Music returns for Mother's Day with Dinner for the Arts

As if the blooming flowers and COVID vaccinations in arms weren't enough to perk us up this spring, along comes another Dinner for the Arts.
Just in time for Mother's Day, it's the perfect opportunity to show mom how much you appreciate her. We're talking a 3-course meal, live music from a popular duo we're borrowing from Charlotte's music scene, a live art demonstration from an incredibly gifted local artist in town and a behind-the-scenes tour of the brewery.
Get your tickets soon for Dinner for the Arts on Sunday, May 9, 6-9 pm at the Cabarrus Brewing Company. We've planned an entertaining evening with live music from soulful Charlotte duo Springer & Cagle and a masterpiece-in-the-making from local artist Regina Burchett.
Unique to this May DFTA, you'll be able to decide between two delicious entrees: Parmesan crusted chicken with creamy parmesan sauce, polenta and brussels sprouts with pancetta or Shrimp ‘n’ Grits with grilled asparagus, a low country sauce with bacon and Andouille sausage.
Both entrees come with, First Course, spring berry salad: mixed greens, strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, candied pecans, champagne vinaigrette and Dessert Course, Lemon curd with pound cake croutons, fresh berries, whipped cream.
Bring mom, your spouse, your friends, or anyone else you'd like to enjoy a memorable evening with, and meet us at Cabarrus Brewing Company.
Safety measures will be in place. Masks are required unless you're actively eating or drinking at your table. Dinners are plated and brought to your table. Seating is limited to provide six feet social distancing.
Dinner for the Arts is sponsored by Cabarrus Brewing Company and Vulcan Materials Company. The menu is created by Grate Catering Co.
What: Dinner for the Arts
When: Sunday, May 9, 2021, 6-9 pm
Where: Cabarrus Brewing Company, 329 McGill Ave. NW, Concord
How (much): $55 Tickets include 3-course meal, live music, artist demonstration and brewery tour
When purchasing your ticket, please request chicken or shrimp in the Order Comments section. Remember, we can seat you with your party of up to six. Just let us know who you would like to sit with in the Order Comments section when you're purchasing your tickets.
*** Many organizations may have postponed or canceled their events as a precaution to reduce the spread of COVID-19. We advise that you check with the event's organizer to make sure its activity has not been canceled.
ONGOING:
The Galleries of the Cabarrus Arts Council Gift Shop – Support local artists and the arts council by purchasing handcrafted works from The Galleries Gift Shop. Purchases online and then choose a time to pick up curbside at the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, Downtown Concord. Cabarrusartscouncil.org/shop.
Brenda’s Art Lab: Children’s 6 week Afternoon Art Class: Select days 4:30-6:30 p.m.; $150; This 6 week children and teen art class includes drawing, painting, pottery, and sculpture. Classes meet from 4:30-6:30 p.m. One day per week, Monday, Tuesday, or Thursday for 6 weeks. For more information call 704-786-8570. http://brendasartstudio.com/
Pottery lessons – Learn to throw a bowl, tumbler or vase on a potter’s wheel. Lessons adapted for Kindergarten - Adult; Class size: individual, or groups up to four. Sessions are scheduled at mutually convenient days/times. Visit www.linbarnhardt.com or info@linbarnhardt.com for details; Lin Barnhardt Studio, Mt. Pleasant.
Paint Your Hearts Out: Kids Day - Every Tuesday from 12-6 p.m.; 10% off for kids 12 and under. Pricing depends on canvas size. Times: 12-2:30 p.m. or 3-6 p.m; call 704-312-2699 to reserve your spot; for more information visit https://bit.ly/3fu6F10 543 Winecoff School Rd, Concord.
Art Studio Kannapolis: Kids Workshop: Every Tuesday and Thursday, 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.; Children ages 5-12 will make arts and crafts. Space is limited to 15 children. Each child is required to wear a mask and gloves will be provided. $25. Private parties and crafting sessions available on Saturdays. Registration email artstudiobynicolina@gmail.com; 812 North Main Street, Kannapolis.
North Carolina Music Hall of Fame: Open by appointment: The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame Museum is a safe, fun, and touch-free visit for your friends & family! The Museum is open to the public by appointment Monday-Friday, 10am-4pm, closed 12-1 p.m. for lunch. Reserve your visit at Make A Reservation - North Carolina Music Hall Of Fame; 600 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis.
