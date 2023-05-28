Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

CONCORD – Every good team needs a theme song.

If it were up to me, it’d be in the All-Sports Rulebook.

And for the Cannon School softball team, although the 2023 season didn’t start out with the Cougars designating Imagine Dragon’s “Whatever It Takes” as their official team jam, the pop hit took on a whole new meaning as they began to put the words of star shortstop Brie Biddle into action and work tirelessly to make their state championship dreams become a reality.

“That became our team motto,” Cannon head coach Kirstin Maves said. “There was not a day that we didn’t say that to each other: ‘Hey, whatever it takes! Whatever it takes! I will stay after and pitch you extra batting practice because I’m willing to do whatever it takes. I need you to step up and do whatever it takes.’

“And they really did.”

It was a mantra that eventually turned into the Imagine Dragons tune getting more airplay in the Cannon locker room than it did on nightly radio countdowns back in 2017, and it inspired the Cougars to play their best against some of the state’s top teams, public or private.

OK, it wasn’t just the song; hard work and dedication were the biggest parts.

But the song was along for the journey as the Cougars went into last weekend’s N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association 4A state championship series, where they met the team that had beaten them in the finals the last two years: Charlotte Christian.

The Knights never really had a chance.

Buoyed by some powerful team hitting and the mighty right arm of Maddie Sturgill, Cannon swept the Knights in the best-of-3 series and won its first state title since 2019.

Cannon claimed the first game of the championship series on Friday, 10-4, and then took home a 3-1 victory in Game 2 Saturday. There was no denying them.

“Going into that final series, we worked our butts off that week,” Maves recalled. “We turned the machine way up. We got everything fine-tuned on defense. We were prepared for whatever (the Knights) were going to throw at us. The day of (Game 1), we said, ‘We’re not going to quit until that last out is made.’ And they never quit. They were going all out, diving for any ball they could get. They wanted to leave everything on that field, and they definitely did.

“And when we went out that first day and put up 10 runs, I said, ‘This is our year.’ And we were willing to do whatever it takes to get that trophy. I’m so proud of these girls for doing everything that we asked, and then some.”

'To be The (Wo)man, you gotta beat The (Wo)man'

Things didn’t necessarily start out with the smooth sailing the Cougars saw at the end of the year, and it had a lot to do with the competition they faced.

They played some of North Carolina’s elite programs, and Maves designed it that way.

After the past two years of season-ending heartbreak for her girls, Maves wanted them to be more prepared this year. And beating up a bunch of “pretty good” teams wasn’t going to get them where they wanted to be.

So the seventh-year coach upped the ante.

The Cougars’ non-conference schedule would include some heavyweights, no matter the cost. If they lost those games, so be it. It wasn’t going to have one iota to do with their bid for a conference title in the Charlotte Independent Schools Athletic Association or even the state tournament at the end of the year.

It turned out to be one of the toughest schedules around, and definitely one of the hardest for a private school.

There was the battle against public-school 4A state semifinalist Waxhaw Marvin Ridge, an affair that ended with the Cougars gutting out a 3-2 win. There was private-school 3A state champ High Point Christian Academy, private-school 2A titlist Wayne Christian (twice), and undefeated private-school conference titlist North Raleigh Christian.

There were also meetings with public schools such as 4A powerhouse Alexander Central, 4A West Cabarrus and 3A South Rowan.

“We set ourselves up with these top teams, going into them thinking, ‘Yeah, we might lose,’ but some of them we ended up winning,’” Maves said. “But as coaches we said, ‘This is what it feels like to be in an important game. This is what it’s going to feel like at the end of the year when we’re on that final day. This is the energy that we need to bring.’

“So we helped prepare ourselves throughout the year with our non-conference games so we could have that postseason feeling, the pressure of the games and competitiveness.”

Ah, but there was one catch: The Cougars DID take some lumps in the process.

They started the season 4-4, which wasn’t a bad record, but it was hardly the way the players wanted go directly after vowing vengeance for the past two years of finishing as runners-up.

But the scheduling tactic ultimately paid off, just as Maves had planned.

“The first few games, you could tell they went in a little scared because they knew who we were playing,” Maves said. “But after we hung with them, they finally started believing me when I said, ‘Hey, we are a good team. We can compete with these people.’

“I think it was after that win against Marvin Ridge that they said, ‘Whoa, we are a top in the state. People should be scared of US, we shouldn’t be scared of them.’”

