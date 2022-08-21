This evening's outlook for Concord: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Concord area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 46% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
