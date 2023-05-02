Cuba native Alex Cuba comes to the Davis Theatre Thursday, May 11, for a concert.

Cuba’s two-decade career has produced eight albums filled with complex arrangements and showing a blend of his Cuban roots and North American influences.

Cuba was immersed in music at a very young age, joining his father, guitarist and teacher Valentin Puentes’ group of 24 guitarists. He later studied electric and upright bass, touring and recording nationally and internationally.

After marrying a Canadian woman, Alex moved to Victoria, Canada in 1999, where he recorded an album, Morumba Cubana, alongside his twin brother Adonis, as The Puentes Brothers. His music began to move away from the more traditional aspects of the Cuban sound into a unique genre blend of pop, funk, and jazz-fusion.

His solo debut album Humo De Tobaco earned him a Juno award for World Music Album of the Year in 2006 — followed by Agua Del Pozo in 2007, earning him another Juno award in 2008. The next decade saw Alex at the top of his game, recording several award-winning albums including some stand-out collaborations with singer-songwriters Nelly Furtado, Ron Sexsmith, David Myles, Alejandra Ribera and Kuba Oms, including Anya Marina on his 5th studio album Healer; winning him a Latin Grammy for best singer-songwriter and nominated for a Grammy as best Latin Pop in 2016.

2021 saw Alex innovating by recording at home and adding recording engineer to his credits as musician, singer-songwriter, producer. From the healing voice of Grammy Award-winning Lila Downs on “Mundo Nuevo”, to his colorful collaboration with world-renowned flamenco artist, Antonio Carmona, and commissioning a 13-piece horn band from his native country of Cuba, Alex’s vibrant eighth studio album, Mendó, is filled with memorable international collaborations.

Mendó took home the 2022 Grammy for Best Latin Pop Album, which is Alex Cuba’s 4th nomination and first win, which is a tremendous accomplishment for an independent artist.

This Week! (May 1–7)

Art Guild Spring Show Call to Artists – Friday, May 5, 1 to 3 p.m. & Saturday, May 6, 10 a.m. to noon. Members and non-members (from the Cabarrus and surrounding counties) are invited to participate. Do you create 2D art? 3D art? We are welcoming you to this Judged event! All pieces submitted will be judged for two sets of awards and must meet the submission guidelines. ClearWater Arts Center & Studios 223 Crowell Street, Concord (Use main entrance on Crowell Street). Details and prospectus can be found at cabarrusartguild.org.

Crafting with Perler Beads – Friday, May 5, 4 – 5 p.m. Join us as we craft with Perler Beads! Make a Pokémon or Mario design, or any other design you can think up! We’ll have templates to design with, or you can come up with your own design. Registration Required; Free; Ages 10-18; 27 Union Street, Concord; Cabarrus County Library. Please email Ashley Wittersheim (aawittersheim@cabarruscounty.us) to register and for more information, visit https://cabarrus-cep.bc.sirsidynix.net/event/crafting-with-perler-beadscon/.

Cabarrus Art Guild Annual Spring Judged Art Show Reception - Sunday , May 7, 2 p.m. Come help us celebrate local artists and announce the ribbon winners for the event. Some light snacks and beverages will be served. For all Ages; No Registration; Free Event; 223 Crowell Street Concord (Use main entrance on Crowell Street), ClearWater Arts Center & Studios. For more information, visit cabarrusartguild.org.

Jiggy with the Piggy Festival – Saturday, May 6, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. The Jiggy with the Piggy Festival, which has earned the recognition of being a Top 20 Event by the Southeast Tourism Society, will have more than 100 arts & crafts vendors, concerts, the Jiggy 5K walk/run, fireworks, and an exciting kid’s zone with a new ninja course. Rides are $2 each or $10 for a wristband. Kids and adults can also try out their axe throwing skills during the event. Again, this year the Kannapolis Firefighter’s Association will be back, bringing their cooking skills to the festival while selling barbeque to the public. We have also added more barbeque and food vendors so you can fill up on many varieties of yummy festival food. No Registration; Free to the public; All Ages; 150 N Research Campus Dr, Kannapolis; North Carolina Research Campus Horseshoe. For more information, visit https://www.kannapolisnc.gov/community/jiggy-with-the-piggy

Next Week! (May 8 –14)

