Top Story Spotlight HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL Cream of Cabarrus - Jay M. Robinson picked to repeat Mark Plemmons Aug 19, 2026 Aug 19, 2026 Updated Aug 19, 2026 0 Jay M. Robinson quarterback Aury Greenfield (5) fires a pass in the playoffs against Hickory. The Bulldogs have high hopes with a loaded team coming back. Todd Maulden, Special to the Independent Tribune Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mark Plemmons Jay M. Robinson was the 2025 Cream of Cabarrus champion, and the Bulldogs are our preseason pick to repeat. This was the unanimous pick by Andrew Phillips, Benson Stubbs and me.kAm%96 E9C66 @7 FD H:== 36 C2?<:?8 E96 E62>D E9:D D62D@?] (6 2C6?VE 8@:?8 @FE @? 2 =:>3 H:E9 @FC }@] ` E62> E9:D H66<]k^Am kAmkDEC@?8m`] yp* |] #~qx}$~} k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8mp?5C6H !9:==:ADi k^DEC@?8my2J |] #@3:?D@? :D 4=62C=J 2 DE6A 23@G6 6G6CJ3@5J 6=D6]k^Am kAmkDEC@?8mq6?D@? $EF33Dk^DEC@?8mi {2DE D62D@?[ E96 y2J |] #@3:?D@? qF==5@8D H6?E ``\a] p7E6C =@D:?8 E96 @A6?6C 282:?DE |J6CD !2C<[ E96 qF==5@8D =6E E96C6 36 ?@ 5@F3ED 23@FE E96:C 5@>:?2?46 @? E96 7@@E32== 7:6=5[ 2G6C28:?8 ca A@:?ED 2 82>6 2?5 9@=5:?8 @AA@?6?ED E@ ;FDE `a A@:?ED 2 82>6] (:E9 E96 >2;@C:EJ @7 E96:C DE2CE6CD 324<[ E96JV== 36 =@@<:?8 7@C 2 E:E=6 E9:D D62D@? 2?5 C656>AE:@? 7@C 2 A=2J@77 CF? 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Robinson picked to repeat CORRECTION - Photo not the right person Mustang Week finds new home at the Speedway, bringing world's largest Mustang gathering to Cabarrus Who's playing? Check out the week by week Cabarrus football schedules High expectations for the Wonders heading to 2026 season Kiefer's Viking approach to football - 'brutally strong' kAmkDEC@?8m |6k^DEC@?8mi tG6CJ 8C62E E62> 92D 2 8@@5 BF2CE6C324<] #@3:?D@? 92D 2 8C62E BF2CE6C324< :? pFCJ vC66?7:6=5 2?5 2 DEC@?8 42DE 2C@F?5 9:>]k^Am The Bulldogs are tough on defense with players like Elijah Stallings (90), Nehemiah Snype (33) and Isaiah Woodburn (13), shown here in a shutout in 2025. Todd Maulden, Special to the Independent Tribune. kAmkDEC@?8ma] p]{] q#~(} \ k^DEC@?8m(6 H6C6 F?2?:>@FD @? D64@?5 A=246 E@@] k^Am kAmkDEC@?8mp?5C6H !9:==:ADk^DEC@?8mi p]{] qC@H?[ r2??@?[ 2?5 }@CE9H6DE r232CCFD 2C6 :?E6C492?8623=6 :? 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Check out the week by week Cabarrus football schedules Here are the week to week match-ups for Cabarrus County high school football teams. High expectations for the Wonders heading to 2026 season A.L. Brown coaches, fans and players know that just winning more than losing is not enough. The Wonders aim for championships. Kiefer's Viking approach to football - 'brutally strong' Central Cabarrus Coach Donnie Kiefer's hard-nose approach to football - "I'm not interested in mediocrity." Jay M. Robinson getting a lot of preseason attention It probably isn’t a surprise that Hough and Providence Day sit atop the preseason Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 poll. 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