Community group proposes alternate rezoning plan for new middle school

CABARRUS COUNTY — Members of the public addressed the Board of Education at Monday’s Business Meeting to provide an alternative to the current options presented for realignment for the new middle school scheduled to open in the Fall of 2022.

Catherine Parrish addressed the Board on behalf of a group of community members requesting changes to be made to the current options which were presented in early December.

“Many of us first became aware of these plans at the Dec. 7 Board of Education meeting when all options presented moved our students at our local Harris Road Middle School across the County to attend Harold Winkler Middle School,” Parrish said. “That move would involve a doubling, probably tripling of their commute across heavily trafficked Concord Mills Boulevard across 85 into a new community. Surely there has to be another option.”

Parrish said she “dug into the data” and there may be a better solution for realignment for that school in the fall of 2022. She said her plan, which is backed by more than 400 community members, requests that students living north of 73 move from Harris Road Middle School to West Cabarrus and students living south of 85 attending Northwest Cabarrus to attend Harold Winkler which would leave students in the southwest corner of the county to stay at Harris Road.