Last call for Art Walk on Union artists

Art Walk on Union's new season begins Saturday, September 10 and if you're a local artist or maker, we think you should join in.

The all-day arts festival features live music, local brews, plenty of food trucks and thousands of onlookers shopping for handmade goods just like the kind you create.

Created by the Cabarrus Arts Council, Art Walk on Union is sponsored by the City of Concord and by WastePro.

Learn more at https://bit.ly/artwalkonunion.

Give to the Cabarrus Arts Council: Help keep art alive in our community through a donation of any size. Visit cabarrusartscouncil.org/support/how-to-donate

This Week (August 31 – September 3)

Exhibition: From the Underground – now through Oct. 15; From the Underground brings six artists to our front door whose works influence viewers to think differently and experience life differently. From photography to charcoal portraits to installation, come and see artists that represent the next generation of North Carolina's makers and creators. Artists: Shadae Tompkins, Justin Ellis, Carla Aaron-Lopez, Carey J. King, Jamea Najé, Kalin Devone Curated by Carla Aaron-Lopez. Free and open to the public; Tuesday - Friday, 10-5; Saturday, 11-4; Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union St. S, downtown Concord. Cabarrusartscouncil.org

Moon Dough – Cabarrus County Library, Kannapolis – Wednesday, Aug. 31, 5 – 6 p.m. Come join us in making a cool moldable dough to help you de-stress! Registration required; cost is free; recommended for ages 13-18. Meeting Room, 850 Mountain Street, Kannapolis. To register, visit: https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/moon-dough-kan/

Free Online Art Class for Kids and Teens – Thursday, Sept. 1, 8-9 p.m. Join Palak Dhorajiya in learning new painting techniques! Recommended for all ages; registration is free. For more information and to register, see https://www.eventbrite.com/e/free-online-art-class-for-kids-teens-concord-tickets-268044356887?aff=ebdssbdestsearch&keep_tld=1.

STEAM Explorers – Cabarrus County Public Library, Kannapolis – Friday, Sept. 2, 4 p.m. Do you love all things SCIENCE? Join the Kannapolis Library for engaging, hands-on activities exploring the fields of science, technology and art. Recommended for ages 6-11; registration is free. Meeting Room, 850 Mountain Street, Kannapolis. For more information and to register, see https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/steam-explorers/.

Funkytown Sketch Club #3 – Saturday, Sept. 3, 10-12 p.m. Come join Fulltime Funkytown and local illustrator and art educator Sophie Olsen as she hosts this laid-back sketch club for citizens of Concord, lovers of sketching, and fun folks interested in meeting other fun folks! Memorial Gardens, 36 Spring St SW, Concord. For more information, contact Kat Cornelius at concord@fulltimefunkytown.com or call 704-293-4427.

Next Week (September 4 - 10)

Sunday Music Series – Phillip Howe – Sunday, Sept. 4, 1 p.m. Kannapolis’ Summer Entertainment Series 2022 includes a diverse lineup of music on 1st and 3rd Sundays in May, June, July, August & September. This afternoon music series will feature free performances by various musicians ranging from blue grass to classical to country and rock music. Held under the oak trees at Veterans Park, attendees can bring their own lawn chair or blanket. Registration not required; Cost is free; Veterans Park, 119 North Main Street, Kannapolis.

Layered Painting – Cabarrus County Public Library, Kannapolis – Wednesday, Sept. 7, 5-6:30 p.m. Join the Kannapolis library in making a layered art piece using alternative painting techniques! Recommended for ages 13-18; registration is free. Meeting Room, 850 Mountain Street, Kannapolis. For more information and to register, see https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/layered-painting-kan/.

Thursday on Main: The ToneZ – Thursday, Sept. 8, 6-8 p.m. Held on the 2nd Thursday in May, June, July, August & September this evening music series will feature free performances by various musicians ranging from bluegrass to classical to country and rock music. Held under the oak trees at Veterans Park, dinner will be available for purchase or attendees can bring their own picnics. Registration not required; Cost is free; Veterans Park, 119 North Main Street, Kannapolis.

