MOUNT PLEASANT – It takes patience to be a good hunter.

Caleb Darbutt, having taken down his first buck at just 12 years old, is quite the marksman.

And Lord knows he’s patient.

The Mount Pleasant High School junior’s experience in both disciplines came about the same time in his life, when he was in seventh grade and an aspiring member of his middle school baseball team.

He wanted it more than anything, just like the rest of his buddies. He’d established close relationships with many of them back when they were learning the game in the Mount Pleasant youth league, and the bond grew tighter when they went on the travel ball circuit.

But that spring, when it was time to suit up for the middle school, Darbutt wasn’t able to play.

He’d been cut.

It was a mighty blow for a kid still trying to find his way as a “late-bloomer” in the small community, as he then stood just 5-foot-5 and weighed 150 pounds while many of his pals were getting deep voices and long legs.

“I had friends in middle school, and then most of them were on the baseball team,” Darbutt recalled. “It kind of hurt me that most of them were out there playing, and I’m over here and I didn’t make the team.”

But then that’s where the exercise in patience and perseverance began for Darbutt.

As close as they were, he refused to go see his buddies play in the games. Instead, after school he’d go work out. He’d go find a field or a batting cage and try to improve his skills – anything to shake off that feeling of being deemed unworthy of making the team.

It really took a toll on him emotionally.

That summer, with his spirits still crushed, he attended the Mount Pleasant High School baseball camp. He was still smaller than most of his peers, but something about him caught Tigers’ head coach Justin Ridenhour’s eye.

A catcher, Darbutt was poised. He was active. He had a presence. The kid just looked like he could be something,

Ridenhour approached Darbutt with an ice-breaker.

It didn’t go the way the coach anticipated.

“I asked him, ‘How was your middle school season?’ and he almost teared up,” Ridenhour recalled. “He said, ‘Coach, I didn’t make the team. I didn’t get to play.’”

Shocked, Ridenhour gave Darbutt a pep talk, telling him not to give up on the sport he loved, assuring him that he had the tools to be good one day.

“I just tried to build his confidence,” Ridenhour said. “At 11, 12 years old, I don’t want any kid to feel like he can’t play, especially him. He was a good-sized kid, had a little baby fat, and you never know how they’ll develop.”

Shortly after the camp, Ridenhour got a text message. It was Darbutt’s mother, Amber. Her heart had been broken, too, from seeing her son so distraught over being cut.

She was grateful for what Ridenhour did that day.

“She said, ‘Thank you for talking to him. He didn’t even want to come to camp. He was ready to give up baseball. He was so frustrated.’” Ridenhour recalled.

“I said, ‘Please tell him not to quit. I see some things he can be good at. He’s just got to be patient, give it time while he’s still growing.’”

A new attitude

Darbutt was inspired. He continued to grind it out, work almost maniacally to improve. His talents as a catcher really began to shine through. He even gained some weight and got a little taller. As tryouts neared his eighth-grade year, he was ready.

But once again, his patience would be tested.

He was unable to play again. But this time, it had nothing to do with his skills.

He blew out his knee.

For the next three months, he’d sport a cast all the way down his left leg. It was purgatory for an active kid like Darbutt, especially after working so hard. COVID restrictions didn’t help, either.

Again, his spirits sank.

“I was on crutches,” Darbutt said. “I really couldn’t do anything. I just laid at home. It was tough because it was right at the peak of COVID, and I was just in the house 24/7. And if I did go outside, I would just feel drowned, like I wasn’t there. I’d just sleep most of the time, help my mom fold some clothes maybe.”

And even when he finally had the cast removed, it was an up-hill battle. His schedule was filled with doctor appointments and physical therapy, all sorts of rehabilitative workouts.

Yet he endured it all. Anything for baseball.

Three months after that, he was back to work on his skills – actually even more so because he’d lost ground being idle for essentially six months.

When he walked onto the high school campus for the first time as a freshman, he’d sprouted even more, and his work ethic came along with him.

“My freshman year, COVID was still around,” Darbutt said. “I still wasn’t to my full potential yet, so I was still working: Going to (batting) cages at night, hitting the gym.”

Darbutt was determined to make the JV squad at Mount Pleasant that year. Baseball was in his blood. His maternal great grandpa had started the tradition. His grandpa, Bob Beeler, had played the game, and so had his uncle, Erik Beeler. Plus, his mom had been an accomplished softball player.

And his dad, Adam?

“Nah, he didn’t play,” Darbutt said. “He’s really smart, and he builds houses.”

And Adam built a pretty strong relationship with his son, too.

On the hunt

Darbutt talked about his very first days playing baseball in Harrisburg, when Adam had to escort him, only 4 years old, out onto the diamond. Darbutt was so intimidated, so disinterested that he’d cry and run right off the field.

Adam only encouraged him, and soon Caleb had found his first love. Years later, he was watching his favorite player at the time, Mike Trout, on YouTube highlights and going through countless catcher’s mitts.

But he was at his happiest when was able to go hunting with Adam, who gave Darbutt his first experience with that sport when he was about 7.

“We shot a deer that first time out, and I really liked it,” Darbutt said. “We go hunting together now, and we play video games on our phones while we’re out there waiting. Me and my dad are really close. We like to build stuff together, work on the cars. We talk about literally anything.”

After going on countless hunting trips through Darbutt’s elementary-school days, he asked Adam if he could go by himself. He felt seasoned enough. Finally, when Darbutt was 12, Adam agreed, but only in the wooded section of their backyard.

