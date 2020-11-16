COLLEGE SOCCER: Kursten von Klahr leaves N.C. State, set to suit up for Kansas State

MANHATTAN, Kansas – Former Northwest Cabarrus High School girls soccer standout Kursten von Klahr has left the N.C. State program and transferred to Kansas State.
The Wildcats announced the addition of von Klahr, who played defender for the Wolfpack, on Monday. The ex-Trojan will join K-State at the start of the second semester and begin her eligibility with the Wildcats as a junior.
"We are excited for Kursten to join our program," said K-State women’s soccer coach Mike Dibbini said, according to a press release. "Kursten will bring much needed experience and leadership to this young team. Having a chance to play in a Sweet 16 and the ACC will allow her to be very comfortable and confident with the level of play in the Big 12. Her ability to play center mid and manage a game for us will be extremely important as we graduate two seniors."
von Klahr did not compete in the fall 2020 season for NC State, as the Wolfpack opted out of the ACC schedule. In her previous two seasons in 2018 and 2019, von Klahr played in 18 games with more than 500 minutes of action with one goal scored.
Included in von Klahr's N.C. State career are a pair of appearances in NCAA Tournament games. In 2018, von Klahr converted the final penalty kick in the Wolfpack's 5-4 shootout win against Santa Clara in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
At Northwest Cabarrus, von Klahr played for her father, Harald. During her time with the Trojans, von Klahr was named the 2017 South Piedmont 3A Conference Player of the Year and a three-time All-Conference and All-Region selection. She tallied 45 goals and 56 assists in her three seasons, including 17 goals and 23 assists in 2017.
von Klahr did not play her senior season with the Trojans, instead electing to enroll at N.C. State so she could get an early start to her college career and compete for playing time as a freshman.
In her club career, von Klahr played for the Carolina Rapids in Elite Clubs National League. She helped the Rapids win the 2017 US Youth Soccer National Championship in 2017 and was named to the Best 11. She was also a member of the 2016 North Carolina Olympic Development Program roster.
K-State most recently capped its Big 12-only schedule with a record of 3-6-0. This marked the most wins in league play since the program started as a member of the Big 12 in 2017.
von Klahr's younger sister, Kyleigh, plays at Miami University in Ohio.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!