Howell to speak at Central UMC

The Houston Preaching Foundation Committee of Central United Methodist Church will present Dr. James Howell as the featured guest on March 5. Howell will preach to the 8:45 and 11 a.m. worship services.

Howell has been senior pastor of Myers Park United Methodist Church since 2003. A native of Columbia, South Carolina, he studied chemistry and physics at the University of South Carolina before going to Divinity School at Duke University, where he also earned a Ph.D. in Old Testament.

He has published 17 books, including “Unrevealed Until Its Season,” “Yours are the Hands of Christ,” “Worshipful,” and “Weak Enough to Lead.” Howell also shares a popular podcast, Maybe I’m Amazed.

He is involved in leadership within the denomination and citywide endeavors.

Biking, hiking and reading fill his spare time. He and his wife, Lisa Stockton Howell, a photographer and community activist, have three grown children, including Sarah, who is a UM pastor.

Grief support group starting

If you need help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend, you are invited to join a GriefShare Support Group at Pitts Baptist Church, 140 Pitts School Road NW, Concord.

The group will meet weekly on Tuesdays from March 7 to May 30 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. For more information, call Linda Bounds at 704-793-8155.

BBQ Chicken Dinner

On Saturday, March 18, New Gilead Reformed Church will have a BBQ Chicken Dinner from 11 a.m. until sold out. Dine in or carryout. The church is located at 2400 Old Salisbury-Concord Road, Concord.

Plate includes: half BBQ Chicken, beans, slaw, roll, chips, drink, and dessert for $11. Whole Chicken for $9 and quart of slaw for $5.

Vender and craft show

New Gilead Reformed Church will have a Vendor and Craft Show on Saturday, March 25, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the church parking lot.

A hot dog sale will also be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The church is located at 2400 Old Salisbury-Concord Road, Concord.

Annual McGill barbecue

McGill Baptist Church will have their annual barbecue on March 31. The church is located 5300 Poplar Tent Road, Concord.