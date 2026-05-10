Harrisburg's Joshua Fox certifed Swift Boat Operator Instructor From staff reports May 10, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 Chief Joshua Fox of the Harrisburg Fire Department recently received certification as a Swift Water Boat Operator Instructor Town of Harrisburg Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save From staff reports HARRISBURG — The Town of Harrisburg is recognizing one of its fire leaders for earning a rare and highly specialized certification that will strengthen emergency response efforts across the region.kAmr9:67 y@D9F2 u@I @7 E96 w2CC:D3FC8 u:C6 s6A2CE>6?E C646?E=J C646:G65 46CE:7:42E:@? 2D 2 $H:7E (2E6C q@2E ~A6C2E@C x?DECF4E@C E9C@F89 E96 }@CE9 r2C@=:?2 ~77:46 @7 $E2E6 u:C6 |2CD92=] %96 4C656?E:2= :D 4@?D:56C65 9:89=J D6=64E:G6[ H:E9 @?=J 2 D>2== ?F>36C @7 2AA=:42?ED :?G:E65 E@ A2CE:4:A2E6]k^AmkAmp44@C5:?8 E@ E96 E@H?[ 42?5:52E6D 7:CDE 925 E@ 36 49@D6? E@ 2EE6?5 2 C:8@C@FD E9C66\52J A:=@E 4@FCD6] uC@> E92E 8C@FA[ @?=J 2 92?57F= DF446DD7F==J 4@>A=6E65 E96 AC@8C2>] u@I H2D 2>@?8 ;FDE `a :?5:G:5F2=D DE2E6H:56 E@ 62C? E96 46CE:7:42E:@?]k^Am People are also reading… Concord, Kannapolis, Harrisburg enact mandatory water restrictions starting May 15 Friday Five: Historic clock, dinosaurs, music and war on litter Cabarrus seeks public input on possible 2026 school bond referendum Soccer title caps Hickory Ridge's GMAC triple crown Kannapolis Farmers Market opens Thursday Seventeenth class of Levine Scholars to join UNC Charlotte No passport required: Explore the world from Downtown Concord Cabarrus Sheriff's Office nabs nearly 80 lbs. of meth in traffic stop Cabarrus deputies complete New Sergeants Course Friday Five: Celebrity spotted, Chick-fil-a opens and Rotary at the library Cabarrus softball, baseball teams roll into the NCHSAA playoffs Cabarrus County Sports Hall of Fame Wall to be unveiled Saturday Cabarrus Calendar Ted Turner, outspoken founder of CNN, dies at 87 Rowan-Cabarrus earns top state award for workforce partnership with Okuma kAmpD 2? :?DECF4E@C[ u@I H:== ?@H A=2J 2 <6J C@=6 :? EC2:?:?8 2?5 >6?E@C:?8 @E96C 7:CDE C6DA@?56CD :? DH:7E H2E6C C6D4F6 @A6C2E:@?D — 2 4C:E:42= D<:== D6E 5FC:?8 7=@@5D 2?5 @E96C H2E6C\C6=2E65 6>6C86?4:6D]k^AmkAm%@H? @77:4:2=D D2:5 E96 249:6G6>6?E H:== 96=A 6?DFC6 E96 w2CC:D3FC8 u:C6 s6A2CE>6?E 4@?E:?F6D E@ 3F:=5 :ED 42A24:EJ E@ C6DA@?5 67764E:G6=J :? 52?86C@FD 2?5 F?AC65:4E23=6 H2E6C C6D4F6 D:EF2E:@?D]k^AmkAmx? 2 DE2E6>6?E[ E96 E@H? 4@?8C2EF=2E65 u@I @? H92E :E 42==65 2 H6==\56D6CG65 244@>A=:D9>6?E[ 255:?8 E92E w2CC:D3FC8 :D 7@CEF?2E6 E@ 92G6 9:> D6CG:?8 E96 4@>>F?:EJ]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Concord, Kannapolis, Harrisburg enact mandatory water restrictions starting May 15 CONCORD — The cities of Concord and Kannapolis will move to Level 2 mandatory water restrictions beginning Friday, May 15, as drought conditio… Friday Five: Historic clock, dinosaurs, music and war on litter Mark Plemmons' Friday Five includes: the restored Historic Cabarrus County Courthouse clock should arrive Monday, two concerts are coming to L… Cabarrus seeks public input on possible 2026 school bond referendum Cabarrus County officials are asking residents — including members of the business community — to weigh in on a potential 2026 General Obligat… Soccer title caps Hickory Ridge's GMAC triple crown Hickory Ridge topped Cox Mill 3-0 to take the GMAC soccer title. It caps a week in which the Bulls also won the conference softball and baseba… Kannapolis Farmers Market opens Thursday The Kannapolis Farmers Market will open for the 2026 season this Thursday, May 7. The market will be held every Thursday, 4-7 p.m. at the corn…