C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Paxton among Cabarrus coaches who bravely left what they love for WHO they love

CONCORD — This is a bittersweet column for me to write.

Why?

Partly because I’m feeling guilty.

I’m feeling guilty because it bothers me to see a coach like Marty Paxton walk away from his job, as the Concord High School football coach resigned last week after four seasons.

Yet I am so happy to see Paxton walk away.

Specifically, I’m happy for his reasoning: family.

Nothing is more important. Nothing.

Not a better-paying job. Not a job with a higher profile. Not a job with more perks.

So when a good, earnest man like Paxton decides to leave the job he’d been wishing for since the day he slipped a whistle around his neck 20-some years ago, that tells you all you need to know about him: that he’s a man of priorities and principles.

And so I celebrate him. I encourage him. I give him his flowers.

Isn’t this exactly the kind of person you want leading your son or daughter when you’re not around? Someone who embodies the virtues they preach? Someone who isn’t about the rhetoric?

Family. Support of one another. Family. Compassion for one another. Family. Putting others before oneself. Family.

It’s a common theme in sports.

I haven’t met a coach in my life who, at some point, didn’t try to emphasize to his or her players that the team is a “family” and, through the tough times, it should stay tight like one.

And I believe a team — a really good one anyway — is exactly that. Most teams that are fractured as a unit usually just don’t reach their potential. And unity was exactly what Paxton’s Spiders had this season when so many people were waiting for them to fail, yet they told all the naysayers to kiss their butt pads — figuratively, of course; they’re really good kids — and won the program’s first conference title since 2016.

And as exhilarating as things like that are, they’re not always enough when you come home from practice one night and the 5-year-old boy you used to feed Gerber to in a high chair miraculously has turned into a teen with his feet hanging over the bunk bed and his voice gone from baby babble to baritone.

To be clear, this in no way is throwing shade at the men and women who do stay in coaching while also managing family responsibilities — especially the women who go through pregnancies while coaching, like Mount Pleasant girls basketball coach Alyssa Allende did this past season.

Fact is, coaches are necessary, valued. And for those who do receive a stipend or compensation of some sort, that actually might be just what they need to keep the family afloat financially.

Lord knows I get, and I appreciate it.

But for the ones who are able to say, “I love what I do, but I don’t want to miss any more baseball games or ballet recitals or school plays or date nights with my spouse,” I appreciate the heck out of that, too.

It touches my heart.

So I feel Paxton made the perfect move by stepping down, especially once his heart started leaning that way. It was the right thing to do for everybody: the players and fellow coaches on his team, and absolutely for his daughter Mary Elizabeth, son Dalton, and wife Carrie.

Realistically, coaches in Cabarrus County have been sending that message to the masses for the past few years.

Back in 2019, for example, four local coaches announced they were leaving their jobs for similar reasons.

In March of that year, then-Cox Mill coach Jody Barbee resigned after having led the Chargers to two state titles and another trip to the semifinals. Barbee’s son, Bo, was about to enter high school, and instead of going to Cox Mill where his dad worked, he wanted to go to school with all the friends he grew up with in Mount Pleasant.

Barbee made the decision to step down so he could attend Bo’s basketball and football games, help him develop his skills and, more important, help him make that monumental jump into manhood. You know? Be a regular dad.

Now as we all now know, Barbee didn’t stay away from coaching long at all, as he decided later that year to take the job at his alma mater, Mount Pleasant.

Guess who plays there?

Bo Barbee.

Bo’s father could still do what he set out to do months earlier. And Jody’s wife, Felisha, would be right by his side, as she has always been a bit of a team mother for all the players on his teams.

Then, in May of 2019, it was Concord boys basketball coach Jason Stowe, who, like Paxton, had his dream job leading his alma mater. And also like Paxton, Stowe had been named the South Piedmont 3A Coach of the Year before he left.

Part of Stowe’s decision was based on helping his oldest son, Jaylen, pursue a pro career overseas. Stowe said he also wanted to help his middle son, Jordan, who played for him at Concord, get prepared for college. And he wanted to keep a watchful eye on his youngest son, Geoffrey, and Stowe and his wife, Heather, are making more memories as Little Man has started playing ball like his big brothers.

In December of 2019, Kenneth McClamrock walked away from his position as Central Cabarrus football coach. He had been in the game for nearly 20 years, the last three with the Vikings.

But it was time, McClamrock said, to spend more quality time with his young twin sons and wife. These are years you just don’t get back. And while McClamrock’s sons were frequently seen around the Central locker room and had become close with players and other coaches, it was simply time to be Dad and Husband.

You’ll still see McClamrock at Central sporting events these days, and he’s extremely active on social media and with different media outlets analyzing and discussing the game. But the bulk of his coaching responsibilities lie with helping his sons make the transformation from elementary-school students to preteens to teens to young men.

In 2020, A.L. Brown boys basketball coach Shelwyn Klutz decided it was time to retire to get more quality time with his wife and even his two adult sons. A.L. Brown was Klutz’s alma mater and dream job, too. He had been the coach for 23 years.

Yes, Klutz was eligible for retirement, but that didn’t mean his time as a coach was done. At 53, he was still getting the job done. He was still tall and lean, the picture of health. I’d argue he was in better shape than most of his counterparts in the SPC. (Trust me, being in the shape of a pear, I know all about shapes.)

But Klutz also knew he needed to take care of home and get more quality time with his wife, Carletta. They had done a lot while raising their sons and traveling for basketball, but they had sacrificed so much because of coaching, too.

They’re getting that opportunity to fully enjoy each other now.

Those are moments that Paxton — while I’m sure he’ll miss the electricity of Friday night football and even the monotony of Wednesday night practices — will appreciate even more now.

I can tell he’s already taking advantage of it.

Maybe some of the coaches I just mentioned with get back into coaching some day, and I applaud them if they do. There would be nothing wrong if they return, and Cabarrus County -- or another county or state -- would, too.

But when I called Paxton last Monday evening requesting an interview about his leaving Concord, he sent me a text message that put it all in perspective:

Eating dinner with my family. I’ll call when my son goes to baseball practice.

Sure, the players are extremely important. Some athletes need coaches as father figures; I know I did when I was young. What’s more, I’m sure each one of the aforementioned coaches will tell you that the boys who suited up for them were their “sons.”

But when you have one living under your roof, someone who looks to you for the example, someone who looks you in the eye each day and calls you “Daddy,” well, it’s a whole new ball game.