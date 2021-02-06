Bubblicious: Cox Mill legend Morgan seizing chance to play in NBA G League bubble

CONCORD – Last fall, Matt Morgan was sitting in his parents’ Concord home watching the NBA players in the Orlando, Florida, “bubble” compete for the championship.
While many people complained about bubble basketball, including several of the NBA players themselves, Morgan dreamed of being there, one of the elite athletes on a pro roster.
It didn’t matter one iota to Morgan, a former Cox Mill basketball star, that playing in the bubble meant being quarantined from the rest of the world – possibly for months -- to avoid the spread of the novel coronavirus.
As an aspiring NBA player, all that mattered to Morgan was being able to continue his climb anywhere. And if that meant no real human contact outside of other players and league personnel, then so be it.
Roughly four months later, Morgan is living his dream of being able to continue pursuing his ultimate dream.
Morgan is one of the roughly 215 players who’ll be at Disney’s Wide World of Sports for the next few months to participate in the NBA G League’s bubble season. Morgan is in his second year as a guard with Raptors 905, the NBA G League affiliate of the Toronto Raptors.
Once players are tested, quarantined and allowed to enter the bubble, they can’t leave, except for being cut, promoted to the NBA itself, or an extenuating circumstance.
Morgan, who graduated from Cox Mill in 2015 as the school’s all-time leading scorer, is thrilled.
“From an outsider’s perspective, it looked amazing,” said Morgan of watching the 2020 NBA playoffs on television. “The way they set it up, the organization they had in it, it looked like something you want to be a part of.
“(Los Aneles Clippers All-Star) Paul George came out and said it was tough mentally, especially for teams that are going deep into the playoffs. But when I heard they were possibly doing a (G League) bubble in Orlando, I couldn’t wait.”
Morgan went down to Florida late last month to join his Raptors 905 teammates for a four-day quarantine period. Last weekend, they began training camp to prepare for the season, which tips off on Wednesday.
Morgan is somewhat familiar with the Disney landscape, dating back to his days as a young travel ball player, although this certainly will be a new experience.
“I’ve been playing there since I was little at the Wild World of Sports, so I was looking forward to it,” Morgan said. “But at the same time, I know that it is mentally and physically demanding playing every other day, being by yourself for quite a while, not being able to go anywhere but the places that (league officials) have readily available.”
Season on the brink
For the longest time, Morgan didn’t even know if he’d be playing basketball now at all.
He wrapped up a stellar career at Cornell University, but he was not chosen in the 2019 NBA Draft. Morgan, though, was known in NBA circles because he’d declared for the draft as an early entrant before but returned to Cornell, and he was invited to play in the NBA Summer League with the Toronto Raptors.
While he didn’t make the Raptors’ regular-season roster, he impressed team officials enough to earn a spot with their G League squad, and he methodically proved himself as a key member of Raptors 905.
There some early bouts with injuries and some nights where he learned some tough lessons about life as a pro ball player, but after a while, Morgan was playing the best basketball of his life. During a particularly hot stretch, Morgan was averaging about 15 points per game while shooting better than 60 percent from the field and making more than 50 percent of his 3-pointers.
Then, it all came to a halt last March when the NBA, and subsequently the G League, suspended the season because the coronavirus was wreaking havoc on the world. Nothing was immune, not even professional sports.
Suddenly, Morgan had to pack up and leave Canada, not knowing what was ahead.
Would they be playing again next month? Next year?
Morgan had no idea. And because much of the world had shut down, there weren’t even really places he could work on his game.
Initially, he went to Connecticut and spent time with his girlfriend, Sofia Ellam, who was starting a new job in New York. But after a while, he was headed home to Cabarrus County to hurry up and wait to hear something, anything.
He communicated with agent, but there wasn’t much news. For the most part, all he could do was wait until things got a little better so he could at least start shooting baskets again.
“Once things started to calm down, you were able to go into indoor places, as long as you were masked up and social distancing,” Morgan said. “I found gyms here and there to work out in. Nothing too serious – no five-on-five or three-on-three; just individual workouts.”
But that didn’t mean Morgan wasn’t still worried.
Even then, there still wasn’t any clear-cut news about what the future of the G League was. Would they play in 2021? Would they skip a year? Or worse, would the league fold?
