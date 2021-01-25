GIRLS BASKETBALL: In epic clash of coaches, clubs, Jay M. Robinson emerges still unscathed

CONCORD – It was a battle of two titans going blow-for-blow, bringing out the best in each other when it mattered most.

And that was just the coaches.

With Cabarrus County coaching legend Lin Smithson leading her Cox Mill girls basketball team on one side of the court and state-championship winning coach Lavar Batts Sr. directing undefeated Jay M. Robinson on the other, the two teams played to a virtual standoff Monday evening.

In the end, however, Jay M. Robinson left its home gym still perfect, as the Bulldogs defeated the Chargers, 57-53.

Tough defense down the stretch and clutch free-throw shooting by Nosyah Walker were the decisive factors in this back-and-forth affair.

“If I’m going to lose to someone, I guess I might as well lose to someone like Lavar Batts,” Smithson said, rolling her eyes with a smile as Batts Sr. walked nearby after the game.

Smithson took a deep sigh, elaborating on her team, which fell to 0-3 overall and 0-3 in the South Piedmont 3A Conference after having played a tough schedule that includes now-3-0 Jay M. Robinson and 2-2 West Cabarrus – whose only losses came to the Bulldogs last week.