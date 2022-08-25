C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Kendall Harris’ speed is taking him places he once could only imagine

CONCORD — Somebody might need to go check the Pop Warner record book, if there is such a thing.

It turns out the Odell Eagles might have produced the world’s fastest center.

Well, at least for one game, they did.

It was circa 2014, when the Odell Recreation Association team had a skinny rookie named Kendall Harris. He was new to the gridiron, and coaches didn’t know exactly what to do with him, so they put him on the offensive line.

He wasn’t crazy about the position, but he would eventually grow to love football, so he stuck with it.

Fast-forward to last Friday for Senior Night at Cox Mill High School. The former offensive lineman is sporting jersey No. 7 — hardly a number for the trenches — for the Chargers. And while he’s still svelte, it’s lean muscle that helps stretch his 182 pounds gracefully over broad shoulders and a 6-foot-1 frame.

Not that Harris ever did, but he definitely doesn’t look like a center now. And when he gathers the opening kickoff from Huntersville Hopewell on his own 20-yard line, the Cox Mill senior shows why he plays new positions that are far away from the interior line: wide receiver, defensive back and, yes, return specialist.

When he gets the ball, Harris pauses momentarily for his blockers to get to their assignments, and then he instantly turns on the afterburners, hitting the seam like a bolt of lightning flashing across a summer sky. I mean, he’s moving.

Maybe — and it’s a close maybe — a Hopewell defender touches a shred of loose thread on Harris’ uniform, but other than that, he goes uninhibited and opens the 2022 season with fireworks that drive the Charger faithful into a frenzy.

“Kendall Harris! To the house!!” Cox Mill Sports Network announcer Jack Francis shrieks during the Internet broadcast. “Touchdown!! Ten seconds into the game! Oh, my gosh!!!”

Oh, my gosh indeed.

Clearly, they don’t make centers like they used to.

Earlier this week, Harris smiled broadly as he was reminded of his blazing kickoff return, but he can’t hold back his chuckle when he reminisces about his days — or day — on the o-line.

“I took football up when I was 10. I didn’t know much about what I was doing, and I started out at center,” Harris explained. “My dad (Otis) became a coach after the first game of the season, and they were like, ‘Just hand the ball off to him.’”

The coaching staff agreed, and Harris took his very first handoff the next game.

About 40 yards later …

Let’s just say it was a foreshadowing of what Cox Mill fans would see last Friday night, when Harris showed electricity on TWO touchdowns — including a slant pass from quarterback Dymere Edwards that he turned into a 60-yard score — and helped the Chargers to a 59-25 victory.

The Odell Eagles got themselves a big-play offensive guy that day, and so did every football team he was a part of after that — Harris Road Middle School and Cox Mill High.

After the Eagles, Harris would go on to display acts of speed and athleticism doing other sports, such as basketball and track & field. He was especially good at the latter. Before he got to Cox Mill, he was ranked nationally in the 800- and 1,600-meter events, and he actually was a part of a national-champion relay team with the Concord Rockets.

In fact, entering his freshman year at Cox Mill, Harris thought his future might be in lacing up track spikes, not football cleats.

“At the time, I wasn’t sure about football,” Harris said. “My dad was, like, ‘Play. It’s high school. You need the experience. Just have fun with your friends.’

“I played, and I did really good. We had the best JV season ever (8-2) at Cox Mill. As time went by, I got more and more into football. And when COVID happened, my focus went away from track because all the meets got shut down, so it was really just straight football training. That’s when I feel like I made my biggest jump.”

Harris and his dad would find open fields and just work on his catching footballs, 100 to 200 per day. His hands became sure. His eyes became in tune with the ball’s flight pattern as it arrived to him. He became more confident.

Even more, he developed a new dream: college football.

The journey was starting to take shape.

As a junior last year, Harris performed well, with his biggest game being against Greater Metro 4 Conference foe South Iredell, when he erupted for eight catches, 145 yards and three touchdowns.

Still, Harris knew he could get better, so he trained some more. He did it all, but he directed his focus toward one area in particular. The area that was the biggest concern for the people who could determine the future he wanted so badly for himself.

Speed, apparently, is what he would need.

Yeah, that sounds a little crazy when talking about a kid who was once ranked fifth in the country in the 800 meters.

Cox Mill head coach Shawn Baker was bewildered, too, but at the same time, he understood it as a lifelong football guy. He knew what scouts wanted.

“It’s funny because a lot of the recruiters were like, ‘Coach, can he break away? What’s his top-end speed? Yada, yada, yada,’” Baker said. “Because he didn’t really show it on tape last year. He showed the toughness, he showed the tackles and the (ability to catch the) 50-50 balls. But not breakaway speed.”

That’s why Baker was one of Harris’ biggest cheerleaders — other than his dad and mother, Nicolette — when he raced into the end zone those two times last Friday night after having left everyone in the dust.

“I was so happy for him,” Baker said. “He’s been working his tail off with speed training and working on his hips, moving his hips. I was just so proud to see him catch that slant and make somebody miss him and run away.

“I think Kendall can be really good,” added Baker. “The sky’s the limit. He’s a good route runner for his size. He’s 182 pounds, he catches all the 50-50 balls that you throw, he blocks, and the first guy never tackles him. He brings so much to the table that you just try to get him the ball in space. It’s been amazing to see his transition.”

Relaxed state of mind

It helps that Harris is playing with a confidence, a calmness this season that he’s never had in his football life. That’s because he’s certain of his future, at least the next four years.

