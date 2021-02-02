The Cabarrus Arts Council brings bilingual family opera to online audiences this Friday through Sunday

THIS WEEK:

Opera Carolina’s Virtual Family Opera: Bear Hug/Abrazo de Oso – February 5-7, Bearnardo the Spanish brown bear is feeling lonely and lost when he meets Polly the panda bear and Marla the koala bear. Although Bearnardo doesn’t speak the same language, he and Polly and Marla are able to turn Griff the mean grizzly bear from bully to friend by discovering that even though we are each different on the outside, our hearts are all the same!" 30 minutes of English/Spanish bilingual fun! Ideal for ages 4-12 years old! FREE; To access: Visit Opera Carolina's YouTube page to watch Bear Hug/Abrazo de Oso https://www.youtube.com/user/operacarolina; Then, on February 7 @ 3:00 p.m., tune in to the Cabarrus Arts Council's Facebook page, http://bit.ly/3r5GB1w, to see the live Q&A and have your questions answered in real time! A Spanish translator will be available during the Q&A.