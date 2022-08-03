C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Cheers to Carter returning to Mount Pleasant, the place where his story began

MOUNT PLEASANT – At 50 years old, Craig Carter was comfortably retired from coaching.

And he hadn’t just been ANY coach.

During his most recent stop, he’d led the West Stanly Colts to a pair of softball state championships and hadn’t lost a conference game in four seasons; as good as it gets for coaches. But after the 2021 season, having endured lining more than his fair share of fields under the oppressive sun and the limitations caused by the COVID pandemic, Carter decided it was time to let coaching go.

Lord knows he tried.

Many times last season, he’d make the drive from his Harrisburg home to Oakboro to support his old squad and its new head coach, Emily Smith. But the more he tried to sit in the stands cheer on the team like a normal fan, the more his heart began to realize that retirement – at least for him – wasn’t all it was cracked up to be.

It started simply as lending emotional support to Smith, who’d been on his staff before he stepped down, and the players he’d left behind. Then it turned into all-out coaching from the sidelines. It got so bad that his wife of nearly 30 years, Shannon, had to tell him, “You’ve got to calm down a little bit because you’re not coaching anymore!”

Well, he would just have to do something about that.

But what?

Brad Hinson – the athletics director at Mount Pleasant High School, which incidentally is Carter’s alma mater and a place he’d once coached – helped him find the answer.

And about a month after Hinson contacted him about applying for the school’s open softball coaching position, Carter was back in the tight-knit community where it all started.

He was the Tigers’ coach again.

He was back at a place he’d proudly worn Blue and Gold for the football, baseball and wrestling teams in the 1980s.

He was home.

It had been a road that was filled with winding turns and a few surprising detours. But at long last, he was home. Again.

Days after replacing Meredith Currie as Mount Pleasant’s softball leader, Carter was still marveling at his fate. Not only was he getting to return to the craft he loved so dearly, but he was also doing it in a place where everybody – at least the adults – knew his name.

“To be able to come here is one thing,” Carter told the Independent Tribune this week, “but to be able to come back a second time is rare in and off itself, so I can’t wait. I love the Mount Pleasant community. That’s where I grew up, and they love their sports.”

Homeboy

The small town of Mount Pleasant has always been dear to Carter’s heart, even as he moved throughout the years. He enjoyed his time at the old high school before the new one opened in 1992, and he stayed there a few years after he graduated in 1989. Part of that, though, was because he met a cute girl named Shannon, who graduated from Mount Pleasant in 1988.

In 1991, Carter left his hometown for the first time, when he joined the Air Force and took off to far-off places. For four years at least. Then it was back to his home state, where he began a career with the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

Carter first got his coaching feet wet in 2005, as an assistant at Jay M. Robinson. By 2007, he was headed back to the diamond in Mount Pleasant for his first stint as the Tigers’ head coach. But after four years with the team, he was forced to step down because his work schedule with the Highway Patrol didn’t allow for him to make game times consistently.

By 2012, though, with his work schedule more solid, he was back in Tiger Town, this time with Dave Maddaluna as an assistant with both the high school and middle school squads. When Darrell Shives took over as head coach in 2015, Carter continued in the assistant’s role.

In 2018, West Stanly, which happened to be in the same Rocky River 2A Conference with Mount Pleasant, tapped him to be its head coach. Carter left for Oakboro, and a mini-dynasty ensued.

Winning with West Stanly

In his four seasons as the Colts’ head coach, Carter led them to a 76-4 record. And, unfortunately, for Mount Pleasant fans, he racked up a 9-0 record against the Tigers during that time with eight shutouts, outscoring them 75-4.

The Colts' roster was laden with All-State-caliber players, and Carter got every ounce of everything out of their immense talent that he could. They pummeled Rocky River competition with ease, and they secured those state championships in 2019 and 2021. Heck, some thought the Colts could’ve won the state crown in 2020, too, when they started 3-0, scoring 19 runs and only allowing one, but COVID shut down the season.

Either way, Carter felt it was time to walk into the sunset.

“After the ’21 season when we won it, I was kind of at a crossroads,” Carter recalled. “I wanted to keep going, but I was just a little tired after going through COVID and all that stuff. It’s hard enough to get to a state championship, and to win two, I was just like, ‘Maybe it’s just time to step aside.’”

Things started off nicely at least.

Carter actually was a two-time retiree. Just before stepping away from the softball field, he’d retired from the Highway Patrol after 28 years. But the brevity of that retirement should have given him an inkling that he wouldn’t be content with his new existence as an ex-coach.

After leaving the Highway Patrol, Carter took a job with the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office and became the campus resource officer at Harrisburg Elementary School. An added benefit was that his youngest daughter, Addison, was a student there.

While he sat out last season as a coach, he frequently made the half-hour drive to watch the Colts’ games. That’s when it all began to take a toll on him.

“I guess I realized this past season how much I really enjoyed (coaching),” Carter said with a laugh. I guess the more I sat there, the more I missed it. I kind of got that itch again.

“I just missed game-day stuff. I didn’t miss the field maintenance and some of the administrative stuff. But as far as practices and game days, that kind of stuff, I’ve always loved that.”

Getting the call

Carter had barely confirmed to himself that he wanted to get back in the game when Hinson, whom he has known since their days as assistant coaches at Jay M. Robinson, phoned with an opportunity.

While Carter was ecstatic that Hinson called, he said he needed some time to think about it. He was headed to Ramstein, Germany, for three weeks so he and Shannon could visit their oldest daughter, Emma, who was stationed there with her husband.

It was a fruitful trip.

For starters, they were delighted to find out that Emma was pregnant with what will be their first grandchild. “I haven’t come to grips with being called “Grandpaw yet,” Carter joked, “but it’s coming, I’m sure.”

Finally, Shannon assured him that she was comfortable with his returning to the dugout. She knew coaching was what made him happy, so she gave him her unrelenting support. In his heart, he said, he needed that.

Carter called Hinson back not long after he returned to U.S. soil and told him he wanted to be considered for the job.

On July 30, Mount Pleasant blasted a message on social media announcing Carter’s return.

And this time, he is clinging tightly to his roots.

In March, he and Shannon sold their Harrisburg home and started the process of building a house in Mount Pleasant, not far from Miami Church Road. He’ll be back in his old stomping grounds every single day, making new tracks along the way.

He’s 51 now and a grandfather-to-be, but he has no plans of slowing down. If anything, he’s rejuvenated and ready to do his darnedest to take Mount Pleasant softball to the next level.

“I’m super excited,” Carter said. “I’ve got that energy back, and I’m ready to get going again. It should be a lot of fun. I’ve heard some good things about the girls at Mount Pleasant. I know they’re talented and work hard. I know everybody is supportive. I’m ready.”

So now it’s back to cutting stadium grass in the heat and putting perfectly placed chalk marks on the field for game days. Once the place gets a little “TLC,” as he calls it, and the crowds get even bigger, there’s no telling what this team can do with one of their own – a life-long Tiger with a state-championship pedigree – leading the way.

“(The team was) successful last year, being able to go to the third round of the playoffs,” Carter said. “All the athleticism and all the desire should still be there with those girls, and hopefully we can pick up where they left off last year and maybe go a step further or two and maybe win one.

“I’d love to win a state championship with my alma mater.”

If he does that, literally everyone in Mount Pleasant – kids included – will know Craig Carter’s name.