Running the RRC: Led by White’s four gold medals, Tigers win league’s track title

The Mount Pleasant boys track and field team had a banner day Tuesday.
Literally speaking.
Thanks to a slew of personal bests and other outstanding performances, the Tigers will hang another Rocky River 2A/3A championship banner on their sprawling campus pretty soon.
Mount Pleasant racked up 163 points – 23.5 more than second-place West Stanly – to run away with the boys team title Tuesday at the Montgomery Central High School track in Troy.
A great many of those points came courtesy of Tigers senior Max White, who won four gold medals and was named the Rocky River Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year as a result.
White took first place in the 100-meter dash (11.03 seconds), 200 meters (23.80), high jump (6 feet, 4 inches) and triple jump (42-7.5). All but his effort in the high jump were personal records for White.
“Maxwell had a great day,” Mount Pleasant coach Mike Johns said during a phone conversation with the Independent Tribune. “I’m very happy for him.”
White had been strong all season, and Johns had high hopes for him entering the conference meet. But White, who also played wide receiver on the Mount Pleasant football team coached by Johns, took things to an even higher level.
“He did something that’s very difficult,” Johns explained. “I hadn’t run him in the 200 all year, but I knew he was really fast, and I said, ‘You want to give it a shot?’ And he said, ‘I’d love to have the opportunity to run in four individual events.’
“I took him out of the (4x100) relay, so I put him in the (open) 200. I still had some good guys to run the 4x100. I did the same thing with Bryce (Parker), and Max and Bryce scored 61 points.”
Parker, another Tigers football receiver, didn’t have any first-place finishes, but he was second in the high jump (6-2), tied for third in the 100 (11.28), third in the long jump (18-6.5) and fifth in the 200.
But three other Tiger boys won gold medals.
Another multiple-event champion for Mount Pleasant was sophomore Davis Neel, who swept the hurdle events, clocking a time of 16.65 in the 110 hurdles, while his 44.09 put him at the top in the 300-meter variety.
“He’s really coming around, getting better and better every week,” Johns said of Neel. “He’s got the hurdler’s build – he’s 6-4.
“I really loved his approach (Tuesday). He said, ‘Coach, I’m going to be aggressive and attack the hurdles. I’ve got my game plan in my brain, and I’m really up to the challenge.’ He really did a good job. He had a heck of a day, because it’s tough to sweep the hurdles.”
Meanwhile, junior Sawyer Helms had a strong finish in the 800-meter run to take first place (2 minutes, 11.30 seconds), and senior Connor Scrackengast soared over a 10-foot bar to establish a personal best and win the boys pole vault.
Several other Tigers made effective contributions, such as Austin Love (second in discus and fourth in shot put), Michael Williams (third in high jump), Adam Abernathy (fourth in the 200), Britton Weems (fourth in the 400), Lincoln Baxter (fourth in the 1,600), Brennen Jones (fourth in long jump and fifth in triple jump) and Bobby Fink (fourth in discus and fifth in shot put).
Mount Pleasant’s 4x400 relay team of Weems, Neel, Helms and Baxter finished second, as did its 4x800 quartet of Gage Barrier, Noah Aceinturo, Baxter and Helms. The Tigers’ 4x100 grouping (Laman Richardson, Walker Medlin, Abernathy and Williams) took fourth-place.
Tuesday’s team finish marked the second time in Johns’ 20 seasons as track coach that the Mount Pleasant boys team has walked away with the conference title.
“It’s fantastic,” said Johns, who also has coached football for 23 seasons. “I’m so proud of my guys. Everybody came up big. We had a lot of (personal records.
“But I’m proud of our girls, too,” Johns added. “They did a good job. We only had 13 compete because a lot of our girls were injured, sick or out of town.”
Tiger girls take fourth
The Mount Pleasant girls track and field team took home a fourth-place finish, as West Stanly won the RRC championship.
Two Tigers had first-place performances, with senior Fallon Koob winning the pole vault by clearing 9-6 and classmate Brianna Harwood (5-0) earning the high jump title.
For Koob, 2021 was the fourth year in a row that she finished as the Rocky River’s best vaulter. Although last season’s conference track meet was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Koob didn’t lose a competition before everything was shut down by the N.C. High School Athletic Association.
“Fallon’s had a heck of a career,” Johns said of Koob, who also ran on Tiger relay teams that had second- and third-place finishes. “She’s won it four years in a row, and that’s quite a legacy. She matched her personal best (Tuesday). I’m really proud of her.
“And Brianna did a great job beating some good competition out there in the heat.”
Brianna Harwood was also fourth in the 400 meters and ran first leg on a silver medal-winning relay team.
However, a host of athletes gave the Mount Pleasant girls a boost Tuesday.