Art Walk on Union - Saturday, Sept. 10, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Art Walk on Union is an all-day arts festival for artists and makers to sell their handmade artwork. The day features live music, food trucks, local brews & wines, plus participation from local galleries, shops and restaurants throughout downtown Concord. Sponsored by the City of Concord and Waste Pro. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. More details for the public and for artists interested in having a booth at https://bit.ly/artwalkonunion.

Rockin’ The Burg – Departure “Journey Tribute” - Saturday, Sept. 10, 6:30-9 p.m. The Rockin’ the Burg Community Concert Series is a free, family-friendly outdoor concert series, bringing our community to Harrisburg Park, on the second Saturday in May, June, August, September and October. Each Rockin’ the Burg Concert at Harrisburg Park features food trucks and live music! Recommended for families; entry is free. 191 Sims Pkwy, Harrisburg. For more information, see https://www.facebook.com/events/653454332577699.

Upcoming

Art Lab - Wednesday, Sept. 14, 1-2:30 p.m. and 4-5:30 p.m. Join us for Art Lab! We'll tour The Galleries' current exhibition, then create a special art project designed with the exhibition's uniqueness in mind. Cost: $5 per student; Ages: 6-16; Instructor: Deb Reid, Volunteer & Educator; Adult supervision required; Limited to 15 students per class; Registration is required. Visit https://bit.ly/3azT4Yg to register for the latest Art Lab.

Funkytown Sketch Club #4 – Wednesday, Sept. 14, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Come join Fulltime Funkytown and local illustrator and art educator Sophie Olsen as she hosts this laid-back sketch club for citizens of Concord, lovers of sketching, and fun folks interested in meeting other fun folks! Top of Cabarrus County Parking Deck, Corban Ave SW, Concord. For more information, contact Kat Cornelius at concord@fulltimefunkytown.com or call 704-293-4427.

4th Annual Harrisburg MultiCultural Festival - Saturday, Sept. 17, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The Harrisburg Multicultural Festival provides our diverse communities a platform and the opportunity to CONNECT with each other, to SHARE their rich traditions, cultures and values through music, dance, art, food and traditional games so we can EMBRACE our similarities and differences. Stop by the Cabarrus Arts Council booth during the festival; Free and open to the public; Harrisburg Park, 191 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg. For more information, visit https://m.facebook.com/events/325600449618727?_rdr.

Zoe & Cloyd - Saturday, Sept. 17, 8 p.m. Hailing from opposite ends of the Appalachian Mountains, Zoe & Cloyd is renowned fiddler and vocalist Natalya Zoe Weinstein and award-winning songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and vocalist John Cloyd Miller; Hotel accommodations for Davis Theatre 2022-2023 Season performers and crew are provided by the Hilton Garden Inn Charlotte/Concord; Tickets: $27; https://bit.ly/3OlyYzg Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street S. downtown Concord.

Sunday Music Series – The Trailblazers – Sunday, Sept. 18, 1 p.m. Kannapolis’ Summer Entertainment Series 2022 includes a diverse lineup of music on 1st and 3rd Sundays in May, June, July, August & September. This afternoon music series will feature free performances by various musicians ranging from blue grass to classical to country and rock music. Held under the oak trees at Veterans Park, attendees can bring their own lawn chair or blanket. Registration not required; Cost is free; Veterans Park, 119 North Main Street, Kannapolis.

Sunday Music Series – Joseph Michael Mahfoud – Sunday, Oct. 2, 1 p.m. Kannapolis’ Summer Entertainment Series 2022 includes a diverse lineup of music on 1st and 3rd Sundays in May, June, July, August & September. This afternoon music series will feature free performances by various musicians ranging from blue grass to classical to country and rock music. Held under the oak trees at Veterans Park, attendees can bring their own lawn chair or blanket. Registration not required; Cost is free; Veterans Park, 119 North Main Street, Kannapolis.

Art Lab - Wednesday, Oct. 5, 1-2:30 p.m. and 4-5:30 p.m. Join us for Art Lab! We'll tour The Galleries' current exhibition, then create a special art project designed with the exhibition's uniqueness in mind. Cost: $5 per student; Ages: 6-16; Instructor: Deb Reid, Volunteer & Educator; Adult supervision required; Limited to 15 students per class; Registration is required. Visit https://bit.ly/3azT4Yg to register for the latest Art Lab.

