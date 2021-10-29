C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Hard-hitting Hill looks for ultimate tennis thrill

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Then, as Hill began at Winkler Middle School, her game began to go to another level.

“That’s when I began to open up my game to multiple styles,” she explained. “I was able to compete with players who liked to hit the ball hard … or it wasn’t a challenge for me to play people that just got the ball back. I also got faster, which helped a lot getting to balls, just being more athletic overall.”

Pretty soon, she began to see her name in the national rankings. Opponents would see her name on junior tennis tournament entries and knew they were in for a fight that weekend.

Hill practiced hard, and the wins started piling up. But she admits now that she wasn’t truly dedicated to the sport she spent so many hours playing.

That didn’t happen until the COVID-19 quarantine hit in March 2020.

Back then, limited with what she could do in a group setting, Hill would make the daily trek to her neighborhood courts, just a girl and her tennis racket. It was on those breezy afternoons that the freshly minted teenager fell in love.