COLUMN: God is more faithful than we could ever imagine

“Know therefore that the Lord your God is God, the faithful God who keeps covenant and steadfast love with those who love Him and keep His commandments to a thousand generations.’ (Deut.7:9, NKJV).
When I was at Universal Health Center one of my physical therapist gave me a daily devotion that was entitled “He is faithful Beyond Measure.” What the devotion writer was saying meant more to me because I could see this therapist a faith in God that believed every word of what she had given me to strengthen my faith in God’s faithfulness. It was evident that each time she worked with me I became stronger both physically and spiritually.
For years, as a Sunday School teacher and as a preacher, I was a strong advocate that God is always near us in the obstacles of life that attempt to impede us in fulfilling our Lord’s calling. No matter how strong we are in our faith, we find that life puts us in situations that are almost impossible to overcome. In the early 90’s when I was just getting started in my pastoral ministry, I spent 8 years fighting melanoma. It started with two major surgeries on my nose. First to remove the infected areas followed by months of plastic surgery to rebuild my nose so that I could look presentable in public. Then, three years later, while on a mission trip to India I detected a small lymph node on my neck just behind my right ear which proved to be a return of the melanoma which set me back again for more treatment.
My wife, Barbara, and I could have given up, but we knew God brought us through the first episode and He would not fail us through the next battle. Therefore, with the help of God leading three capable doctors, I faced neck surgery to remove any lymph nodes in the area. This ended up with a few week’s surgery recovery followed by a year of chemotherapy which Barbara and I administered. With God by our sides, we were able to complete the treatment even though I had a heart attack during that time. God was there, every moment of every day giving us encouragement.
During that year I continued many of my pastoral duties, including some preaching. You see I was an example of God’s grace. It was not me but God seeing me through. My 70-year-old secretary, the best I ever had, would question me how can you keep going on? My answer was that only though the faith in God and what He gives me could I make it. Kathleen knew as I do that sometimes the battles with sickness or difficulties with life in general seem too large, but we must keep fighting with Jesus at our sides. The song writer, Ruth Caye Jones wrote:
In times like these you need the Bible,
In times like these, O be not idle.
Be very sure, be very sure,
Your anchor holds and grips the Solid Rock!
This Rock is Jesus, Yes, He's the One,