They include: Avery Maulden (third in triple jump and sixth in long jump), Caylin Herring (third in discus), Avery Tucker (fourth in both the shot put and discus), Kealy Reynolds (tied for fourth in high jump), Makenna Seymour (fifth in the 100 hurdles), Angie Ramirez-Barrios (fifth in the 3,200 and sixth in the 1,600), Emma Fisher (sixth in the 800) and Mallory Seymour (sixth in discus),
The Tigers also performed well in the relays.
Makayla Bouchette, Maulden, Maci Harwood and Lainey Love took second place in the 4x100. Meanwhile, Brianna Harwood, Maci Harwood, Koob and Fisher won silver in the 4x400, which was matched by the 4x800 quartet of Mallory Seymour, Reynolds, Rameriz-Barrios and Fisher.
Koob, Maci Harwood, Maulden and Love were third in the 4x200 relay.
TUESDAY’S RESULTS
BOYS
TEAM
1 Mount Pleasant, 163
2 West Stanly, 139.5
3 Central Academy, 121.5
4 Montgomery Central, 50
5 Forest Hills, 38
6 Anson, 12
INDIVIDUALS
100 meters
1 Max White (Mount Pleasant), 11:03
2 Aaron Higgins (Central Academy), 11:05
3 Christian Bowden (West Stanly), 11:28
3 Bryce Parker (Mount Pleasant), 11:28
110 hurdles
1 Davis Neel (Mount Pleasant), 16.65
2 Tobias Horne (Montgomery Central), 16:89
3 Camden Nahrgang (West Stanly), 17:36)
200 meters
1 Max White (Mount Pleasant), 23.80
2 Christian Bowden (West Stanly), 23.89
3 Aaron Higgins (Central Academy), 24.09
300 hurdles
1 Davis Neel (Mount Pleasant), 44:09
2 Camden Nahrgang (West Stanly), 44.95
3 Tobias Horne (Montgomery Central), 46.84
400 meters
1 Emanuel Williams (Central Academy, 52.23
2 Sergio Andrade Cristobal (Central Academy), 54.06
3 John Hernandez (Montgomery Central), 54.16
800 meters
1 Sawyer Helms (Mount Pleasant), 2:11.30
2 James Shue (West Stanly), 2:15.73
3 Evan Brown (Central Academy), 2:17.44
1600 meters
1 James Shue (West Stanly), 5:03.30
2 Evan Brown (Central Academy). 5:09.82
2 Austin Huneycutt (West Stanly), 5:09.82
3200 meters
1 James Shue (West Stanly), 11:02.30
2 Evan Bown (Central Academ6), 12:00.98
3 Austin Huneycutt (West Stanly), 12:59.07
4x100 relay
1 West Stanly (Christian Bowden, Avery Little, Braden Hartsell, Caleb Bumgarner), 46.00
2 Montgomery Central (Elijan Lomax, Tobias Horne, D’Angelo Smith, Caleb Lopez), 46.34
3 Forest Hills (Robert Parks, Ahmad Stafford, Christian Washington, Ross Smith), 46.59
4x200 relay
1 Forest Hills (Robert Parks, Ahmad Stafford, Christian Washington, Ross Smith), 1:37.85
2 Central Academy (Jonathan Kamenick, Sergio Andrade Cristoba , Roger Melchor, Aaron Higgins), 1:37.90
2 West Stanly (Christian Bowden, Avery Little, Braden Hartsell, Caleb Bumgarner), 1:37.90
4x400 relay
1 Central Academy (Sergio Andrade Cristobal, Tristan Davis, William Speight, Justin Jenkins), 3:48.35
2 Mount Pleasant (Britton Weems, Davis Neel, Sawyer Helms, Lincoln Baxter), 3:50.22
3 West Stanly (Chase Huneycutt, Matthew Parker, Elijah Morton, Connor Burleson), 4:06.58
4x800 relay
1 Central Academy (Andrew Capatano, Evan Brown, Ben Wojtkowiak, Nicholas Pirozzi), 9:20.31
2 Mount Pleasant (Gage Barrier, Noah Aceintuno, Lincoln Baxter, Sawyer Helms), 9:32.37
3 West Stanly (Chayse Huneycutt, Elijan Morton, Oscar Martinez, Connor Burleson), 10: 17.26
Shot put
1 Jayden Hammonds Dickens (Anson), 46-5.5
2 Jacob Buczinski (West Stanly), 45-0
3 Seth Averill (Central Academy), 41-3
