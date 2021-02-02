The Cabarrus Arts Council brings bilingual family opera to online audiences this Friday through Sunday

A great lesson and perfect for families with children, ages 4 to 12 years old, Opera Xpress' bilingual family opera, Bear Hug/Abrazo de Oso, comes to the Cabarrus Arts Council online this Friday through Sunday.
This free, 30-minute bilingual family opera follows Bernardo the Spanish Brown bear, who is feeling lonely and lost when he meets Polly the panda and Marla the koala. Although Bernardo doesn’t speak the same language, he and Polly and Marla are able to turn Griff the mean grizzly bear from bully to friend by discovering that even though we are each different on the outside, our hearts are all the same!
This wonderful opera is available beginning at 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5 through 3 p.m. Sunday, February 7 on Opera Carolina's YouTube Channel, www.youtube.com/user/operacarolina.
An added bonus: Children will be able to meet and talk with the cast of Bear Hug/Abrazo de Oso during a free live Q&A Sunday, February 7 at 3 pm on Facebook. Follow the link to the Cabarrus Arts Council and Opera Xpress event at http://bit.ly/bearhugqa.
*** Many organizations may have postponed or canceled their events as a precaution to reduce the spread of COVID-19. We advise that you check with the event's organizer to make sure its activity has not been canceled.
ONGOING:
Brenda’s Art Lab: Children’s 6 week Afternoon Art Class: Select days 4:30-6:30 p.m.; $150; This 6 week children and teen art class includes drawing, painting, pottery, and sculpture. Classes meet from 4:30-6:30p.m. One day per week, Monday, Tuesday, or Thursday for 6 weeks. For more information call 704-786-8570. http://brendasartstudio.com/
Pottery lessons – Learn to throw a bowl, tumbler or vase on a potter’s wheel. Lessons adapted for Kindergarten thru Adult; Class size: individual, or groups up to four. Sessions are scheduled at mutually convenient days/times. Visit www.linbarnhardt.com or info@linbarnhardt.com for details; Lin Barnhardt Studio, Mt. Pleasant.
Paint Your Hearts Out: Kids Day - Every Tuesday from 12-6 p.m.; 10% off for kids 12 and under. Pricing depends on canvas size. Times: 12-2:30p.m. or 3-6p.m; call 704-312-2699 to reserve your spot; for more information visit https://bit.ly/3fu6F10 543 Winecoff School Rd, Concord.
Art Studio Kannapolis: Kids Workshop: Every Tuesday and Thursday, 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.; Children ages 5-12 will make arts and crafts. Space is limited to 15 children. Each child is required to wear a mask and gloves will be provided. $25. Private parties and crafting sessions available on Saturdays. Registration email artstudiobynicolina@gmail.com; 812 North Main Street, Kannapolis
North Carolina Music Hall of Fame: Open by appointment: The North Carolina Music Hall Of Fame Museum is a safe, fun, and touch-free visit for your friends & family! The Museum is open to the public by appointment Monday-Friday, 10am-4pm, closed 12-1pm for lunch. Reserve your visit at Make A Reservation - North Carolina Music Hall Of Fame; 600 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis NC..
Old Courthouse Theatre: Virtual 10 Minute Play Festival; Enjoy a series of virtual plays available at the Old Courthouse Theatre’s website; Virtual Festival | Old Courthouse Theatre (octconcord.com)
THIS WEEK:
We’re Sew Creative: BERNINA Guide Class 1: Thursday, February 4, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.; This class covers the basic operations of your new Bernina Class. Free for those who are new owners of Bernina machines purchased at We're Sew Creative. 8637 Concord Mills Blvd, Concord. http://bit.ly/3qOdYWo;
Opera Carolina’s Virtual Family Opera: Bear Hug/Abrazo de Oso – February 5-7, Bearnardo the Spanish brown bear is feeling lonely and lost when he meets Polly the panda bear and Marla the koala bear. Although Bearnardo doesn’t speak the same language, he and Polly and Marla are able to turn Griff the mean grizzly bear from bully to friend by discovering that even though we are each different on the outside, our hearts are all the same!" 30 minutes of English/Spanish bilingual fun! Ideal for ages 4-12 years old! FREE; To access: Visit Opera Carolina's YouTube page to watch Bear Hug/Abrazo de Oso https://www.youtube.com/user/operacarolina; Then, on February 7 @ 3:00 p.m., tune in to the Cabarrus Arts Council's Facebook page, http://bit.ly/3r5GB1w, to see the live Q&A and have your questions answered in real time! A Spanish translator will be available during the Q&A.
Doran & Ivy live at Red Hill Brewing Company; 7 – 9p.m.; Friday, February 5; free; Come out and enjoy a free performance from Doran & Ivy, an acoustic duo from the Central Piedmont area. Performance will consist of a variety of covers and originals songs.; 21 Union Street S. #3511 Concord, https://bit.ly/3qbFhd9.
Live Music by Cindy K: The Wine Room: Friday, February 5, 7:00-9:30 p.m.; Enjoy live music by Cindy K at The Wine room. http://bit.ly/2LWvuJg; 5401 Village Drive NW, Concord.
Live Music by Brittney Lee: The Wine Room: Saturday, February 6, 7:00-9:30 p.m.; Enjoy live music by Brittney Lee at The Wine room. http://bit.ly/3qHqqYg; 5401 Village Drive NW, Concord.
NEXT WEEK:
Art Studio Kannapolis: 3-day Kids Art Class: Monday, February 8; Wednesday, February, 10; Friday, February 12; 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.; Children ages 5-12 will have an opportunity to engage socially in a positive environment that focuses on the fun of art. Each child is required to wear a mask and gloves will be provided. $50/child. Registration and for more information please email artstudiobynicolina@gmail.com; 812 North Main Street Kannapolis.
Taplow Music Duo at The Wine Room; Friday, February 12, 8-11 p.m.; The Taplow music duo returns to bring you their covers & original music at it's finest. 5401 Village Drive at Afton Village, Concord NC, 28027; http://bit.ly/3qHsGyE
UPCOMING:
Doran & Ivy live at The Wine Room at Afton Village; 7p.m. – 9:30 p.m.; Friday, February 26; free; Come out and enjoy a free performance from Doran & Ivy, an acoustic duo from the Central Piedmont area. Performance will consist of a variety of covers and originals songs.; 5401 Village Dr. Concord, NC https://bit.ly/3oDmA1u
Zoom Into Art: Harrisburg Parks and Rec: Wednesdays, February 10th - March 17th; 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.; $75; Children ages 8-15 will Join instructor Christina Thomas for a 6 week series of Virtual Art classes! Lessons to include: Pen and Ink Drawing – Zentangles, Candy Painting, Torn Paper Collage Landscape or Animal, Colored Pencil Drawing with Values, and Contour Lines, Movement, and Watercolor. All supplies will be provided (To be picked up by participant prior to the first class*) Register at https://bit.ly/2XCjIpG
The Cabarrus Arts Council contributes the Arts & Entertainment column, which highlights the arts in Cabarrus County, to the Independent Tribune each Wednesday. Use the contact information provided to confirm the details of events. If you would like your arts information to be considered for inclusion, email Elisabeth Thornton at elisabeth@cabarrusartscouncil.org.