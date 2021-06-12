Running the RRC: Led by White’s four gold medals, Tigers win league’s track title

“He did something that’s very difficult,” Johns explained. “I hadn’t run him in the 200 all year, but I knew he was really fast, and I said, ‘You want to give it a shot?’ And he said, ‘I’d love to have the opportunity to run in four individual events.’

“I took him out of the (4x100) relay, so I put him in the (open) 200. I still had some good guys to run the 4x100. I did the same thing with Bryce (Parker), and Max and Bryce scored 61 points.”

Parker, another Tigers football receiver, didn’t have any first-place finishes, but he was second in the high jump (6-2), tied for third in the 100 (11.28), third in the long jump (18-6.5) and fifth in the 200.

But three other Tiger boys won gold medals.

Another multiple-event champion for Mount Pleasant was sophomore Davis Neel, who swept the hurdle events, clocking a time of 16.65 in the 110 hurdles, while his 44.09 put him at the top in the 300-meter variety.

“He’s really coming around, getting better and better every week,” Johns said of Neel. “He’s got the hurdler’s build – he’s 6-4.