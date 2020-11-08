HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Warriors secure third seed for NCISAA playoffs

CONCORD – With its regular season now complete, and its first conference championship in hand, the Cabarrus Warriors football program can now concentrate its focus on the postseason.

Now, the work really begins.

The Warriors were awarded the third seed for the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association Division II playoffs on Saturday. They will travel to tiny Harrells, North Carolina, located in both Sampson and Duplin counties, to take on second-seeded Harrells Christian Academy.

The first-round game is slated for next Saturday at 7 p.m.

At 7-0 overall, Harrells Christian is the only undefeated team in the four-team postseason field. The Crusaders won the Big East Conference with a 5-0 league mark. Over the last five weeks, they have averaged more than 40 points per outing.

The other game scheduled in the Division II playoffs next week pits fourth-seeded Fayetteville Trinity Christian School (3-3), which also competes in the Big East Conference, at No. 1-seeded Arden Christ School (4-2).

The state championship game is scheduled to be played on Nov. 20 at the highest-seeded team’s field.