-pointers from Bulldogs guard Zikei Wheeler, Concord continued scoring in the second quarter while Jay M. Robinson began to struggle offensively.
While the Bulldogs fell behind, the Spiders consistently scored in transition. Concord’s offense was led by junior guard Johnakin Franklin, who scored 18 of his game-high 21 points in the first half alone, and the Spiders frequently capitalized on turnovers.
Despite being down 38-28 at halftime, however, the Bulldogs were able to make Senior Night end on a positive note.
Jay M. Robinson looked like a much different team in the second half. The Bulldogs got good looks at the rim, focused in on defense, and slowed down Concord’s offense. Nonetheless, the offensive rebounding of Spiders forward Joseph Toe gave them enough second chances to keep the lead, setting up an exciting fourth quarter.
The Bulldogs were carrying all the momentum heading into the final period, as they had narrowed the Spiders’ lead to four points, 47-43. A little more than a minute in, senior Jake Dameron grabbed an offensive rebound and scored to tie the game at 49. And about another minute later, sophomore forward Daevin Hobbs sank two free throws to put Jay M. Robinson ahead for the first time since they were up 2-0.
After that, Jay M. Robinson began forcing turnovers and ultimately built its own double-digit lead while the home crowd roared in excitement.
Several Bulldogs played important roles in the comeback, with four players scoring in double figures: Hobbs and Wheeler were the top scorers with 14 points apiece, while Ky Richardson had 11 and Samarion Hughes added 10.
After celebrating with his teammates, Bulldogs senior forward Carson Beane was appreciative of the moment.
“It’s really nice to win one, especially on Senior Night,” said Beane, who contributed two points. “There’s plenty more games, but there’s nothing like Senior Night.”
Jay M. Robinson head coach Lavar Batts Sr. was no less enthused about his team’s comeback win.
“It’s amazing,” Batts Sr. said. “I wanted our seniors to go out with a bang, and I’m glad our guys put it together to finish the job. The first half, we were extremely flat; the second half, we put a collective energy bargain together.”
The Spiders had not played in more than two weeks because of the coronavirus, and their chemistry seemed to be off throughout the game, even when they were putting up points.
“I think we got a little complacent with that lead,” said Concord coach Barrett Krueger, who was less than pleased with his team’s second-half regression. “We’re a team that plays with too many peaks and valleys. (We) played an outstanding first half, and some things you just can’t explain.
“We’ve been away from each other,” said Krueger. “It’s hard to have answers because we’ve been away from the court a lot.”
SCORING SUMMARY
Concord 21 17 9 9 -- 56
Robinson 19 9 15 26 -- 69
CONCORD - Blue 2, Carson Cooke 10, Johnakin Franklin 21, Scott 2, Smith 4, Swinger 6, Toe 9, Torrence 2
JAY M. ROBINSON - Beane 2, Dameron 9, Daevin Hobbs 14, Samarion Hughes 10, Jones 2, Moses 7, Ky Richardson 11, Zikei Wheeler 14