MOUNT PLEASANT – In the beginning, they were winning. And winning big.

The players on the Mount Pleasant softball team were so efficiently smacking the ball around and keeping opponents from scoring that they started the season dominating their first five games (and nine of their first 11) and appeared a certainty to go deep in the playoffs under new head coach Craig Carter, an alum of the school and a respected leader who had a pair of state championships to his credit.

But in many ways, the Tigers’ early success resembled the cold, hard truth of a swan: on the surface, the regal-looking bird seems to be coasting serenely across the water, while underneath, it’s fighting a battle just to stay afloat.

And the Mount Pleasant softball players, as good as they were, definitely were in the midst of a battle – among themselves.

This was their plight:

“In previous years, we’ve had a lot of issues with girls believing they could get away with whatever they wished, and not any coach was really stepping up to that and stopping it whenever they saw it or heard it,” explained senior infielder Savanah Fowler. “So going into it this year with a coach that DOES care and will stop it when he hears it, (some players) were aggravated. And (with Carter) coming in with a new coaching style that they’re not used to, (some players) didn’t take it well. You just never know what could be going through their heads that day.”

Consequently, the talented bunch ran into problems.

After their hot streak to start the season, the Tigers lost seven of their next eight games. Team unity was low, enthusiasm waned, and the playoff picture was getting blurry.

But this is why I love this team and this coach: They’re willing to put their warts front and center so you can see who and what they really are.

And what they are is a team that’s not unique because it endured its share of ugliness throughout the season. If you’ve ever played a sport or been around a team in any capacity, then you know it happens all the time. Heck, it’s almost rare when a team, at any level, DOESN’T have such problems.

And who this team is, as their current situation shows, is a bunch of overcomers, a group that was willing to address the issues, even if there were some hurt feelings involved, for the greater good of them all.

Now, at just the right time of the season, they are one.

And together, the Tigers are in the third round of the Class 2A state playoffs with a fighting chance (in a good way) to go even farther.

Back on the block

Carter arrived at his alma mater this season after having spent four years at West Stanly, a school he led to a 76-4 record over that span. He was glad to be back at Mount Pleasant. He was a 1989 graduate of the school and a former coach there. He was home.

But it wasn’t necessarily the easy transition he anticipated. Counting Carter, the Tigers have had five coaches in seven years. No culture or at least not a consistent one.

Could they trust him? Or was he just passing through?

With so many different agendas, how could he get them on one accord? How could he win them over? Lead them?

“It’s tough,” Carter said. “They’re learning me, I’m learning them. It’s been a different year, having to get the girls together. But as a coach, at some point, you’ve got to say, ‘I believe in them, no matter what.’ No matter what kind of mood everybody’s in or what kind of day they’ve had, you’ve got to say, ‘I believe in them and we’re going to push forward, and I’m going to try to give them some good, uplifting words.’

“Especially every game, I try not to get on them too much and try not to push them too hard because I want them to know they can just relax and come right back. If your offense isn’t working, then make your defense work or vice versa. Just make one of them work so we can put that together and bond as a team.”

Resilience, that’s what they found in themselves.

The Tigers (16-10) ultimately did put all the mess aside to unite and play some special softball – the kind that thrust them into third place in the Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference, into the league tournament title game and now the third round of the state playoffs, where they’ll play heavyweight Southwestern Randolph (21-1) tonight in Asheboro.

According to Fowler, the change really began to take effect in the second round of the conference tournament, when they were scheduled to face Union Academy, a team that had beaten them twice during the regular season.

“All the girls sat down with the coaches,” Fowler said, “and (Carter) said, ‘This is the last time we’re going to talk about the matter. It’s all on y’all. Y’all have to get your stuff together and work as a team instead of just being individuals.’”

In one of their strongest outings, the Tigers beat Union Academy, 9-4. And even though they lost the next night to nemesis South Stanly on the finals, the Tigers knew they were different. And they weren’t going back to their old ways.

“We beat Union Academy in the conference tournament, and the energy of our team just shifted,” said senior pitcher/outfielder Haley McManus. “Since then, it’s just been a whole different dynamic between all the players on the team. The last two games, you can just see how our team has really bonded and just plays well together ever since that moment.”

Fowler co-signed that.

“After winning against Union Academy, it really showed all the girls that we could do this,” Fowler said. “I think that was our turning point to this season.”

Tigers by the numbers

It’s not like the Tigers never had the talent to do this. That was the least of their problems. They reached the third round last year, and many of those players were back.

Carter said it starts with their hitting this year, with junior shortstop Caylin “KK” Herring leading the way.

Herring, who’s also a champion Kart racer and one of the highest rated players in her class, leads the team with a .560 batting average with a Tiger-best 16 RBIs and two home runs. She’s also roped seven doubles.

“KK, she’s on fire,” Carter said. “She’s got 12 RBIs in the last seven games. That’s been huge for us. She had a whale of a game Friday night (in the second round of the state playoffs) against Burns. She made a great defensive stop and threw the girl out at first base, and her bat came alive. She’s been a force, no doubt.”

Close behind is junior Kylah Shifflett, who’s batting .556 with nine RBIs, four doubles and a homer.

