C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Who knows just how good Wonders' state-title-contending hurdler Marshall can be?

KANNAPOLIS – Who knew?

Who knew that venturing into the wilderness of New Hampshire and playfully jumping over anything you could find would produce one of the best high school hurdlers in North Carolina?

Who knew that a kid who got a relatively late start to track and field as a middle-schooler, what with 5-year-olds competing on the AAU circuit now, would become so good that he would be on the heels of a local legend?

And who knew that that same New Hampshire kid would adopt a love for Southern-dipped food – all while burning those calories by tirelessly continuing his running and jumping –

and have a legitimate chance to win a gold medal Saturday in the final track meet of the season?

Daunte Marshall, a junior New England transplant at A.L. Brown High School, has had a journey that makes him one of the top threats to win a state championship in the 110-meter hurdles this weekend.

He and his A.L. Brown hurdles coach, Gerald Hefner, will head to N.C. A&T State University’s Marcus T. Johnson Track early Saturday morning to continue chasing his dreams.

Marshall will already be a champion when he arrives. This spring, he won the Greater Metro 4 Conference title and the 4A Midwest Regional crown.

He’ll go for the trifecta Saturday when the preliminaries begin around 10 a.m. at the Greensboro school.

And while Hefner isn’t putting any added pressure on Marshall, the veteran coach definitely believes his hurdler can do it – partly because of his supreme talent and partly because of his character.

“He has a great chance to win,” Hefner said. “But if he doesn’t, I know he’ll do well, no matter what. I’ve got a lot of faith in him.

He’s a good kid, he’s a tough kid. He’s very quiet and unassuming, but he works hard, and that matters.”

When you first meet Marshall, he doesn’t say much. He is pleasant, respectful, but he doesn’t bombard you with words. It’s not his way.

Marshall admits he’s been like that since he was a little boy growing up in Milford, New Hampshire, which is a great town but not exactly the cradle of track stars. But as the youngest child in the family, Marshall found a way to entertain himself by simply going out, exploring, and taking off and soaring over anything he could find like an amateur daredevil.

“When I was a kid, I would just run and jump over stuff because that was just fun to me,” Marshall said. “I would leap over stuff just to see if I could make it.

“As I got older, I didn’t do track because in middle school up there they didn’t have many sports going on,” he added. “But down here, it was different.”

Southern-fried satisfaction

“Down here” happened when Marshall was in seventh grade and he, his father James and mother Ashley Lamarre moved to North Carolina to be closer to Daunte’s two adult brothers, Darnell and DeShaun, who were starting families of their own.

Daunte loved exploring in New Hampshire, but there’s only so much running and jumping in the woods a kid can do before he needs something more stimulating.

Kannapolis was something different – good different. Being the new kid on the block actually was a great thing for this 12-year-old ready to learn more about himself and the world.

“I was excited,” Marshall recalled. “Down here, there are a lot of different ethnicities and a lot more things to do. I was just excited to be down here and be with my family. There’s a lot more different foods to try out, places to go and people to meet. There’s just a lot different surroundings. And when I came here, everyone was really nice.”

James had competed in track and field growing up in New York and still followed the sport, and that piqued Marshall’s interest in it as well. As soon as he got his chance, Marshall was on the track running and jumping over hurdles at Kannapolis Middle School.

The next year, Hefner went to a KMS practice to see what kind of talent would eventually be coming to the high school. Hefner noticed Marshall and another kid running the hurdles, which at the middle-school level, were a lot shorter and were separated by about 20 meters, as opposed to high school, where the hurdles are separated by about 9 meters.

Hefner saw something he could work with. With an athlete as fast and fluid as Marshall, helping him make the adjustment to high school hurdles wouldn’t be a problem at all.

When Marshall arrived on the A.L. Brown campus as a freshman, they went to work.

Chasing an A.L. Brown icon

Long before Marshall had even cleared one A.L. Brown hurdle, a single athlete’s name dominated his track and field thoughts: Josh Parks.

