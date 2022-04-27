Sunday sermon topics

Ann Street United Methodist Church

335 Ann St., Concord. Pastor: Rev. Randy Wall. In person and Facebook Live worship at 11 am at Ann Street Church. Sermon: "The Belt of Truth." Scripture: Ephesians 6:10-20.

Bethpage United Methodist Church

109 Fellowship Ave at West C Street, Kannapolis. Rev. Gary MacDonald. Christian Education at 9 am. Worship at 10 am. As an act of caring for yourselves and others, you may choose to wear a mask during indoor worship, however, at this time, mask wearing is not required. Sermon: "We're Gonna Need a Bigger Boat." Scripture: John 21:1-19.

Boger's Chapel United Methodist Church

1775 Flowes Store Road E., Concord. Pastor Eric Shaver. In person Worship or Facebook. Message: Guest Speaker Douglas Faggart from Gideons. Scripture: Psalm 30.

Crossroads Church

220 George W. Liles Parkway, Concord. Pastor: Lowell McNaney. Live worship streamed on Facebook, Crossroads Church app or mycrossroads.com website at 9:30 am and 11:11 am.

Crown Pointe Baptist Church

703 Tennessee St., Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Doug Crawley. Message: "Come and See": The Woman at the Well. Scripture: John 4:1-42.

Eastside Missionary Baptist Church

199 Elgin Drive, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Stephen Burrow. In person services: Sunday school 9:30 am. Worship services 10:30 am. and 6 pm. Recorded worship services and other information at EastsideMissionaryBaptist.org. You will be welcome. Practice social distancing.

Epworth United Methodist Church

1030 Burrage Road NE, Concord. Rev. Bill Roberts. Church has re-opened its 10 am worship service for attendance. Epworth UMC continues to follow the appropriate Covid-19 social distancing guidelines as outlined by the NC Governor and the CDC. We welcome you to join us in worship! Sermon: "Do You Love Me?" Scripture: John 21:1-19.

Forest Hill United Methodist Church

265 Union St. N, Concord. Senior Pastor: Rev. Mandy Jones. Associate Pastor: Rev. Wes Judy. We are open for in-person worship. Contemporary worship, 9 am. Sunday School/small groups - 10 am. Traditional worship - 11 am. Both contemporary and traditional worship services will also be livestreamed at foresthillUMC.org or facebook.com/foresthillUMC, in case you don't feel like being here in person.

Harmony United Methodist Church

101 White St., NW, Concord, NC. Pastor: Thad Brown. Service is held in the sanctuary at 11:00 a.m. Sermon: "Opening Our Minds." Scripture: Luke 24:27, Luke 24:36-49, Isaiah 7:14, Isaiah 7:9b-12, Isaiah 7:14, Isaiah 9:6-7, Isaiah 40:10-11, Service of Holy Communion. We welcome you to join us in worship! Service is live on Facebook.com/HarmonyUnitedMethodistChurch and we welcome all who are unable to join us in person to worship with us online. For more information, you can call the Pastor's phone 704-791-2883 or the church's phone 704-782-8237.

Jackson Park United Methodist Church

715 Mable Ave., Kannapolis. Pastor: Laurie Knoespel. Adult Sunday School at 9:30 am. In person worship service at 10:30 am. Nursery will be provided during the worship service. Replay on Facebook on Monday at 5 pm. Sermon: "That Wasn't What I Asked For!" Scripture: Luke 10:25-37.

McGill Baptist Church

5300 Poplar Tent Road, Concord. In person services. Pastor: Rev. Steve Ayers. If you have not taken the Covid-19 vaccine, please wear a mask. McGill will stream a worship service Sunday at 10 am on www.facebook.com/mcgillbaptistchurch/ and on YouTube. The services will be live and also available on recording afterward.

Midway United Methodist Church

108 Bethpage Road, Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Craig Allen. Come join us on Sunday Morning at 9 am for Sunday School and 10 am for worship. Our service is also livestreamed on the web at midwayunitedmethodistchurch.org or facebook.com/midwayUMC. Sermon: "Don't Get in a Hurry." Scripture: Psalm 126; Luke 17:11-19.

Mt. Mitchell United Methodist Church

6001 Old Salisbury-Concord Road, Kannapolis. Pastor: Joel Locklear. Sunday school at 10 am (Adult and children classes). Worship at 11 am in person or facebook. Masks are optional and social distancing is encouraged. If you have not taken the COVID-19 vaccine, wear a mask.

Multiply Church

150 Warren C. Coleman Blvd N, Concord. Pastor: Rev Douglas Witherup. 8:30 am service held at 280 Concord Parkway S, Suite 15, Concord. Services at 150 Warren C. Coleman Blvd N. are Worship and Sermon at 9:30 am and worship and sermon at 11:15 am.

Oak Grove Baptist Church

200 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg. Pastor: Rev. Franklin D. Watkins. 10 am in-person worship service and Facebook Live and YouTube Live.

Second Presbyterian

1578 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis. Pastor: Sue Black. Assistant Minister: Rev. Aaron Price. Worship at 11 am in sanctuary and on Facebook Live. Sermon: "Walk to Emmaus." Scripture: Luke 24:13-35.

St. John's Reformed Church

901 N. Main St, Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Chris King. 9:30 am- Sunday school for all ages. 10:30 am - worship service. 4 pm - Adult Bible study.

