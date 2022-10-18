Oct. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Concord's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Watch from WED 2:00 AM EDT until WED 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.