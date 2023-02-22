Victory fish meal and yard sale

Victory Tabernacle Ministries is holding an All You Can Eat Fish meal on Saturday, Feb. 25, 11 a.m. until hall is sold out..

Meal includes croaker and flounder, slaw, baked beans and drink for $15. No carry outs unless it is a take-out order which does not include all you can eat.

There will also be a yard sale including fishing and hunting gear. Victory Tabernacle Ministries is located at 208 Morris Drive, Harrisburg (behind Wendy’s).

Howell to speak at Central UMC

The Houston Preaching Foundation Committee of Central United Methodist Church will present Dr. James Howell as the featured guest on March 5. Howell will preach to the 8:45 and 11 a.m. worship services.

Howell has been senior pastor of Myers Park United Methodist Church since 2003. A native of Columbia, South Carolina, he studied chemistry and physics at the University of South Carolina before going to Divinity School at Duke University, where he also earned a Ph.D. in Old Testament.

He has published 17 books, including “Unrevealed Until Its Season,” “Yours are the Hands of Christ,” “Worshipful,” and “Weak Enough to Lead.” Howell also shares a popular podcast, Maybe I’m Amazed.

He is involved in leadership within the denomination and citywide endeavors.

Biking, hiking and reading fill his spare time. He and his wife, Lisa Stockton Howell, a photographer and community activist, have three grown children, including Sarah, who is a UM pastor.

Grief support group starting

If you need help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend, you are invited to join us for A GriefShare Support Group at Pitts Baptist Church, 140 Pitts School Road NW, Concord.

The group will meet weekly on Tuesdays from March 7 to May 30 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. For more information, call Linda Bounds at 704-793-8155.