And so they rolled. The Cougars (16-9) went on to win a share of the conference title, splitting it with – who else? – Charlotte Christian. They were determined, they were detail-oriented.

And it helped that they had one of North Carolina’s best suited in maroon and white, with a bevy of talented players by her side.

Hard to solve this Biddle

Brie Biddle got game.

ACC schools don’t just invite anyone to come play for them, but last year Biddle signed a National Letter of Intent with the University of Virginia.

You won’t find that often around these parts, not for a softball player.

The 5-foot-10 Biddle was a two-year captain for the Cougars, and she did whatever the heck she wanted on the field, which was pretty much everything. She finished the season with a .588 batting average and belted 32 RBIs and eight home runs while scoring 45 runs.

Crazy.

PlayStation numbers.

Even a softball veteran like Maves, who was a former college player herself in her heyday at St. Bonaventure, was amazed by Biddle some days.

“Brie is one of the best I’ve ever seen go through Cannon,” Maves said. “She left conference play hitting .600, which is just unheard of. Every game, you can count on Brie getting on base. It blows my mind that pitchers were still pitching to her, knowing that two or three times she’s going to get on base, and she’s going to hit the ball hard, and if there’s people on base, they’re going to score.

“She will be very missed next year.”

Biddle’s excellent defensively, too. Almost nothing was beyond her reach as a shortstop, where she combined quickness, instincts and range to make plays.

“She’s a just a great player,” Maves said. “She made plays on balls that we didn’t think she was going to catch, and all of a sudden, she just stuck her glove out and the ball was in her glove, and it was like, ‘Holy smokes! She’s making those plays that you see in the NCAA tournament right now!’

“She’s going to be great at the next level, and we were fortunate to have her.”

No wonder Biddle was all-state for the third straight year.

But Maves said Biddle’s talent isn’t the only thing that makes her special. It’s her work ethic and leadership to match that sets her apart.

As a senior, and one of eight returning Cougars starters who experienced last season’s disappointment, Biddle felt it was up to her to set the tone for the team.

And it started with making sure there were no excuses for not giving maximum effort.

Biddle was the Cougar who was at the plate at the end of last year’s 2-1 championship series loss to Charlotte Christian, and it stuck with her.

She was fixated on making sure the narrative changed this season.

“I remember at the end of last year, when we lost, she left that field and she went right to the (batting) cages and was like, ‘No. We’re not going to have this happen again.’ It was her wake-up moment where she said, ‘Never again. I’m not going to let this happen again to me.’

“She got the final out last year, and she really took this year and stepped up. She really worked hard this offseason, as she always does, and she made sure that her team knew it wasn’t going to happen again. She said, ‘I really need you guys to step up and join my bubble,’ and they really rose to the challenge.”

Team-wide talent

While Biddle was at the top of the heap, the talent was spread out on this team.

The list of impact players included sophomore left fielder Jolie Matthews, who batted in the leadoff spot for the Cougars.

Matthews, who joined Biddle on the NCISAA All-State team, was second on the Cougars with a .440 batting average, and she often used her feline-quick speed on the basepaths to stretch singles into doubles (eight) and doubles into triples (three). She also hit a home run and tied Biddle for the team lead with 18 stolen bases.

And when Matthews got hot in the batter’s box, she was sizzling.

“There was a time in the season where she went 9-for-10 one week, and then she went, like, 7-for-8,” Maves said of Matthews.

Junior catcher Kenzie Sturgill, who is Maddie's twin sister, provided a strong bat in the lineup also, hitting at a .411 clip while collecting 23 RBIs and three round-trippers.

Kenzie Sturgill batted behind Biddle in the lineup, and she more than helped keep opposing pitchers honest.

“We knew we had to have someone that was going to say, ‘OK, if you’re going to walk Brie every time, you’re going to have to deal with me,’ and that was Kenzie for us,” Maves said. “She stepped up whenever we needed her. She was able to hit the ball hard every time. And when we needed that sac fly, she was able to put the ball in play. She’s definitely one to keep an eye on for next year.”

A key addition for the Cougars this season included a player who isn’t even in high school yet: eighth-grader Layla Wagner.

She wasn’t just a roster-filler.

Wagner was the team’s other .400 hitter (.410, actually) and she knocked in 26 runs with two homers.

Wagner’s already begun to leave her legacy at Cannon, and she should be in rarefied air statistically by the time she’s done here.