Rockin’ The Burg – Band of Oz “Beach Variety” - Saturday, Oct. 8, 6:30-9 p.m. The Rockin’ the Burg Community Concert Series is a free, family-friendly outdoor concert series, bringing our community to Harrisburg Park, on the second Saturday in May, June, August, September and October. Each Rockin’ the Burg Concert at Harrisburg Park features food trucks and live music! Recommended for families; entry is free. 191 Sims Pkwy, Harrisburg. For more information, see https://www.facebook.com/events/305400671691511.

Family Day - Saturday, Oct. 15, 1 - 4 p.m. Join us for craft stations perfect for preschool/school age children and their families. Family Days are free and open to the public. English and Spanish speaking volunteers will help with crafts. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. www.cabarrusartscouncil.org/arts-education/family-days

Rissi Palmer - Saturday, Oct. 15, 8 p.m. Rissi Palmer’s gift lies in reaching across all musical boundaries. While she made her mark in country music, she is equally at home in R&B music, bringing the entire spectrum of popular music to bear on music she calls Southern Soul. Her performance in the Davis Theatre is funded in part by a grant from South Arts in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts. Hotel accommodations for Davis Theatre 2022-2023 Season performers and crew are provided by the Hilton Garden Inn Charlotte/Concord; Tickets: $37.50; www.cabarrusartscouncil.org/rissi-palmer; Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street S. downtown Concord.

Sunday Music Series – Carolina Gator Gumbo – Sunday, Oct. 16, 1 p.m. Kannapolis’ Summer Entertainment Series 2022 includes a diverse lineup of music on 1st and 3rd Sundays in May, June, July, August & September. This afternoon music series will feature free performances by various musicians ranging from blue grass to classical to country and rock music. Held under the oak trees at Veterans Park, attendees can bring their own lawn chair or blanket. Registration not required; Cost is free; Veterans Park, 119 North Main Street, Kannapolis.

Exhibition: Clay - Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022 - January 21, 2023 Visit the Cabarrus Arts Council’s annual show and sale featuring the works of North Carolina potters and ceramicists; free and open to the public; Tuesday - Friday, 10-5; Saturday, 11-4; www.cabarrusartscouncil.org. The Galleries of the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union St., South, Concord.

Exhibition: Clay Opening and Reception - Thursday, Nov. 3, 6-7 p.m. Meet North Carolina potters and ceramists from the Cabarrus Arts Council’s annual Clay exhibition. All pieces available for purchase. www.cabarrusartscouncil.org. The Galleries of the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union St., South, Concord.

Dancing for the Arts - Saturday, Nov. 5, 6 p.m. A dance competition that pairs local stars with professional dancers on the Davis stage, Dancing for the Arts is a fundraiser for the Cabarrus Arts Council that begins with a cocktail buffet and ends with a dance party at Flywheel Concord until midnight; $125; tickets go on sale September 1; Box Office: 704-920-2753, Tuesday - Friday, 10-5; Saturday, 11-4 or online anytime: cabarrusartscouncil.org.

Curator’s Talk: Clay - Thursday, Nov. 10, 11 a.m. Learn the techniques and behind-the-scenes stories of artists featured in The Galleries’ Clay exhibition. www.cabarrusartscouncil.org. Free and open to the public; The Galleries of the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union St., South, Concord.

Sons of Serendip - Wednesday, Nov. 16, 7:30 p.m. As finalists from America's Got Talent, Sons of Serendip was called "the most musically talented act on the show" by Howie Mandel and Howard Stern. Since then the quartet’s classical arrangements of popular songs have taken the world by storm. Made up of four friends who came together while graduate students at Boston University, this unique and dynamic group consists of lead vocalist Micah Christian, pianist and guitarist Cordaro Rodriguez, cellist and vocalist Kendall Ramseur, and harpist Mason Morton. Hotel accommodations for Davis Theatre 2022-2023 Season performers and crew are provided by the Hilton Garden Inn Charlotte/Concord; Tickets: $40; cabarrusartscouncil.org/sons-of-serendip Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street S. downtown Concord.