“I definitely had some doubt, especially with the amount of time between seasons and the fact there was just no news coming out,” Morgan explained. “There was always some anxiety, just because you don’t know. But for me, I was always preparing as if there was going to be a normal season.”
Morgan didn’t really know what move to make while the G League plans were in a holding pattern. He certainly would have been an attractive candidate to play for a team overseas, but he had also been on a good, strong path to the NBA – positioned with an NBA affiliate, with the brass with the big-league team knowing exactly who he was and what his game was about.
Morgan wasn’t trying to get off the track.
“Talking with my agent, we had already had plans not to go anywhere else but be back with Raptors 905 for this season,” Morgan said. “I really didn’t explore those (overseas) options too much, just because right after last season, I had told the 905 that I wanted to be back with them for a second year, and there was kind of that mutual interest.”
Then, when the NBA decided to have its bubble and conduct its playoffs in Florida, Morgan became more and more optimistic.
And, of course, known as a student of the game, Morgan continued to work.
A new frontier
When Morgan left Cornell, he did so as one of the greatest to ever play in the Ivy League. He ranked second in conference history in career points, right behind the legendary Bill Bradley, and he was recognized on many postseason awards lists.
But the G League, just one step down for the NBA, is a whole different game.
“For me personally, it was definitely an adjustment coming from the Ivy League,” Morgan said. “Some of those (G League) guys are coming from ACC and Big Ten schools, so they’re used to that size and physicality. I mean, the Ivy League is no joke, either. But being honest, it’s not the ACC.
“But I think I’ve gotten a lot better just understanding the game, offensively and defensively,” he added. “I think my comfort level had a lot to do with how I ended the season. My point from my senior year in college to how I am now, I just think I’m a completely different player.”
During his rookie year in the G League, Morgan’s physical battles were immense.
“I think I twisted my ankle, like, three times,” he said. “I wasn’t fully healthy until the very end.”
To deal with the more physical aspects of being a pro, the 6-foot-2, 175-pound Morgan began working with a weightlifting coach locally, Charlotte-based Tyler Hickey of BBT Fitness. With Hickey, Morgan was joined by other professional players, such as former Charlotte Providence Day star Tiffany Mitchell of the WNBA and ex-Charlotte 49er Jon Davis, who played in the G League last season.
For on-the-court growth, Morgan spent time with Matthews Covenant Day assistant Ben Phelps and former Yale University assistant Rey Crossman, who was familiar with Morgan’s game from the Ivy League days.
“I work with Tyler for weightlifting three times a week,” Morgan said. “He’s really helped me in my physical development and getting me ready for the season.
“Overall, I feel like this is the best I’ve felt going into a season. I feel ready. I’ve been here since March, and now I’m ready to go. Hopefully, this season will be even better than last year.”
Bubble bound
So now that he’s in Florida, the season only days away, Morgan is prepared to endure the bubble. He said G League officials sent him and other players a list of things that might be good to bring along, such as video-game systems, workout equipment, and other comfortable clothing besides their basketball gear.
There hasn’t been any word about whether players will be able to bring friends, family members or significant others, but Morgan is focused on basketball for now.
“For me, it would be nice to have someone here, but my brother (Malcolm), he has his college season (at Emory & Henry), and then my younger brothers (Marcus and Myles) have their high school season (at Cox Mill),” Morgan explained. “I’m planning to be there by myself right now.”
Well, Morgan will have some companionship.
“I’ll definitely be bringing my (Playstation) 5 to be playing with my friends and my brothers,” he said with a laugh. “That’ll probably be the only big thing. I don’t play instruments or anything. I’ll bring my Amazon Fire Stick to watch Netflix and hulu and all that, too. But that will be it.”
Morgan says he has two goals in Florida: to win a championship and to perform well enough individually to get that coveted promotion to the NBA.
After that, nothing else matters. Not even being isolated for a long period of time.
This, he said, is the chance of a lifetime.
“Either way, I’m excited,” Morgan assured. “I haven’t played basketball since March. But it’s like Paul George said, the initial reaction is, ‘Finally, we’re playing again, but once you get going, it’s going to be physically and mentally exhausting.’
“So you’ve just got to find some comfort and stability in it. And I think I will.”