Then it’s the team’s only two seniors. Fowler comes in at a heady .435 with four RBIs, and McManus is a steady .407 with 11 RBIs, two triples and a home run.

And there’s a bevy of Tigers north of .300 in batting: junior Savannah Newton (.391), freshman Cassie Overbay (.375), sophomore Brooke Wright (.364), sophomore Sidney Fowler (.348 and 12 RBIs), junior Maggie Honeycutt (.333) and junior Madilyn Huneycutt (,310, 11 RBIs and two homers).

“It’s been pretty much everybody,” Carter said. “Our starting nine is batting .315 or higher the last seven games, and it’s been pretty impressive to watch.”

The right arms in the pitcher’s circle are pretty good, too.

McManus is the ace, with Huneycutt and Wright doing their thing when needed.

“All year, we haven’t had dominant pitching, but we’ve had sufficient pitching to get us through,” explained Carter. “We’ve got three girls who can throw it, and here lately we’ve tried to mix it up a little bit. The last two games, Haley McManus has been on the mound, our senior, and she’s done really well. She didn’t get a ton of pitching time last year, from what I understand, but this year we’ve used her, and she’s been pretty consistent.

“Maddy’s been consistent. We haven’t had to throw Brooke Wright too much, but she’s ready. I feel like having three pitchers kind of gives us a little bit of an advantage maybe; if one gets tired, we can rotate another one in to keep it going. It’s all different styles. As a coach, I’m excited about that, for sure.”

Facing giants

The Tigers know they have their hands full with Southwestern Randolph tonight, though.

The Cougars tore through the Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A Conference with a 12-0 record, and their only loss this season was to Class 4A Hickory Ridge, which is in the third round of the playoffs in the state’s largest classification.

At one point, Southwestern Randolph was ranked 17th nationally, and it’s the West Region’s second-seeded team in the playoffs.

Big time.

Still, Carter is enjoying the moment, and he’s encouraging his players to do the same: embrace it and have fun doing it.

They’re all Tigers after all, and no matter what happens tonight, they’re going to do it together.

“It’s pretty special,” Carter said. “Last year, they went to the third round, and from a coach’s perspective, you never want to come in and have a season less than what they had the year before. I didn’t want to let them down as their coach. I wanted to do the best I could to keep them where they needed to be.

“We’re definitely excited to be in the third round. The last seven games have been pretty magical. It’s just a good feeling to be back at your alma mater and know that you’ve had a successful season. It’s just been full of ups and downs, just trying to find the right mix and put the right people in the right spots. But I’m still happy to be here. I love Mount Pleasant. That’s my school.”

And a lot of what’s happening has to do with the coach who refused to give up or let up on these Tigers, a team that admittedly started out disjointed and disgruntled. Now their unity is undisputed.

They know their head coach, and he knows them. There’s a mutual respect that has empowered them to play their best ball and be undaunted, no matter the opposition.

What matters is them, nothing else. They’ve been their worst enemy, yes, but now they’re their greatest ally.

In the end, all they really needed – wanted – was some structure, even when they didn’t know it.

“I think it was more (Carter) having to adjust to our style,” McManus said. “It was a lot of us and him having to come to an agreement, a ton of team meetings and individual meetings with the coaches to come up with the best playing option for our team and the best way that practice should work as well as punishments and consequences and stuff like that. I think we’ve finally come to an agreement, a respect, between the players and the coach. He’s been great all season. It’s just taken us some time to adapt to his coaching style.

“He’s very patient, but he’s also fast-paced. He’s patient with us attitude-wise and when we make mistakes (on the field). He doesn’t punish us and get onto us in a negative way, but he just critiques us and pushes us to be better. At West Stanly, he had a whole program built up, and we’ve had so many coaches over the last couple years that we haven’t had any consistency. He pushes us a lot more than we’ve ever been pushed, that’s for sure.

“I think in the past, we weren’t really punished in any way. It was only positive feedback,” added McManus. “We were only told, ‘You need to fix this,’ where he’s not afraid to put us in our place if we’re wrong. But he does it in a respectful way that makes us better and doesn’t tear us down.”

What was a weakness has now become a strength for this team. Asked what makes the Tigers special now, Fowler didn’t hesitate.

“Our defense and our communication with each other right now,” Savanah Fowler said happily. “In the beginning of the season, it was a little bit rough with everybody getting in cliques and wanting to kind of talk about everybody else. But now, toward the end the season, it’s more excited in the dugout. We act like we want to be there now, and we’re excited to play the game.”

So with their tightest bond yet, they’ll take to the field tonight and take their swings at the next level of greatest. They’ve got a healthy respect for the Cougars. How could they not? But just as important, they’ve got a respect and love for one another that they know can propel them to a place they never imagined at the start of the season.

“After 19 years coaching high school softball, I’ve seen a lot of upsets, and I know it can happen,” Carter said. “The girls just have to believe in themselves, and we have to perform on the field.

“But we’re definitely excited about the opportunity that we’ve got on Tuesday night against Southwestern Randolph. It’s going to be tough, but we’re definitely looking forward to the chance to play them. I’d love to pull the upset and keep on trucking.”

Just like they did during the roughest part of the season.