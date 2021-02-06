Bubblicious: Cox Mill legend Morgan seizing chance to play in NBA G League bubble

Would they be playing again next month? Next year?

Morgan had no idea. And because much of the world had shut down, there weren’t even really places he could work on his game.

Initially, he went to Connecticut and spent time with his girlfriend, Sofia Ellam, who was starting a new job in New York. But after a while, he was headed home to Cabarrus County to hurry up and wait to hear something, anything.

He communicated with agent, but there wasn’t much news. For the most part, all he could do was wait until things got a little better so he could at least start shooting baskets again.

“Once things started to calm down, you were able to go into indoor places, as long as you were masked up and social distancing,” Morgan said. “I found gyms here and there to work out in. Nothing too serious – no five-on-five or three-on-three; just individual workouts.”

But that didn’t mean Morgan wasn’t still worried.

Even then, there still wasn’t any clear-cut news about what the future of the G League was. Would they play in 2021? Would they skip a year? Or worse, would the league fold?

