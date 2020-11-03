Some Hickory Ridge voters got wrong ballot this morning

About 50 voters this morning at Hickory Ridge Middle School received the wrong ballot and Cabarrus elections officials are working to correct the situation.
Cabarrus County issued this statement:
"We are working to resolve a ballot issue that affects 50 voters (we have exact names). If you voted at Hickory Ridge Middle in Harrisburg between 6:30 and 7:26 a.m., your ballot did not include the 83rd District NC House race. Your ballot COUNTS; however, you are encouraged to return to the site and cast a provisional ballot for the House race only by 7:30 p.m."
Officials know which voters were affected.
If you think you are among the affected voters and you have questions contact the Cabarrus County Board of Elections or inbox Cabarrus County on Facebook
