Concord's evening forecast: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Concord area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 thou…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Pe…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it wi…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the h…
The Concord area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. There is…
The Concord area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 th…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect…
This evening's outlook for Concord: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 72F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 …
As recent deluges in St. Louis and Kentucky show, flash flooding can happen in urban and rural areas, with deadly results in either setting.
The Concord area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfec…