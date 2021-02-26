C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: McDonald’s All-American Richardson might be No. 1 on a great Cabarrus list

Anyway, back to Richardson’s Tuesday.

That night, Richardson led Cannon to a victory over Greensboro Day in the state semifinals, putting the Cougar girls in the championship game for what is believed to be the first time.

She finished the game with 32 points, which was no surprise, considering she had a 49-point night earlier this season. But the big thing is that it gave her 2,000 points for her career, which began under the aforementioned Tolonda Simmons at Hickory Ridge and continued under Drakeford at Cannon from her sophomore season.

“I didn’t even know I had 2,000 points,” she said. “It’s so crazy. I knew I had a chance a couple games back, but I didn’t know I was still in the picture until today. It’s just awesome. Not too many people get 2K, so it’s just a blessing.”

Four other Cabarrus female players have gotten “2K,” as Richardson puts it, but her body of work is what makes her unique.

And before the doubters get to chirping, don’t just assume that Richardson has just been dominating inferior competition.