Parks is arguably the greatest A.L. Brown track and field athlete in history, and he no doubt is one of the best Cabarrus County has ever seen.

While competing for the Wonders through 2019, Parks won state championships in three different events – the 110 hurdles, the open 400 meters, and the 4x200 relay. When he graduated, Parks held school records in the 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles, 400 meters, 200, 55-meter hurdles and high jump.

Let’s just say he’s kind of special, and that’s continued at UNC Wilmington, where, Parks is one of the top performers in the Colonial Athletic Association and, as a junior, was recently named the school’s Male Athlete of the Year.

So for the longest time, Marshall has been running with surpassing Parks in his sights.

“Oh, I heard of him my first year I started track,” Marshall said of Parks, “and Coach Hefner told me more about him.”

Hefner laughed slyly, knowing that talking about the legendary Parks will on motivate someone like Marshall, who wants to be the best.

“I keep dropping Josh’s name around him every time I can,” Hefner said.

“Josh is just a special young man, but Daunte’s a special young man, too,” Hefner added. “I won’t say that his time will ever reach Josh’s, but I’m gonna tell you what: He’s close right now.”

In fact, Marshall’s hurdle times as a junior are faster than what Parks’ was in the same grade.

“But of course Josh had just started hurdling near the end of his junior year,” Hefner said. “He did so many other events for us. But I think Daunte has the potential to get there.”

A change gonna come

Marshall doesn’t just run the 110 hurdles. He also runs the 100- and 200-meter dashes as well as the 300 hurdles. During the indoor track season, he runs the 55-meter dash and the 55 hurdles.

And he excels in all of them.

Marshall was so good at the 55 hurdles last winter that he placed third in the state behind Porter Ridge’s Brandon Benitez and Weddington’s Cameron Wright in what truly was a photo finish.

Benitez won in 7.80 seconds, and Wright (7.81) was second, followed by Marshall (7.84).

Even in defeat, Hefner knew there were higher heights for Marshall. And they would be achieved in a matter of months.

“Daunte’s dad was standing with me at the finish line that day,” Hefner recalled, “and I said, ‘He’ll get them in the 110s because of his speed. I really believe it will be a different story.’”

Hefner proved prophetic.

The three hurdlers met again last week at the 4A Midwest Regionals in Mocksville, and the 110 hurdles produced another photo finish. But this time, it was Marshall who grabbed the gold, finishing with a career-best time of 14.50 seconds ahead of Wright (14.55) and Benitez (14.67).

“I had to push myself a lot harder and do extra warmups and training for that one since the people I was going against were a lot faster than I was,” Marshall said. “But I did it.”

Marshall’s feat was actually even more impressive because he had pulled a muscle at the start of the week while working out in the weight room. He wasn’t even sure he would be able to compete in regionals.

“All last week, he only jumped over one hurdle,” Hefner said. “That was on Thursday, and he felt it then. We didn’t try to overdo the situation. We stretched him every day and had him in the training room.”

Now getting stronger heading into Saturday, Marshall wants to carry that regional momentum to the state meet. He is the top seed in the hurdles, although the field is extremely tough. Benitez and Wright will be there, too, as will Charlotte Ardrey Kell’s highly regarded Xavier Branker, who won the 4A West Regional with a time of 14.55.

“I’m really practicing up to get my speed better,” Marshall said. “I’m pretty excited. I feel like I have a good chance of winning. Coached Hefner taught me a lot, and I’ve learned a lot of important lessons from my dad.”

What kinds of lessons has Marshall learned from his dad that he’ll employ on Saturday?

“He taught me to be a leader and to never give up, even if it’s something you don’t want to do or it’s really hard,” Marshall said. “Just keep going and going because then it will pay off really good in the end.”

So who knew this would happen?

Clearly, James Marshall did.

Gerald Hefner, after seeing the New Hampshire kid fighting over hurdles in middle school, did.

And now Daunte Marshall does.