Or maybe next year.

“Layla’s just an amazing player,” Maves said of the precocious third baseman. “She also catches, so she spent some time behind the plate. Everything that was hit to her, she made the play. She’s a great hitter and very disciplined, and we batted her behind Brie and Kenzie.”

Another newcomer was sophomore Emma Farley, who played in the outfield and also became the second pitcher.

“She really stepped up for us,” Maves said of Farley, who struck out 13 batters and went 1-1 in the circle this year.

And while sophomore Andie Evans wasn’t new to the Cougars, she was a neophyte on the field, making her first appearance after suffering a torn ACL last season.

Evans batted .343 with four doubles, three triples and a homer.

“She was a huge addition to get back, offensively and defensively,” Maves said of Evans, a second baseman.

The Cougars boasted four more hitters with batting averages north of .300: Anna Kinken (.333), Maddie Sturgill (.333), Nicole Ratterman (.311 with three home runs) and Emma Hartung (.308 with a homer). Junior Kayce Campurciani also hit two home runs.

Together, it armed the Cougars with the proper offensive weaponry to make their run.

“When one person was peaking, another was struggling, so I could always count on somebody stepping up to the plate, whether it was Brie or Andie or Kenzie or Jolie,” Maves said. “And at certain times, everyone was just clicking, and it’s like we were unstoppable.

“Our lineup was not easy. Going into it, the other pitchers had to know it was going to be tough because we had 1 through 8 – 1 through 9 at one point – who could put it over the fence. No one was an easy out.”

The Cougars weren’t just all about hitting, though.

Defensively, they were tough, allowing four runs per game. And when it came to protecting the ball, they were far ahead of the curve, producing a .958 fielding percentage as a team. They committed just 25 errors on the season, less than one per outing.

A big part of the reason for that was junior pitcher Maddie Sturgill, who didn’t always throw lasers but had supreme location.

On the year, Maddie Sturgill struck out 138 batters and put together a record of 14-3 with her 3.40 ERA.

“Maddie was our go-to,” Maves said. “She was great. She worked hard in the offseason, and she still worked hard in season doing virtual lessons with her pitching coach just to make sure that the fine-tuning of her pitching was there when we needed it. And it was.

“She had one game against (Providence Day) where we played six innings, and of the 18 outs, she had 14 strikeouts. It was amazing. She was unstoppable.”

Maddie Sturgill, like her teammates, was doing whatever it took.

That dang song, the mentality it instilled throughout the roster, just wouldn’t go away.

Of course, it didn’t help – or maybe it did – that the Cougars just wouldn’t let it be forgotten.

If the Cannon softball players were somewhere, the song was somewhere warbling in the background, and somehow they’d collectively end up barking the lyrics to its chorus:

Whatever it takes

'Cause I love the adrenaline in my veins

I do whatever it takes

'Cause I love how it feels when I break the chains

Whatever it takes

Yeah, take me to the top I'm ready for

Whatever it takes

'Cause I love the adrenaline in my veins

I do what it takes

Maves would even let loose a few bars now and then. It became a bonding experience.

“Every game, before we went to play, we would listen to that song,” Maves said. “They would all sing along. Every bus ride, we heard it. Before games, we heard it. It was on our mix.”

So when they took the field for the championship series as the No. 2 seed, the Cougars were ready.

In the 10-4 victory in Game 1, Ratterman hammered a grand slam, Evans smacked a two-run home run, and Kenzie Sturgill hit a solo shot.

Then in the much-closer 3-1 Game 2 win, Biddle had a two-run homer in the first inning, and the Cougars defense stood firm.

Maddie Sturgill was in the circle for both games and scattered 11 hits over the 14 innings while striking out 13.

Maves talked fondly of the memory of seeing the last out of the day, an infield pop-up that landed harmlessly in Evans’ glove.

Championship.

The images of last year’s heartache seemed like a lifetime ago.

“As soon as that ball went up, our whole bench was in the process of clearing,” Maves recalled. “I remember Maddie was on the mound jumping up and down because she knew that her second baseman was going to make that play. Brie just hit the ground with disbelief that it finally happened for her. It was amazing.”

There was ecstasy. There was relief. But perhaps most of all there was satisfaction.

After all they’d been through – the tough losses the past two seasons, the early lumps from their rugged schedule this year – doing whatever it takes got them exactly what they wanted.