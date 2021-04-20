Music returns for Mother's Day with Dinner for the Arts

As if the blooming flowers and COVID vaccinations in arms weren't enough to perk us up this spring, along comes another Dinner for the Arts.

Just in time for Mother's Day, it's the perfect opportunity to show mom how much you appreciate her. We're talking a 3-course meal, live music from a popular duo we're borrowing from Charlotte's music scene, a live art demonstration from an incredibly gifted local artist in town and a behind-the-scenes tour of the brewery.

Get your tickets soon for Dinner for the Arts on Sunday, May 9, 6-9 pm at the Cabarrus Brewing Company. We've planned an entertaining evening with live music from soulful Charlotte duo Springer & Cagle and a masterpiece-in-the-making from local artist Regina Burchett.

Unique to this May DFTA, you'll be able to decide between two delicious entrees: Parmesan crusted chicken with creamy parmesan sauce, polenta and brussels sprouts with pancetta or Shrimp ‘n’ Grits with grilled asparagus, a low country sauce with bacon and Andouille sausage.

Both entrees come with, First Course, spring berry salad: mixed greens, strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, candied pecans, champagne vinaigrette and Dessert Course, Lemon curd with pound cake croutons, fresh berries, whipped cream.