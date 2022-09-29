C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: The Art of War: Trojan combines two vastly different worlds to be the best he can be

CONCORD – The dichotomy is startling.

Here’s Khamani Whitecarr, this 254-pound defensive end who shoves people out of the way and assaults quarterbacks on Friday nights. The Northwest Cabarrus senior is as physical and nasty as they come when he’s on the football field, and he wants EVERYBODY to know – especially his big brother – that he’s there for business.

Ah, but in the days leading up to game night, Whitecarr can be one of the most pensive and aesthetically gifted teenagers you’ll encounter.

Those massive, Vise-Grip hands so often used to fling clanging iron into the air in the weight room or offensive linemen aside in the heat of battle are being used to delicately guide a pencil or paintbrush to create his artistic visions.

Drawing or painting pictures is Whitecarr’s way of slowing things down for himself in this harried society of social-media and football blitzes he’s immersed in and finding his happy place.

“When I’m drawing or painting, it’s just peace,” Whitecarr explained. “I just think of something, and then I imagine how I can change it to look different. I think about how I can make it stand out.

“I do a little bit of both, drawing and painting, but I mostly draw,” he added. “I try to work on drawing and see how realistic I can get with it, like a person or an object. With painting, it’s mostly random things like landscapes. I’m just trying to get better at painting because I might want to start customizing things in the future.”

Whitecarr aspires to play football at the highest level, sure. For one thing, he’s pretty good at it, and he’d helped the Cream of Cabarrus sixth-ranked Trojans to a 5-1 record and a tie for first place in the South Piedmont 3A Conference heading into Thursday’s game against West Rowan.

In addition, Whitecarr has one college recruiting visit (to Wingate University) under his belt, and he hopes others will soon follow and he’ll eventually become a professional.

That’s the ultimate goal.

But along the way, and definitely after he’s finished wrangling ball carriers, he wants to pursue his other passion to its greatest potential: He wants to spend time constructing art pieces to create change.

“I just want to use my art to spread positivity around the world,” Whitecarr said.

Whitecarr kind of stumbled into art. During a recent interview, he seemed giddy as he recalled riding past different buildings covered with large murals that were created by artists that were otherwise unknown yet still making a difference. He’d always tinkered with drawing “for fun” as a young child, but the murals made him dream of taking his talents to the street level and beyond.

Anywhere that would help people see him – and perhaps themselves – in a different light.

Now, for the last few years, any opportunity Whitecarr gets to create art, he embraces it. Not only does it put his mind at ease, but he believes he’s taking a step toward reaching a goal.

Whitecarr said it’s hard for him to pick out his favorite drawing or painting, but he notes that he has an affinity for the piece that hangs on his bedroom wall: a self-portrait he did for a class last year.

“I think it’s definitely me,” he said.

A football player at heart

But make no mistake: Whitecarr’s primary passion is football.

Although it didn’t start out that way.

When he first took up the sport around age 6, he was bigger than most of the other kids, but that’s about it. During one game, his mind began to wander and he began to move.

Let’s just say he wasn’t doing ‘The Griddy’ that’s now popular among young athletes.

This was something waaaaay different, and his big brother, former Concord High football player Eddie Brown, wasn’t entertained.

“I was dancing on the sideline,” Whitecarr said with a laugh, “and my brother said, ‘I’ll go get you a tutu, and you can go dance with the cheerleaders!’”

Whitecarr was crushed because Brown was 19 years his senior, and he looked up to his big brother. But Whitecarr was also inspired, and he vowed right then and there to change.

“I took football seriously from then on,” Whitecarr said. “My mindset was, ‘I can’t be disrespected like that again.’ So I go out there and do my best, and that means being really aggressive when I’m on the field. That’s the way I play now – just as aggressive as I can be. It’s a lot different from when I’m drawing or painting.”

The aggression of football almost has a therapeutic effect on Whitecarr. No matter what he’s gone through before a game, he can let it all go when he’s on the field.

Art satisfies his need for peace, but football definitely disturbs the peace. And he likes it.

“If you’re holding something in, you can go on the field and hit someone, and it’s just like releasing pain or whatever,” Whitecarr said. “I don’t know. It’s like an urge in me that loves hitting someone.”

Hungry for more

But being aggressive and violent on the field wasn’t the only thing that was going to get him where he wanted to go. Standing 5 feet 10 inches, he had to get in top-flight shape, and he had to improve his technique.

Throughout the years, he said, he’s done just that.

“As I experienced more coaching, I got better and better,” Whitecarr said. “Because it used to be just my size that was making me dominate, but now I’m learning more techniques and stuff to help me dominate, because people are bigger now.

“I tried to work harder than (my peers); they were getting taller and bigger, and I tried to keep up my strength so I wouldn’t get bullied on the field.”

So he visits the weight room frequently. He gets coaching and training outside of Northwest practices. He studies.

This season, Whitecarr is part of a Northwest defense that’s been rather stellar. The Class 3A Trojans have had just one off night, a 45-6 loss to 4A Cox Mill. In the other five games, the Northwest defense has allowed just 39 points, an average of 7.8 points per outing. That run has included a 14-0 win over North Lincoln that was the Trojans’ first shutout in three years.

Whitecarr has been strong off the edge, totaling 16 tackles and two sacks, while he and sophomore Jackson Forrest are tied for the team lead with two forced fumbles apiece.

He wants more.

“Personally, I want to progress more before we face the rest of our opponents so I can learn to dominate more,” Whitecarr said. “As a team, if we come together more, then we should dominate the rest of the season and go to the playoffs and win in the playoffs. We’re doing well right now. With us, we had to learn that little things matter. We’re still learning that a little bit.”

Individually, Whitecarr said he has a ways to go. He knows he has some challenges to overcome, starting with his height for a defensive end. But he said he found inspiration last weekend when he was touring the Wingate campus.

“When I visited Wingate, I realized that size doesn’t matter, because a lot of the players there were my height or shorter,” Whitecarr said. “Our (Northwest Cabarrus) team is on the shorter side, too, but it’s really just about heart and doing our assignments. If we do that, we can make it pretty far and might even win the championship.”

Northwest Cabarrus coach Eric Morman said Whitecarr has something that can overcome his stature: his heart.

“(Whitecarr is) a young man who’s kind of undersized for his position, but he plays to the whistle,” Morman said earlier this season.

But in between those breaks from harassing offenses, you can probably find Whitecarr creating more art. And it’s not just limited to drawing or painting. One example is his surname.

He effectively created that, too.

It’s an homage to his dad, one-time A.L. Brown football player Jermaine White, and his mom, former Northwest Cabarrus cheerleader Michelle Carr. Normally, such a name combination is hyphenated, as in White-Carr. But Whitecarr had to put his own touch to it.

“Well, it IS hyphenated, but I put it as one word,” he said. “I like the way that looks. I prefer it together, so that’s how I do it.”

And one thing you can’t do to an artist – or an aggressive defensive end – is paint him in a corner.

The two different extremes of Whitecarr’s passions couldn’t be farther apart. But that’s what makes him who he is. And in this age of youth empowerment, I think it’s pretty dadgum cool that Whitecarr doesn’t have to just focus on becoming the next Myles Garrett or T.J. Watt or Julius Peppers.

Maybe, whenever he’s done with football, Whitecarr can become the next Ernie Barnes, the North Carolina native who played in the NFL and then became the artist famously known for crafting the paintings featured on the 70’s TV series “Good Times.”

For now, though, he can focus on being the first Khamani Whitecarr (no hyphen), the kid who wasn’t afraid to color outside the lines and embrace ALL his talents.

And that’s pretty dadgum cool, too.