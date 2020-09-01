C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: The death of ex-Concord athlete Emmanuel Konneh saddened many, but the way he lived should lift us all

Trott, who was named the SPC Player of the Year, remembers how close Konneh was to his little brother, which makes his death even sadder.

“It breaks my heart, still, and I can’t stop thinking about it,” Trott began. “He had to bring his little brother to practice with him one day because his parents were working. His little brother was clinging onto his legs so hard. It was the day before a playoff game, and we were practicing on the football field. His brother is maybe 3 or so, and if Emmanuel got more than 10 feet away from him, he would cry. We had to tell him, ‘Emmanuel, stop practicing and go sit down with him. Just be there with him.’

“He always wanted to be Emmanuel,” Trott continued. “You could tell he wants to grow up and be Emmanuel. The thought of that practice just won’t leave my head right now. I just feel so bad for his family and his brother. It was insane how attached they were.”

A soccer player and more

Besides soccer, Konneh loved himself some basketball. He was a huge LeBron James fan, Trott said, and Carson and Cameron would have fun talking about the NBA star during car rides.

And although he wasn’t as celebrated as a basketball player, Konneh affected the Spider hoops family just as much as he did the soccer team.