Art on the Go - Thursday, Nov. 17, 4:30 - 5:30 p.m. The Cabarrus Arts Council’s traveling arts activity series makes a stop at Midland Branch of the Cabarrus County Public Library, 4297 NC-24, Midland! We'll bring the craft projects, instructors and arts supplies. You bring your imagination. Sponsored by the Hilliard Family Foundation. Art on the Go events are free and open to the public.To register: https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/art-on-the-go-mid-1/#register-accordion

Art Lab - Wednesday, Nov. 30, 1-2:30 p.m. and 4-5:30 p.m. Join us for Art Lab! We'll tour The Galleries' current exhibition, then create a special art project designed with the exhibition's uniqueness in mind. Cost: $5 per student; Ages: 6-16; Instructor: Deb Reid, Volunteer & Educator; Adult supervision required; Limited to 15 students per class; Registration is required. Visit https://bit.ly/3azT4Yg to register for the latest Art Lab.

Family Day - Saturday, Dec. 3, 1-4 p.m. Join us for craft stations perfect for preschool/school age children and their families. Family Days are free and open to the public. English and Spanish speaking volunteers will help with crafts. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. www.cabarrusartscouncil.org/arts-education/family-days

Cookies with Santa - Wednesday, Dec. 7, 3-5 p.m. Bring your kids to enjoy cookies with Santa at The Galleries; free and open to the public; www.cabarrusartscouncil.org.

Art Walk on Union - Saturday, Dec. 10, 11a.m. -4 p.m. Art Walk on Union is an all-day arts festival for artists and makers to sell their handmade artwork. The day features live music, food trucks, local brews & wines, plus participation from local galleries, shops and restaurants throughout downtown Concord. Sponsored by the City of Concord and Waste Pro. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. More details for the public and for artists interested in having a booth at https://bit.ly/artwalkonunion.

Jim Avett - Saturday, Dec. 10, 8 p.m. ‘Tis the season to be jolly with Cabarrus County storyteller and musician Jim Avett. Enjoy an evening of traditional holiday songs, beloved gospel favorites, and plenty of stories from his life on the farm and as the father of sons Scott and Seth Avett of The Avett Brothers. Bring the entire family and get ready to laugh, sing and capture the Christmas spirit all in one night. Hotel accommodations for Davis Theatre 2022-2023 Season performers and crew are provided by the Hilton Garden Inn Charlotte/Concord; Tickets: $27 cabarrusartscouncil.org/jim-avett-christmas-show; Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord, NC.

Art Lab - Wednesday, Dec. 14, 1 - 2:30 p.m. and 4 - 5:30 p.m. Join us for Art Lab! We'll tour The Galleries' current exhibition, then create a special art project designed with the exhibition's uniqueness in mind. Cost: $5 per student; Ages: 6-16; Instructor: Deb Reid, Volunteer & Educator; Adult supervision required; Limited to 15 students per class; Registration is required. Visit https://bit.ly/3azT4Yg to register for the latest Art Lab.

2022 North Carolina Christmas Festival – Saturday, Dec. 17, 1-5 p.m. The 2022 North Carolina Christmas Festival is the perfect holiday experience. Free pictures with Santa Claus, free toy giveaway for the kids, free gift wrapping, Christmas coloring & word search, ornament decoration and more! Recommended for all ages; admission is free. Cabarrus Arena & Events Center, 4751 NC 49, Concord. For more information, see https://www.cabarrusarena.com/events/2022/north-carolina-christmas-festival. Direct any questions to Michael Calloway, info@createamazingllc.com.

Ongoing

After School and Adult Art Classes in drawing, painting, pottery, and sculpture. After school classes from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and adult classes from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, or Thursday one day per week for 6 weeks. For more information call 704-786-8570.

North Carolina Music Hall of Fame The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame Museum is a safe, fun, and touch-free visit for your friends & family. The Museum is open to the public Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. - noon and 1 – 4 p.m., closed noon -1 p.m. for lunch. Reserve your visit at Make A Reservation - North Carolina Music Hall Of Fame; 600 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis.

Open Art Day - Every Tuesday, 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.: Bring your lunch and drink, bring a project you are working on and your supplies. Or bring work you’d like to share and discuss. This is a working, weekly meeting, each Tuesday, to work with and share with artists and like-minded people who appreciate creativity. ClearWater Arts Center & Studios (223 Crowell Dr NW, Concord) - enter through the double glass doors facing Kerr Street, called the Greenway Gallery). For more information: About Us (cabarrusartguild.org).