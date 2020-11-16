COLLEGE SOCCER: Kursten von Klahr leaves N.C. State, set to suit up for Kansas State

MANHATTAN, Kansas – Former Northwest Cabarrus High School girls soccer standout Kursten von Klahr has left the N.C. State program and transferred to Kansas State.

The Wildcats announced the addition of von Klahr, who played defender for the Wolfpack, on Monday. The ex-Trojan will join K-State at the start of the second semester and begin her eligibility with the Wildcats as a junior.

"We are excited for Kursten to join our program," said K-State women’s soccer coach Mike Dibbini said, according to a press release. "Kursten will bring much needed experience and leadership to this young team. Having a chance to play in a Sweet 16 and the ACC will allow her to be very comfortable and confident with the level of play in the Big 12. Her ability to play center mid and manage a game for us will be extremely important as we graduate two seniors."

von Klahr did not compete in the fall 2020 season for NC State, as the Wolfpack opted out of the ACC schedule. In her previous two seasons in 2018 and 2019, von Klahr played in 18 games with more than 500 minutes of action with one goal scored.