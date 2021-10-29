C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Hard-hitting Hill looks for ultimate tennis thrill

CONCORD – Madison Hill’s career in athletics got off to a rough start.
Um, literally.
The seminal moment actually came on the T-ball diamond. Hill’s father, Lee, had been a baseball man, and his oldest daughter was determined to follow in his footsteps. And early on, she was showing signs of athletic promise, running fast, playing hard, having fun.
Things were great.
And, then, well … let’s just say 4-year-old Madison got her sports mixed up.
“I tackled my teammates,” Hill, now a Jay M. Robinson sophomore, recalled with a laugh. “So they thought that wasn’t a good sport for me. They were like, ‘Maybe you should play an individual sport.’”
Although no one realized it, right then, a tennis star was born.
A short time after her NFL linebacker impersonation, Lee gave Madison a tennis racquet that had been given to him by professional player John Isner. From time to time, then daily, she’d go into the family’s garage and hit balls. She got hooked, and before long, her parents enrolled her in lessons.
More than a decade later, Madison Hill is one of the very best girls tennis players in North Carolina.
Hill is the state’s 11th-ranked player, and she’s listed 63rd in the Southeast for age group, according to the Tennis Recruiting Network. Last year, as a freshman, she took the state by storm when she dominated the competition – she didn’t lose a single game, let alone a match, through the regular season – while earning South Piedmont 3A Conference Player of the Year honors and making it all the way to the Class 3A state finals.
Hill ultimately lost that championship match to Charlotte Catholic junior Maggie Gehrig, but the young Bulldog had already sent a clear message about girls high school tennis in North Carolina: Any future championship conversations in her classification were going to have to include Madison Hill.
“I knew (high school tennis) was going to be easier than tournament tennis, but I think I was still surprised by how quickly I was able to win matches and how far I was able to get,” Hill said as she sat at a table on the Jay M. Robinson courts this week.
“Honestly, I think Maggie was a better player than me at that point, but I still enjoyed playing her, and I felt that I was really close,” Hill added. “I feel that if I tweaked a couple things, I could’ve just as easily won. But I enjoyed the whole process.
“I know second place is still really good, but a lot of people were joking around, saying, ‘Ha, ha! You got first loser!’ I said, ‘Well, the only way to really go is up now.’”
And Hill has actually gone “up” in her sophomore season.
This season, as Jay M. Robinson moved to Class 2A, Hill tore through the Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference. She won her second league title in as many seasons, and she claimed the 2A Midwest Regional championship without any real resistance. And so far, she still hasn’t lost a game.
Consequently, Hill’s confidence level is high as she enters the Class 2A state tournament today at Holly Springs’ Ting Park. Hill and her 115-mph serve open first-round play against Shelby’s Anna Schweppe, and Hill will take the court with the same intensity that prompted her career change at just 4 years old.
“I feel like I’ve made some pretty big improvements,” she said. “I’m excited. I’m prepared.”
Working to get better
Hill took her early tennis lessons, along with several other kids her age, from local professional Chad Oxendine. She later became a student of another quality teacher, Laura Oxendine, although the she eventually returned to working with Chad Oxendine.
Every other day, Hill would be out on the courts, practicing, striving to get better. When she was around 7 years old, her parents – which include her mother, Crystal Hill, who is the assistant superintendent for curriculum & instruction for Cabarrus County Schools – began entering her into junior tennis tournaments.
The talent was evident, but the matches didn’t always end with a victory. Still, Hill persevered.
“I had a really good coach,” Hill said. “so that helped. It was something that people had always told me I was good at, and I could tell I was good at it, and I wanted to see where I could go with it.”
Then, as Hill began at Winkler Middle School, her game began to go to another level.
“That’s when I began to open up my game to multiple styles,” she explained. “I was able to compete with players who liked to hit the ball hard … or it wasn’t a challenge for me to play people that just got the ball back. I also got faster, which helped a lot getting to balls, just being more athletic overall.”
Pretty soon, she began to see her name in the national rankings. Opponents would see her name on junior tennis tournament entries and knew they were in for a fight that weekend.
Hill practiced hard, and the wins started piling up. But she admits now that she wasn’t truly dedicated to the sport she spent so many hours playing.
That didn’t happen until the COVID-19 quarantine hit in March 2020.
Back then, limited with what she could do in a group setting, Hill would make the daily trek to her neighborhood courts, just a girl and her tennis racket. It was on those breezy afternoons that the freshly minted teenager fell in love.
“I feel like for a while, I WASN’T really in love with the sport,” Hill said. “I feel like I really fell in love with it when I was doing it just for me, once quarantine hit, because that was, like, the only thing I could do. That’s when I REALLY fell in love with it.
“Before, I liked it, but I wasn’t 100 percent willing to give up other stuff to pursue that. When I was in quarantine, it just felt like something that I wanted to keep doing for me. And most of the time, I was out there by myself. I wanted to keep going out, and I liked that feeling.”
She must.
Although she maintains good grades and plays trombone in the Jay M. Robinson band, Hill estimates that “a good 97 percent” of her life is about tennis. She gives a rundown of her average day.
“I wake up around 5:30 (a.m.), and my mom cooks breakfast for us every morning,” Hill said. “I have school from 7:15 to 2:15. During the high school season, I have practice from 2:30 to 3:45. Then, I either have academy in Huntersville from 4 to 6:30, or I just hit with my dad at home for about two hours. We have a ball machine. Then, I do homework, eat and try to get to bed before 11.”
The task at hand
Hill’s tireless work ethic has paid off.
Here Hill is once again, preparing for her second state tournament. And that championship-match loss last season has only inspired her more for this year.
After falling to Gehrig in the final match, Hill trained 3½ hours each day at Huntersville’s North Mecklenburg Park. From there, she went down to Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, for two weeks for more intense training.
When she finally returned to Concord, she played in a college-level tournament at UNC Charlotte. And although she lost both her matches against the uber-tough competition, she felt she grew as a player, both physically and mentally. She could feel the change in herself.
As a result, in August, she played in a Junior USTA tournament in Raleigh, and she took home first place in singles while finishing second in doubles play with another highly regarded player, Pfafftown Reagan junior Lauren Oliver.
Already armed with a powerful serve, Hill recently had it tested. It was 95 mph against the wind and a blazing 115 mph with the breeze at her back.
Consequently, Hill enters play today poised and prepared.
“I feel like there’s pressure, but not as much as some of the other players might have,” she said. “I’m a sophomore; a lot of the girls there are seniors, and I feel like I’ve improved since I’ve played a couple of them in tournaments.
“I feel like whatever happens is going to happen, and there’s nothing I can really do to control that. I’m going to play my best and have a good attitude.”
As for what it would mean to return to campus with a state championship trophy, Hill breaks out in a smile, letting you know the magnitude of the moment.
“It would mean a lot,” she said. “It would be a title not only for me but for my school, and I think that’s really important to have that community feeling, which is something you don’t really get when you’re playing tournaments because it’s not so much you’re playing for someone else; you’re playing for yourself.
“When you’re playing for someone else, then it’s kind of an extra motivator, but it’s a task I’m excited to take on.”
And as she showed out on the diamond all those years ago, Madison Hill is capable of tackling any task.