Art on the Go Midland Library – Tuesday, May 9, 4:30-5:30 p.m. The Cabarrus Arts Council’s traveling arts activity series makes a stop at Midland Branch of the Cabarrus County Public Library, 4297 NC-24, Midland! We'll bring the craft projects, instructors and arts supplies. You bring your imagination. Sponsored by the Hilliard Family Foundation. Art on the Go events are free and open to the public. To register: https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/art-on-the-go-mid-3/

Alex Cuba - Thursday, May 11, 7:30 p.m. Winner of the 2022 Grammy Award for Best Latin Pop Album, Alex Cuba is a singer-songwriter who is not tied to tradition. His sugarcane-sweet melodies, pop-soul hooks and powerful guitar riffs relinquish conventional stereotypes that exemplify much of the Latin music landscape. .Hotel accommodations for Davis Theatre 2022-2023 Season performers and crew are provided by the Hilton Garden Inn Charlotte/Concord; Tickets: $37.50/; Davis Theatre, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord, NC. For more information, visit https://cabarrusartscouncil.org/alex-cuba.

Upcoming!

Art Lab - Wednesday, May 31, 10 – 11:30 a.m. Join us for Art Lab! We'll tour The Galleries' current exhibition, then create a special art project designed with the exhibition's uniqueness in mind. Cost: $5 per student; Ages: 6-16; Instructor: Deb Reid, Volunteer & Educator; Adult supervision required; Limited to 15 students per class; Registration is required. Visit https://bit.ly/3azT4Yg to register for the latest Art Lab.

Family Day - Saturday, June 10, 1-4 p.m. Join us for craft stations perfect for preschool/school age children and their families. Family Days are free and open to the public. English and Spanish speaking volunteers will help with crafts. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. www.cabarrusartscouncil.org/arts-education/family-days

Painting with Palette Knife Using Acrylic – Saturday, June 17, 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Using a palette knife when painting creates many very interesting textures and "marks" that together create a unique creation. Learn how to use the many different types of palette knives and how each makes different shapes and textures to create both a landscape and florals. You will get to paint two pieces, which will teach you how to use your palette knives in different ways. Registration Required; $60 CAG Members, $70. Nonmembers; Materials Are Not Provided; 223 Crowell Drive, NW, Concord; Clearwater Arts Center & Studios. For More Information and Registration, send an email to triciad226@gmail.com or phone/text 540-845-4519.

Art Walk on Union - Saturday, June 24, 11a.m. - 4 p.m. Art Walk on Union is an all-day arts festival for artists and makers to sell their handmade artwork. The day features live music, food trucks, local brews & wines, plus participation from local galleries, shops and restaurants throughout downtown Concord. Sponsored by Eli Lilly and Company; AWoU Partner: the City of Concord. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. More details for the public and for artists interested in having a booth at https://bit.ly/artwalkonunion.

Art Lab - Wednesday, June 28, 10 – 11:30 a.m. Join us for Art Lab! We'll tour The Galleries' current exhibition, then create a special art project designed with the exhibition's uniqueness in mind. Cost: $5 per student; Ages: 6-16; Instructor: Deb Reid, Volunteer & Educator; Adult supervision required; Limited to 15 students per class; Registration is required. Visit https://bit.ly/3azT4Yg to register for the latest Art Lab.

Ongoing

After School and Adult Art Classes in drawing, painting, pottery, and sculpture. After school classes from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and adult classes from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, or Thursday one day per week for 6 weeks. For more information call 704-786-8570.

North Carolina Music Hall of Fame The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame Museum is a safe, fun, and touch-free visit for your friends & family! The Museum is open to the public Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. - noon and 1 – 4 p.m., closed noon -1 p.m. for lunch. Reserve your visit at Make A Reservation - North Carolina Music Hall Of Fame; 600 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis.

Open Art Day - Every Tuesday, 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.: Bring your lunch and drink, bring a project you are working on and your supplies. Or bring work you’d like to share and discuss. This is a working, weekly meeting, each Tuesday, to work with and share with artists and like-minded people who appreciate creativity. ClearWater Arts Center & Studios (223 Crowell Dr NW, Concord) - enter through the double glass doors facing Kerr Street, called the Greenway Gallery). For more information: About Us (cabarrusartguild.org).