My Dad has paintings of the Amalfi coastline throughout his house. Sometimes when I am frightened or confused, I wish to jump into one of the beautiful paintings portraying the Mediterranean Sea with hilltop houses and palm trees. Recently, I had the opportunity to discover the Amalfi coastline, specifically Positano and Sorrento, in Italy.

I flew into Rome. I was greeted by my tour guide Francesco and other tourists.

Our first destination was Positano, the highest point on the Amalfi Coast. Once we passed Naples and Mount Vesuvius, I began to get excited. The landscape was breathtaking.

In neutral and pastel tones, houses on hillsides looked downward to the blue, pure Mediterranean Sea.

Once in Positano, Francesco drove to the coastline’s highest point in Positano. I continued to marvel at the scenery. A fruit and vegetable stand was nearby. The owners had a dog who napped on the narrow ledge of a cliff. He boasted outstanding balance.

Then we drove to Sorrento. We stopped at the town square alongside the Mediterranean Sea. After a delicious lunch, I purchased an Italian lace pillowcase crafted in this coastal region.

Before leaving Sorrento, we requested to return to Positano to take pictures and observe the magnificent sunset. The trip was far away, but it will always be close to my heart.