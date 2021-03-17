COLUMN: God is more faithful than we could ever imagine

When I was at Universal Health Center one of my physical therapist gave me a daily devotion that was entitled “He is faithful Beyond Measure.” What the devotion writer was saying meant more to me because I could see this therapist a faith in God that believed every word of what she had given me to strengthen my faith in God’s faithfulness. It was evident that each time she worked with me I became stronger both physically and spiritually.

For years, as a Sunday School teacher and as a preacher, I was a strong advocate that God is always near us in the obstacles of life that attempt to impede us in fulfilling our Lord’s calling. No matter how strong we are in our faith, we find that life puts us in situations that are almost impossible to overcome. In the early 90’s when I was just getting started in my pastoral ministry, I spent 8 years fighting melanoma. It started with two major surgeries on my nose. First to remove the infected areas followed by months of plastic surgery to rebuild my nose so that I could look presentable in public. Then, three years later, while on a mission trip to India I detected a small lymph node on my neck just behind my right ear which proved to be a return of the melanoma which set me back again for more treatment.