Last month, Harris committed to play football at Mercer University, a school that competes in the Southern Conference with Western Carolina and Wofford.

Harris and Cox Mill teammate Tyrell Coard, the team’s star running back, went to visit Mercer’s Macon, Georgia, campus. Harris was instantly smitten.

“When I got there, it just felt like home,” Harris said. “They have faith values in their program, and that’s a really big thing for me. On top of that, the coaching staff is really good. The culture (head coach Drew Cronic) has established is awesome, and Macon is a really nice place, too.”

Toward the end of the visit, Harris said, Cronic sat him down in his office and said, “We’re going to offer you a scholarship. We love you, and we’d love to have you here.”

Harris, with Otis at his side, got straight to the point.

“All right, I want to commit,” he said.

And with that, Harris was a Mercer Bear.

Coard also committed to Mercer during the same visit, and the two players rode back to North Carolina with grins as wide as a CFL football field.

The dream had come true. Harris would be a scholarship player in college. He said it helped him go into this season with his mind at ease.

“It was a big thing,” Harris said of committing to Mercer. “First off, it took a burden off my back of, ‘I’m trying to get recruited. I need schools to want me so I can go to school for free.’ Mercer did that for me, and they made me feel like they wanted me, and that felt really, really good. It allowed me to play free, and I feel like that helped me in the game (last) Friday, too.

“It wasn’t like, ‘Oh, I’m nervous. If I drop this pass, I can’t put it on my highlight film.’ Now I’m not as worried about it. I still don’t want to drop a pass, but if I drop it, I know I can get next play and get right back in it, instead of, ‘I dropped a pass! Next play, I can’t drop another one.’”

My brother’s keeper

As proud as Harris is for getting his college scholarship, though, he just might be proudest of being something else: Griffin Harris’ big brother.

Griffin, 14, will only be a freshman at Cox Mill this year, but he’s quickly making a name for himself around campus, and it has nothing to do with sports.

Griffin is an actor and a singer.

Like, a real actor and singer.

Thus far, Griffin has acting credits in children’s short films such as “The Jump” and “Twistful of Dollars,” and he’ll make his Nickelodeon debut soon as a guest star in an upcoming episode of Tyler Perry’s “Young Dylan” sitcom. He’ll be playing a character called “Lil C.”

Griffin also has done television commercials, and he’s the host of a YouTube series popular among youths called “Orbeez What If.” And just last week, right before Kendall took the opening kickoff 80 yards, Griffin sang the “Star-Spangled Banner” in the packed stadium.

Kid’s got it all.

And Kendall will gladly let you know.

“I always like bragging on that,” Harris said. “When you tell people he’s an actor, they think, ‘Oh, he’s probably just been in a few plays or whatever.’ Nah, he’s really an actor, and he’s really good at it. I’m really proud of him. This past year has really skyrocketed for him. He’s getting bigger and bigger roles, and I think he’s done a great job at it.”

Kendall said having Griffin with him at Cox Mill this year was “pretty cool.”

“We haven’t been in school together since elementary school,” Kendall said. “I think it will be nice having him around.”

Clashing for the Cup

But that was about as nice as the kind-hearted Harris wanted to be this week. See, it’s Coddle Creek Cup week, when the Chargers face off against their fiercest rival, Northwest Cabarrus, in a game that has hardware and hearts on the line.

The Cream of Cabarrus No. 5 Chargers and the sixth-ranked Trojans square off tonight at Northwest at 7:30.

Thus far, Harris has never lost a game to the Trojans. Three consecutive wins by the Chargers has given them a 7-6 lead with the Cup at stake.

“I feel like it’s going to be a good one,” Harris said. “Everybody knows everybody, so it’s like a bunch of friends playing each other, but the rivalry’s still there. When it gets this week, it’s like friends don’t really matter. You’ve got a team, and you’re going hard at each other.

“It’s a game I’m looking forward to because it’s a very winnable game for us, and it has been the whole time I’ve been here. But what I feel like now is it can be a statement game as well, a statement on both sides of the ball: score a lot of points on offense and hold them to not a lot of points on defense.”

Harris is ready to do his part, not only tonight but the rest of the season. Now that he’s gotten a huge individual goal out of the way, landing the coveted college scholarship, he has one of the team variety to take care of before he exits Cox Mill.

“A big goal I want to check off this year is winning conference,” Harris said. “We feel like we have a very good team. I feel like everybody on our team has bought into wanting to win conference. Starters and people who don’t even start are like, ‘This is our goal. It’s achievable. Anything’s achievable.’”

Harris is a walking — or should I say sprinting? — testament of that.

His time in the 40-yard dash is down to 4.6 seconds.

The athleticism he inherited from his father (a football and baseball player in his native South Carolina) and his mother (a former track standout in her home state of Wisconsin) is at an all-time high.

And with Griffin beginning his march toward national recognition, Kendall is focusing on being the best receiver he can be, and he is flourishing.

“I’ve gotten so much better in terms of speed and being physical with my blocking and catching — I really don’t feel like I can drop anything right now,” he said. “On top of that, I feel like I can run away from people when I catch it. Last year, it was a little iffy. I would catch it, and I could get to the first down marker and maybe more yards than that, but I wouldn’t run away from people and just score a touchdown. But this year, I can catch, and I can get up outta there.”

Like no center Pop Warner has ever seen before.