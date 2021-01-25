GIRLS BASKETBALL: In epic clash of coaches, clubs, Jay M. Robinson emerges still unscathed

CONCORD – It was a battle of two titans going blow-for-blow, bringing out the best in each other when it mattered most.
And that was just the coaches.
With Cabarrus County coaching legend Lin Smithson leading her Cox Mill girls basketball team on one side of the court and state-championship winning coach Lavar Batts Sr. directing undefeated Jay M. Robinson on the other, the two teams played to a virtual standoff Monday evening.
In the end, however, Jay M. Robinson left its home gym still perfect, as the Bulldogs defeated the Chargers, 57-53.
Tough defense down the stretch and clutch free-throw shooting by Nosyah Walker were the decisive factors in this back-and-forth affair.
“If I’m going to lose to someone, I guess I might as well lose to someone like Lavar Batts,” Smithson said, rolling her eyes with a smile as Batts Sr. walked nearby after the game.
Smithson took a deep sigh, elaborating on her team, which fell to 0-3 overall and 0-3 in the South Piedmont 3A Conference after having played a tough schedule that includes now-3-0 Jay M. Robinson and 2-2 West Cabarrus – whose only losses came to the Bulldogs last week.
“I just think we got a little bit out of our game, and that’s my fault; I got a little too focused on what we were going to do about (the Bulldogs) instead of us playing our game,” Smithson said. “I think we’re a better team than how we played tonight. And (the Bulldogs) are a great team -- don’t get me wrong. But I think I was concentrating too much on how to stop them instead of us playing our game.”
Batts Sr. – who normally coaches the Jay M. Robinson boys and led them to the Class 3A crown in 2016 – was a late fill-in for Bulldogs girls coach Jerome Hornbuckle, who was battling an illness.
The victory was monumental in that it helped the Bulldogs – 3-0 overall and in conference play -- surpass their win total from last season, when they went 2-21 and won just one SPC contest.
On Monday, Smithson was back in the gym where she still has conference championship banners hanging after a 10-year tenure at Jay M. Robinson that ended in 2015 with her retirement. She came out of retirement to take over at Cox Mill midway through the 2018-19 season, and the Chargers have been SPC contenders ever since.
And despite their winless record, they looked every bit the part Monday night against a dogged Jay M. Robinson squad.
The momentum swung frequently during the game, with the teams taking turns going on tears. In the second quarter, for instance, Cox Mill held an 18-12 lead, and then Jay M. Robinson had a burst, as five different Bulldogs – Tia Andrews, Sierra Miles, Peyton Taylor, Li’Ara Batts and Ella Hobbs – produced points during a 14-2 run. That gave Jay M. Robinson, a 26-20 lead at halftime.
But in the second half, it was Cox Mill that came out on fire, especially athletic senior Emerie Tillman, who reeled off nine points in the first 1 minute, 35 seconds of the third quarter. Arianna Perry’s layup completed a 9-0 Charger run to open the second half, giving Cox Mill a 29-26 advantage.
It didn’t last too long, however, as Jay M. Robinson scrapped back, and the teams began the fourth quarter deadlocked at 39.
Things stayed close for most of the period, but then Leah Hines knocked down a 3-pointer with 2:10 to go, giving Cox Mill a 51-50 lead.
That’s when Walker was at her best.
With 2:01 remaining in the game, Walker was fouled and knocked down a pair of free throws to push Jay M. Robinson ahead, 52-51. But a tough drive into traffic and a soft bounce through the hoop by Hines resulted in the Chargers again pulling ahead, 53-52, as just 1:37 showed on the scoreboard.
Jay M. Robinson came down and had a couple of good looks at the basket, but the shots rolled off. But determined and surrounded by Chargers, Walker kept battling inside for the ball and was fouled again with 1:17 to go.
And again, she went 2-for-2 from the line, giving the Bulldogs a 54-53 edge.
After that, Cox Mill was unable to score the rest of the way despite a few clean looks at the basket. Each time the Chargers missed, Walker wound up being the one they sent to shoot free throws, and she calmly responded by hitting three of her last four attempts over the final 39.9 seconds.
In all, Walker was 7-for-8 from the free-throw line over the last 2:01 of the game, producing all the Bulldogs’ points during that span.
“Honestly, I was really nervous,” admitted Walker, who finished with 12 points, “but I knew, for sure, that I wanted to play for my team and also play for my coach (Hornbuckle) because he’s not here tonight. I knew, for sure, that we had to get that win, and I knew my teammates were counting on me to finish it.”
Keyana Farris was Jay M. Robinson’s high scorer with 16 points, while the 6-foot-3, hotly recruited Hobbs was a major factor with her offense (14 points) and especially with her second-half defense, when she blocked seven shots, including five in the third quarter alone.
Tillman paced the Chargers with 16 points, knocking down jump shots on a occasion and other times swooping in for layups. Perry was next with 12 points, and Kyle Lewis used a variety of up-and-under moves off strategic pump-fakes inside to produce 10 points.
And, of course, even though the outcome wasn’t what she usually experiences in this gymnasium, Smithson and her team left her old stomping ground with a measure of respect – and a figurative tip of the cap -- from Batts Sr.
“Lin Smithson’s one of the greatest legends Cabarrus County has ever seen,” Batts Sr. said. “I told her before the game, ‘It’s teacher vs. student.’ When I first started over here, I was the JV (boys) coach, and she was the girls varsity coach and was winning pretty much every year. It was a good, hard-fought game, but we did a good job of making free throws and putting it away.”
As for the Bulldogs now sporting a 3-0 record for the first time since 2014-15, Smithson’s final season as Jay M. Robinson’s coach, Batts Sr. expressed pride in his players for the day, whom he successfully implored to increase the tempo and score quickly almost every chance they had.
“They’re very excited,” he said of the Bulldogs. “Coach Jerome Hornbuckle does a wonderful job with these girls. He understands them, he teaches them well. He has these girls rolling in the right direction, and I can’t wait to see the final outcome.”
SCORING SUMMARY
Cox Mill 14 6 19 14 -- 53
Robinson 8 18 13 18 -- 57
COX MILL – Hines 6, Kylie Lewis 10, Finley 2, Fox 2, Arianna Perry 12, Gallegos 3, Gunter 2, Emerie Tillman 16
JAY M. ROBINSON – Keyana Farris 16, Miles 3, Nosya Walker 12, Batts 8, Taylor 5. Ella Hobbs 14