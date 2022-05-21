The Concord area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. There is a 53% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 21, 2022 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95. A 70-degree…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We'll see …
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings of…
The Concord area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees toda…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: A few clouds. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Concord area can expect a …
For the drive home in Concord: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chanc…
Concord's evening forecast: Clear. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Concord area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The …