THIS WEEK
Virtual Exhibition: Fresh Works – Now – Saturday, June 5; an exhibition of early career artists and Artisans. Sponsored by the Hilliard Family Foundation. www.cabarrusartscouncil.org/the-galleries/exhibitions
Southern Strain Brewing: Puddle Painting in Concord: Thursday, April 22, 6-8pm; Experience Puddle Painting with TuxedoKat at Southern Strain Brewery in Historic Downtown Concord. Pre-purchase your canvas on Facebook. Masks required, no aprons offered so wear your painting clothes. All ages welcomed; 1665 Brumley AVE NE Suite 3001, Concord; Puddle Painting in CONCORD! | Facebook
We’re Sew Creative: Bernina Guide Class 2 Stitch Fun: Thursday, April 22, 10am-12pm; Must have taken Bernina Guide Class #1 prior to Class #2. Free for those who are new owners of Bernina machines purchased at We're Sew Creative. Please see the supply list for all items needed for the class. We're Sew Creative is happy to offer 10% off on supplies purchased for your class. 8637 Concord Mills Blvd, Concord, BERNINA Guide Class 2 Stitch Fun | Facebook
Analog Crash Live at Red Hill: Friday, April 23, 7:00-9:00; Analog Crash plays killer covers from your favorite '80's, '90's, and '00's bands as an acoustic duet. Modern hard rock as an original act. Enjoy your Friday night out at Red Hill with live music. 21 Union Street, South Analog Crash Live at Red Hill | Facebook
NEXT WEEK
Online event: Kids' Writing Workshop: Monday, April 26, 2-3pm; Ages 7-12 Bring out the creative writer in you with story starters, prompts, and games! Register to receive a link to the workshop, which is held on Microsoft Teams. Library System - Kids' Writing Workshop (Virtual) (activecalendar.com)
The Power of Spirituals – American Spiritual Ensemble – Tuesday, April 27, 6:30 pm – Thursday, April 29, 6:30 pm; A virtual concert that combines narratives by Eileen Guenther, author of In Their Own Words: Slave Life and the Power of Spirituals. Free and open to the public. Watch for access link on Facebook: www.facebook.com/CabArtsCouncil/. Dr. Everett McCorvey, American Spiritual Ensemble Founder and Director will host a live Zoom Q&A session on April 29, 7 pm. Zoom link to come.
We're Sew Creative: Bernina Guide Class 3 Embroidery: Thursday, April 29, 10am – 12pm; This class covers the basic embroidery features of Bernina embroidery machines. Must have taken Bernina Guide Class 1 and 2. 8637 Concord Mills Blvd, Concord; BERNINA Guide Class 3 Embroidery | Facebook
Mike Ramsey Live at Cabarrus Brewing Company: Friday, April 30, 7-9:30pm; Live music is back at CBC! Join CBC for a socially distanced performance by Mike Ramsey on Friday April 30, 7-9:30pm; 329 McGill Ave NW, Concord Mike Ramsey Live at CBC | Facebook
UPCOMING:
We’re So Creative: Kimberbell Summer Nights - Virtual Event: Friday, May 7, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Join We’re Sew Creative for a Kimberbell’s one-day machine embroidery event. We’re Sew Creative 8637 Concord Mills Blvd, Concord; Kimberbell Summer Nights - Virtual Event | Facebook
We’re Sew Creative: Learn To Make A T-Shirt Quilt: Tuesday, May 18, 5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.; Have you always wanted to make a t-shirt quilt? Now is your opportunity. Join Laura in making a unique gift for yourself or others. This class will introduce you to the technique of making t-shirt quilts. You will learn how to prep the t-shirts, plan a layout, and start sewing. Start collecting your t-shirts now. You should have a minimum of 20 shirts, more depending on the size of the finished quilt. 8637 Concord Mills Blvd, Concord; Learn To Make A T-Shirt Quilt | Facebook
Virtual Art Show by PALEFACE: Monday, June 21, 8:05 p.m.; Join Paleface for a Virtual Art Show. http://bit.ly/2OYTNr9
The Cabarrus Arts Council contributes the Arts & Entertainment column, which highlights the arts in Cabarrus County, to the Independent Tribune each Wednesday. Use the contact information provided to confirm the details of events. If you would like your arts information to be considered for inclusion, email Elisabeth Thornton at elisabeth@cabarrusartscouncil.org