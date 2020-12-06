The Flywheel Coworking Model will take flight at the Cabarrus Center

In other words, if you have a startup business or just a really great idea for one, you can find everything you need to thrive at the Center. Plus, you can get started right now by joining their Accelerate Cabarrus Meetup Group, which will meet on the first Thursday of the month at noon starting Jan. 7. Marsh also encourages everyone interested to save the date for their first Indeavor Luncheon on Jan. 26 at noon.

In addition to that networking opportunity, the Flywheel Foundation is announcing that it will be offering $5,000 entrepreneurship grants made possible through a sponsorship from Truist Bank and with matching funds from the Foundation. These Spark Grants will be application based, and five startup or early-stage businesses will be selected for the program in late February. Applicants will be offered free enrolment in Flywheel’s “Applied Lean Startup Practices Course” which runs from Jan. 5 through Feb. 9. For more information, go to www.flywheel.courses.

Ultimately, the Center’s aim is to bring the community together, and they plan to do so by inviting you to explore the many ways that you can get involved with them. You can sign up for a membership or office space, become a sponsor, or provide programs and events in your area of expertise.