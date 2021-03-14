COLUMN: What does backsliding mean?

We all need to occasionally take stock of our lives - step on the scales, so to speak, - and see if we’ve gained weight. To those of us who manifest the symptoms commonly associated with backsliding, it’s refreshing to read that the Bible promises that our relationship with the Lord can be restored. But those who continue to ignore the symptoms should heed the words of Peter: “For if after they’ve escaped the pollutions of the world through the knowledge of the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, they are again entangled in them and overcome, the latter end is worse for them than the beginning. For it would have been better for them not have known the way of righteousness, than having known it, to turn from the holy commandment delivered to them.” (2 Peter 2:20-21)