Discus
1 2 Jacob Buczinski (West Stanly), 130-0
2 Austin Love (Mount Pleasant), 123-5
3 Seth Averill (Central Academy), 120-8
High jump
1 Max White (Mount Pleasant), 6-4
2 Bryce Parker (Mount Pleasant), 6-2
3 Michael Williams (Mount Pleasant), 5-8
Long jump
1 Ross Smith (Forest Hills), 19-0
2 Aaron Higgins (Central Academy), 18-7.5
3 Bryce Parker (Mount Pleasant), 18-6.5
Triple jump
1 Max White (Mount Pleasant), 42-7
2 Caleb Lopez (Montgomery Central), 38-4.5
3 Roger Melchor (Central Academy), 37-9.5
Pole vault
1 Connor Srackengast (Mount Pleasant), 10-0
GIRLS
TEAM
1 West Stanly, 142.5
2 Anson, 124
3 Central Academy, 103.5
4 Mount Pleasant, 83.5
5 Forest Hills, 51.5
6 Montgomery Central, 10
INDIVUDUALS
100 meters
1 Onii Bivens (West Stanly), 12.52
2 Malaysia Gabriel (Anson), 12.65
3 Jemla Raley (Anson), 12.90
100 hurdles
1 Jourdan Tupper (Anson), 19:28
2 Riley Schauer (Central Academy), 19:51
3 Neveah Lilly (Anson), 19:86
200 meters
1 Onii Bivens (West Stanly), 27.25
2 Avery Pardue (Central Academy), 27.95
3 Kiersten Hicks (Central Academy), 28.49
300 hurdles
1 Jemla Raley (Anson), 52.89
2 Bryn Cribb (West Stanly), 53:57
3 Neveah Lilly (Anson), 19:86
400 meters
1 Onii Bivens (West Stanly), 1:02.98
2 Avery Pardue (Central Academy), 1:05.04
3 Kyle MacLellan (Central Academy), 1:05.78
800 meters
1 Natalie Almond (West Stanly), 2:35.19
2 Grace Lane (Central Academy), 2:41.64
3 Brooke Butler (Central Academy), 2:56.31
1,600 meters
1 Natalie Almond (West Stanly), 5:48.62
2 Grace Lane (Central Academy), 6:04.64
3 Brooke Butler (Central Academy), 6:17.08
3,200 meters
1 Savanah Hendzel (West Stanly), 14:59.36
2 Holly Hatch (West Stanly), 15:04.62
3 Grace Lane (West Stanly), 15:14.79
4x100 relay
1 Forest Hills (Trinity LeGrand, Shanai Wallace, Angel Rushing, Tanaia Taylor), 53:35
2 Mount Pleasant (Makayla Bouchelle, Avery Maulden, Maci Harwood, Lainey Love), 54.71
3 Montgomery Central (Joy Allgood, Meagan Ayala, Kaliyah Wall, Azaria Martin), 56:13
4x200 relay
1 Central Academy (Kiersten Hicks, Kyle MacLellan, Maysen Melchor. Avery Pardue), 1:50.78
2 Anson (Angelica Lugo, Janita Willoughby, Neveah Lilly), 1:56,14
3 Mount Pleasant (Fallon Koob, Maci Harwood, Avery Maulden, Lainey Love), 1:56.62
4x400 relay
1 Central Academy (Avery Pardue, Maysen Melchor, Kyle MacLellan, Kiersten Hicks), 4:34.60
2 Mount Pleasant (Brianna Harwood, Maci Harwood, Fallon Koob, Emma Fisher), 4:52.20
3 West Stanly (Breanna Douglas, Aniston Hann, Susana Martinez, Taylor Lykke), 5:05.98
4x800 relay
1 West Stanly (Aniston Hann, Savanah Hendzel, Holly Hatch, Makayla Morton). 12:27.75
2 Mount Pleasant (Mallory Seymour, Kealy Reynolds, Angie Ramirez-Barrios. Emma Fisher), 13:12.11
Shot put
1 Katie Horne (Anson), 37-8
2 Talia Marshall (Anson), 33-3
3 Gracie Stinson (Anson), 30-4
Discus
1 Talia Marshall (Anson), 94-8
2 Katie Horne (Anson), 93-9
3 Caylin Herring (Mount Pleasant), 84-6
High jump
1 Brianna Harwood (Mount Pleasant), 5-0
2 Neveah Lilly (Anson), 4-8
2 Riley Barbee (West Stanly), 4-8
Long jump
1 Tanaia Taylor (Forest Hills), 15-7.5
2 Onii Bivens (West Stanly), 15-6
3 Anaya Bush (Forest Hills), 13-6
Triple jump
1 Tanaia Taylor (Forest Hills), 32-8
2 Angelica Lugo (Anson), 32-2.5
3 Avery Maulden (Mount Pleasant), 30-9.5
Pole vault
1 Fallon Koob (Mount Pleasant), 9-6