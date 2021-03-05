Read how small businesses, entrepreneurs can grow with the Cabarrus Center

CABARRUS COUNTY — The Cabarrus Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship opened in downtown Concord this week in the former Cabarrus Savings Bank Building.
The Cabarrus Center is geared toward aspiring entrepreneurs, existing businesses, and the community to help, grow, and accelerate businesses through education, networking and mentoring.
With over 20 private offices, shared meeting space and common areas for businesses the Cabarrus Economic Development Corporation (EDC) said the center is ideal for startups. Flywheel manages the space and memberships with flexible, short-term plans.
The Cabarrus EDC announced in June 2020 that it would partner with Flywheel Coworking to create the innovation center. The center was officially formed in September of last year following a virtual launch event.
Page Castrodale — officially named the Cabarrus EDC director — said the Cabarrus Center offers hope to local businesses after a year of uncertainty due to the pandemic.
“The last year has impacted our business community in ways that we never could have imagined,” Castrodale stated in a press release Tuesday. “The opening of the Cabarrus Center is a well-timed ray of hope – for those who want to start a new venture, for those who are still navigating business challenges, and for those who are poised for growth. Personally, I am just so thankful that we are in a position to offer the kind of support these folks are looking for.”
Concord Mayor Bill Dusch was present at the opening and said he wished there had been something like the Cabarrus Center when he opened is business in the city.
“Many years ago, I started a new business in Concord and I can’t tell you how many times I ran into a business question that I did not have a clue as to how to proceed," the Dusch said in a press release. "The Cabarrus Center would have been an invaluable asset to help me connect the dots in all my business needs as they occurred.”
The Cabarrus Entrepreneurship Council was also created to help budding businesses by offering programming and other insight into the needs of the county’s business community through its partners and other organizations.
Entrepreneurship Council members represent the Cabarrus Arts Council, Cabarrus Economic Development Corporation, The Chamber – Leading Business in Cabarrus, Barber-Scotia College, Downtown Concord Development Corporation, EO Accelerator, Flywheel Coworking, Flywheel Foundation, Gibson Mill, Hydromer, NC Biotechnology Center, NC Food Innovation Lab, NC Research Campus, RCCC Small Business Center, Small Business and Technology Development Center, Women’s Business Center of Charlotte, Cabarrus County Government, City of Concord, City of Kannapolis, Town of Harrisburg, Town of Mount Pleasant, Town of Midland, Perry Productions, and Market Street Studios.
While the Cabarrus Center has been under construction, it has still been busy since its formation last year. Last month, the center distributed its round of $5,000 Spark Grants to local entrepreneurs to test potentially successful commercial ideas.
In order to adhere to social distancing safety guidelines, the Cabarrus Center is asking that you reach out in advance to schedule a private tour or businesses and entrepreneurs can attend one of the drop-in events on March 24 from 8:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. or April 28 from noon – 2:00 p.m.