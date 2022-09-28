Sunday sermon topics

Ann Street United Methodist Church

335 Ann St., Concord. Pastor: Rev. Randy L. Wall. In person and Facebook Live worship 11 a.m. at Ann Street Church. Sermon: “Sharing Faith: Philip and the Eunuch.” Scripture: Acts 8:26-40.

Bethpage United Methodist Church

109 Fellowship Ave. at West C St., Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Gary McDonald. Christian education at 9 a.m. Worship at 10 a.m. As an act of caring for yourselves and others, you may choose to wear a mask during indoor worship. However, at this time, mask wearing is not required. Sermon: “Holding on to Hope.” Scripture: Lamentations 3:19-26.

Boger’s Chapel United Methodist Church

1775 Flowes Store Road E., Concord. Pastor: Pastor Eric Shaver. Sunday school at 9 a.m. Worship in-person or Facebook at 10 a.m. Opening Scripture: Psalm 137. Children’s Reading: “Faith” by Adrian Wait. Sermon: “Be Bold with Faith.” Scripture: II Timothy 1:1-14.

Calvary Lutheran Church

950 Bradley St., Concord. Pastor: Rev. Debbie Frye. 8:30am Outdoor worship all of September. In-person worship at 8:30 a.m. (Casual worship – picnic shelter outdoor chapel) and 11 a.m. (traditional worship). Children’s area and nursery available. All services live-streamed and available anytime on the Calvary Lutheran Concord Youtube channel – easy access through our website http://www.clconcord.org. Also on Sundays, 10 a.m. Sunday school. All are welcome.

Center United Methodist Church

1119 Union St. S., Concord. Pastor: Rev. Tony Allen. Sunday school for "In Betweens" and young adults at 9 a.m. Worship at 10 a.m. Nursery is provided during the worship service. Masks are optional. Website is www.centerumcconcord.org. Look forward to you joining us for our service! Sermon: “Faith and Suffering.” Scripture: II Timothy 1:1-14.

Crossroads Church

220 George W. Liles Parkway, Concord. Pastor: Lowell McNaney. Live worship streamed on Facebook, Crossroads Concord Church app or mycrossroads.co website at 9:30 a.m. and 11:11 a.m.

Crown Pointe Baptist Church

703 Tennessee St., Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Doug Crawley. Sunday school at 9 a.m. Worship at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary, or view online at our Facebook page. Sermon Series: Fear Not. Sermon: “Healthy and Unhealthy Fear.” Scripture: II Timothy 1:7.

Eastside Missionary Baptist Church

199 Elgin Drive, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Stephen Burrow. In person services: Sunday school 9:30 a.m. Worship services 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Recorded worship services and other information at EastsideMissionaryBaptist.org. You will be welcomed. Practice social distancing.

Epworth United Methodist Church

1030 Burrage Road NE, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Bill Roberts. Church has reopened its 10 a.m. worship service for attendance. Epworth UMC continues to follow the appropriate COVID-19 social distancing guidelines as outlined by the N.C. Governor and the CDC. We welcome you to join us in worship! World Communion Sunday. This Sunday, Epworth will celebrate homecoming. Our guest preacher will be a former pastor, Rev. David Christy. Sermon: “Coming Home To…” Scripture: Genesis 32:22-32.

Forest Hill United Methodist Church

265 Union St. N., Concord. Senior Pastor: Rev. Mandy Jones. Associate Pastor: Rev. Wes Judy. We are open for in-person worship. Contemporary worship, 9 a.m. Sunday school/small groups - 10 a.m. Traditional worship - 11 a.m. Both the contemporary and the traditional worship services will also be live-streamed at foresthillumc.org or facebook.com/foresthillumc, in case you don't feel like being here in person.

Harmony United Methodist Church

101 White St. NW, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Thad Brown. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. followed by our worship service in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. Sermon: “The New Jerusalem.” Scripture: Revelation 21:9-21; Ephesians 2:19-21; Revelation 21:22-23; Revelation 22:1-2; Revelation 21:27; Revelation 22:14. We welcome you to join us in worship! Service is live on Facebook.com/HarmonyUnitedMethodistChurch. We welcome all who are unable to join us in person to worship with us online. For more information, you can call the Pastor’s phone 704-791-2883 or the church’s phone 704-782-8237.

Jackson Park United Methodist Church

715 Mable Ave., Kannapolis. Pastor Laurie Knoespel. Adult Sunday school 9:30 a.m. Worship at 10:30 a.m. Nursery will be provided during worship service.

Kirkwood Presbyterian Church

900 Klondale Ave., Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Dennis B. Craft. Worship at 11 a.m. in church sanctuary on Sundays. No mask restrictions. Sermon: “The Magic of Memory.”

McGill Baptist Church

5300 Poplar Tent Road, Concord, in-person services. Pastor: Rev. Steve Ayers. If you have not taken the COVID-19 vaccine, please wear a mask. McGill will stream a worship service Sunday at 10 a.m. on www.facebook.com/mcgillbaptistchurch/ and on YouTube. The services will be live and also available on recording afterwards. Sermon: “Increasing Faith.” Scripture: Psalm 137; II Timothy 1:1-14; Luke 17:5-10.

Midway United Methodist Church

108 Bethpage Road, Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Craig Allen. Come join us on Sunday morning at 9 a.m. for Sunday school and 10:30 a.m. for worship. Our service is also livestreamed on the web at midwayunitedmethodistchurch.org or facebook.com/midwayUMC. Sermon Series: “Not Ashamed.” World Communion Sunday. Sermon: “Rekindle the Gift.” Scripture: Luke 17:5-10; II Timothy 1:1-14. Suggested Hymns: UMH 514, ‘Stand Up, Stand Up for Jesus’; UMH 620, ‘One Bread, One Body’.

Mt. Mitchell United Methodist Church

6001 Old Salisbury-Concord Road, Kannapolis. Pastor: Joel Locklear. Sunday school at 10 a.m. (Adult and children classes.) Worship at 11 a.m. in person or Facebook. Masks are optional and social distance. If you have not taken the COVID-19 vaccine, wear a mask.

Multiply Church Concord

150 Warren C. Coleman Blvd. N., Concord. Pastor: Rev. Douglas Witherup. 8:30 a.m. service held at 280 Concord Parkway S., Suite 15, Concord. Services at 150 Warren C Coleman Blvd. N., are Worship and Sermon at 9:30 a.m. and Worship and Sermon at 11:15 a.m.

New Gilead Reformed Church, ECO

2400 Old Salisbury-Concord Road. 9:40 a.m. - Bible study. 10 a.m. – Sunday school. 11 a.m. - Worship in the Sanctuary, also live on Facebook.

Oak Grove Baptist Church

200 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg. Pastor: Rev. Franklin D. Watkins. 10 a.m. In-Person worship service and Facebook Live and YouTube Live. Sermon: “Do You Make Jesus Sick?” Scripture: Revelation 3:14-22.

Second Presbyterian Church

1578 Dale Earnhardt Blvd., Kannapolis. Pastor Sue Black, minister. Rev. Aaron Price, assistant pastor. Worship 11 a.m. in Sanctuary and on Facebook live. Sermon: “Peacemaker.” Scripture: I Samuel 25:23-31. Observance of Holy Communion.

St. John’s Reformed Church

901 N. Main St., Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Chris King. Sunday school for all ages - 9:30a.m. Worship service - 10:30 a.m. Adult Bible study -. 4 p.m. Website – www.ourstjohns.org. Email/Phone- ourstjohns@gmail.com / 704-932-3656. Sermon: “When Truth is Not Wanted.” Scripture: Matthew 8:28-34.