That day, he was strapped with a 12 gauge, and magically encountered an eight-point buck.

Darbutt waited, took a deep breath, and fired.

He was right on target, taking down the animal.

Later, with the help of his dad and a neighbor’s four-wheeler, Darbutt triumphantly rode back to the homefront with his prize kill.

He was 12, but he was a hunter, a man. In so many ways, it was another major step for his confidence.

“Now I can drive, and I can take friends, I can go to other states and hunt with my buddies,” Darbutt said with a smile.

Sometimes he goes to Indiana, where many of his relatives live. Sometimes it’s South Carolina. Every now and then, he and teammate Broc Overcash will hit the coast and go fishing or duck hunting.

Darbutt said Overcash is the best hunter on the team.

“He’s been hunting since he came out of the womb,” quipped Darbutt of Overcash, a talented sophomore. “His whole family’s hunters.”

Darbutt actually goes hunting with many of his teammates as kind of a bonding experience. He’s a country boy just having fun. When he doesn’t have on Mount Pleasant baseball cap, sporting one of the camouflage variety. He said he just finds sitting still in a deer stand relaxing in this crazy, fast-paced world.

“What I love is just being out there and being peaceful,” he said. “You’re by yourself looking at nature. It’s just nice to get away from the world sometimes.”

He even draws a parallel with hunting and the calming influence he can have on the baseball diamond.

“Being a catcher, if your pitcher’s out there getting in his head, you can go out there and talk to him and tell him to calm down,” Darbutt said. “You can give a little pep talk, and he’ll end up fixing himself and throwing strikes and getting some batters out.”

Hitting his stride

Darbutt really began to realize his potential on the diamond at Mount Pleasant. As a freshman, he started on the JV squad. By his sophomore campaign, he not only started on the Tigers’ varsity team but was selected as an honorable-mention all-conference performer at the end of the season.

This year, as a junior, he again has been an important part of the team, establishing himself as one of its very best players. He has been among the top players on the team in batting average, and he’s been a steadying presence behind the plate.

Sometimes, his mind is so in tune with the flow of the game that Ridenhour, the Tigers’ head coach and the one who calls the pitches, allows Darbutt to assume the duties.

“This year, he’s just made the leap,” Ridenhour said. “And he’s getting attention. Surry (Community College) offered him last (month).

“We (had) some seniors who (were) beat up, and I said, ‘I really need you, as the catcher, to be the leader for this team. You might have to hurt a couple kids’ feelings because you have to get on them a little bit. Do you want to accept that?’

“He took it and said, ‘I want to do it.’”

The Tigers (13-8 overall) wound up finishing second in the Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference this season with a 9-3 record and will play in the league’s tournament this week. They’re looking to repeat as tourney champions, a mantle they took all the way to the third round of the playoffs last year before losing to eventual state champion Randleman.

This week, the Tigers have a first-round bye and will face the Gray Stone Day-Jay M. Robinson winner on Wednesday at 4 p.m. at South Stanly High School.

They have the pieces on their talented roster to get the job done.

In addition to Darbutt batting .326 a home run and a team-leading 17 RBIs, the Tigers received strong hitting this season from Dylan Coln, a third baseman who’s tops on the roster at .382 with two homers and 16 RBIs; Alex Bulger, a senior who Ridenhour calls “a stud center fielder” who won’t allow anything to get by him; and Overcash, a powerful left-handed hitting infielder.

Players such as Chase Thomas, Maddox Harwood and Clint McGraw have stepped up at the plate, too.

On the mound, the Tigers boast a rotation of Mars Hill signee Brennan Williams, heat-throwing sophomore Gavin Norris, and first-year varsity player Aiden Garcia. Senior Bryson Wright was a mainstay on the hill, too, before he went down with a knee injury.

“We’ve got some good defense, we’ve got low errors, we’ve got good hitting and pitchers,” Darbutt said. “We’re just overall a good team. I think we can go farther than we did last year.”

There’s something else Darbutt wants to do, too.

Throughout the down and ups of his journey, Darbutt said he has found his inspiration. He loves baseball, of course, but it’s not that that’s done it.

It’s his mama, Amber. The loving woman who encouraged him when he was at his lowest. The loving woman who knew he needed baseball camp just when it seemed the sport had shunned him.

In return, he wants to repay her with his own selfless act.

“Really, I just want to make my mom proud,” Darbutt said. “She’s wanted me to go to college since I was 13 or 14, so I’m trying to work my butt off to get there. I really didn’t want to go to college; I do not like school at all. But she kind of pushed me to go, so that’s what I’m gonna do. For her.”

Darbutt’s maturity, of course, is rare for someone his age. That, Ridenhour said, is because the kid dubbed a “late-bloomer” went through the fire at an early age – and emerged with his head held high.

Coupled with a tireless worth ethic and the ability to be patient through it all has made all the difference.

“He’s learned to handle failure,” Ridenhour said. “You see a lot of kids that hit puberty young. They bloom early, and they’re always the best, especially in a smaller town. But when everybody physically blooms in high school, when they start facing tough pitching, they don’t know how to handle it. They don’t know how to get themselves out of that hole. He’s learned that early, which is helping him now.

“He’s really just been a pleasure to coach,” he added. “Just going from where he was to where he is now is a cool story. To see his perseverance, to see where a kid can go when he sets his mind to it – from almost quitting to being one of the best players in the conference to being a college player in the next two years – it’s just been pretty cool.”