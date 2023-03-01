CONCORD – They draw fans to the storied gym in droves, as if the Charlotte Hornets – the original Kelly Tripucka-in-the-Charlotte-Coliseum Hornets – will be taking the floor.

These days, the Central Cabarrus boys basketball players fill the place with an air of excitement, with the crowd holding its collective breath on every trip down Coach Mason Court, waiting to be amazed by a remarkable play.

Will it be a Gavin Bullock behind-the-back, no-look pass?

Will it be an Eli Ford pass off the backboard that D.J. Kent swoops in to slam home?

How about Carson or Chase Daniel just straight up picking an opposing ball-handler’s pocket, yanking away parts of his self-esteem in the process?

The thing is, they almost always come through and pull off something memorable, something that makes their fans amp it up even more and force the old building to feel like it’s trembling just a little.

These are your 2022-23 Vikings, a team on a mission.

And on Tuesday night, it was business as usual as the Vikings dismantled another opponent, this time Shelby Crest, 86-50, in the fourth round of the Class 3A state tournament.

The Vikings (30-0) are ranked 23rd nationally and seeded No. 1 in the West Region. On Saturday in the state semifinals, they’ll face 22nd-seeded West Charlotte, the only team that’s been able to solve them the past two years. The Lions are the same team that crushed the Vikings’ dreams at this stage of the playoffs last year.

But Tuesday’s crushing of Crest, the 13th seed, was another display of just how ready the Vikings are to take the next step.

“We played well,” Central coach Jim Baker said. “We didn’t shoot the 3 very well; we were 7-for-31 from 3. But we got after it on defense and passed the ball well.”

The Vikings forced more than 20 turnovers, and 16 of those were steals. They had 19 assists. And for what is effectively a team of guards, they blocked seven shots.

It resembled the Central program that’s gone 60-1 over the past two seasons: forceful, confident and relentless.

But this year’s team looks different, it feels different, even with what effectively is the same group of players from last year. These Vikings seem better, scarier, more focused.

Baker doesn’t disagree.

“A lot of it goes back to the lessons we learned by losing last year,” he told me in a telephone interview. “I knew the year before we were pretty good, and then we ran through the schedule last year. It wasn’t nearly as tough as it was this year.”

This season, the Vikings weren’t satisfied beating mostly inferior competition by 40-point margins. Baker and his staff sought tougher games, contests in which they weren’t always the favorite.

Central played five teams that were listed among the top 19 RPI rankings in the region, Baker said. They took on the likes of private-school 3A state finalist Concord Academy and 1A champ United Faith (1A). Solid Class 4A programs like Cox Mill, Lake Norman and Charlotte Catholic were victims, too.

And the Vikings still won by an average of 40 points per game this season.

The Vikings had gotten prepped for such regular-season battles during the summer, when they knocked off 2A private-school state champion the Burlington School and semifinalist Gaston Day. They also beat public-school power Chambers, and, yes, even West Charlotte in preseason tilts, too.

That’s how you get the result you got Tuesday night, partying in the building like it’s 1999-2000, the last time Central won a state championship.

Just to remind Vikings fans: This is not the norm. Thirty-six-point victories don’t typically happen in the postseason, let alone in the Elite Eight – and certainly not against a really good team like Crest, the region’s 13th seed that actually played its heart out but was no match for Central.

Cabarrus County basketball fans, in general, haven’t seen this often.

Remember those amazing teams Cox Mill had when it won back-t-back state titles in 2017 and 2018? That’s the last time we’ve seen anything like this, in terms of playoff domination. Those Cox Mill teams, of course, had one season with both former Duke star Wendell Moore Jr. and current North Carolina forward Leaky Black (in2018) on the roster, as well as Division I-recruit Caleb Stone-Carrawell and at least five other kids who played sports in college.

And to their credit, they actually finished the deal.

But Central doesn’t have that such highly regarded talent.

Don’t get me wrong, the Vikings have excellent players. Senior guard Jaiden Thompson (19 points), for one, should be a high-major recruit. Bullock recently committed to Lees-McRae, and the Daniels brothers and Kent should wind up on college rosters.

But they don’t have the kind of players the so-called experts have ranked among the nation’s elite.

But scan the rosters of most of the other teams in the national rankings, and I bet you’ll find at least one kid on each squad who has an ACC coach’s cell phone number.

That’s what makes what these Vikings are doing so special. They’re just kids who can ball, with passion, and they do it with a unity you don’t often see at any level.

You wanna see ball movement at its finest? Go to a Central game and be amazed. All you’ll see is Vikings giving up good shots so a teammate can take a better shot.

And being quite honest, if you’re an opposing team sneaking peeks to the other side of the court during warmups, you’re not very intimidated. You’re probably wondering what all the fuss is.

Where are the 6-foot-10 kids?

What about the oversized guards with Kyre Irving handles and Steph Curry range?

Then the ball is tossed up at midcourt to start the game, and the show starts. You feel almost like you’re watching a tennis match instead of a basketball game, the action’s moving from end to end so fast.

That’s what happened Tuesday.

Bullock, who had 12 points, stepped into the circle, all 6-3 of him. He skied and won the jump ball easily, strategically slapping it several feet down the floor and hitting fellow senior Adriel Miller (12 points) perfectly in stride – catching the pass like he did as a standout receiver on the Central football team – for a layup.

Barely two seconds gone, 2-0, Vikings.

Crowd erupts.

Seconds later, a steal and another Central layup.

More noise ensues.

As the game progressed, every shot by Crest was challenged, every shot by Central followed; unleashing a jumper and admiring your form is simply not a thing for this team.

The Vikings trapped defensively, and they dove on the floor – even the team’s “stars” – for every loose ball. They fought for rebounds and chased errant passes as if they were the last dessert left at the cookout.

All of this happened when they were up by 30 points.

That’s what you call a championship focus.

“I think our kids have realized that if we bring it every night, we can play with anybody, and we can beat some people,” Baker said. “It’s just been a mindset that we practice hard every day, we play hard every day. This is what we’re gonna go do. … That’s just become sort of a given for our program.”

Now, it’s the rematch with West Charlotte (15-13), a team that plays pretty hard itself and is blessed with height, boasting two players taller than 6-10. Not to mention the Lions have a state-championship pedigree and the confidence of knowing they’ve conquered Central and its rowdy fans before.

But I just don’t think that’s going to distract these Vikings from their mission.

“We get to go play West Charlotte again,” Baker said. “I think our guys would look forward to seeing if we can redeem ourselves and play a little bit better this time.

“It’s like I’ve told them, ‘We’ve got a good team, they’ve got a good team. You’re gonna take their best shot, and we’re gonna rise up even higher.”

SCORING SUMMARY

Crest 11 18 11 10 -- 50

Central Cabarrus 27 23 28 16 -- 86

CREST – AJ Adams 15, Surratt 7, Goodlett 5, McDowell 3, Tylik Briscoe 17, Mitchell 3

CENTRAL CABARRUS – Jaiden Thompson 19, Chase Daniel 13, Carson Daniel 9, Gavin Bullock 12, Adriel Miller 12, Ford 8, Kent 7, Edmisten 2, Russell 2, Murray 2