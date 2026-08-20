Top Story Spotlight Three charged in 2024 Kannapolis home-invasion killing From staff reports Aug 20, 2026 Aug 20, 2026 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Antonio Woodard, from left, Deonandre Potts, and Justin Roberts. Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save From staff reports Three men have been charged in connection with the 2024 shooting death of a 26-year-old Kannapolis man during a home invasion, police announced this week.kAmyFDE:? y2G2? #@36CED[ c_[ @7 z2??2A@=:D[ H2D E2<6? :?E@ 4FDE@5J (65?6D52J :? r92C=@EE6[ 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 z2??2A@=:D !@=:46 s6A2CE>6?E] w6 :D 492C865 H:E9 7:CDE\568C66 >FC56C[ 7:CDE\568C66 <:5?2AA:?8 2?5 C@336CJ H:E9 2 52?86C@FD H62A@? :? E96 562E9 @7 p?86=@ |2C<2?E@?2<:D]k^Am Justin Roberts From Kannapolis Police Department kAm%H@ @E96C >6? — s6@?2?5C6 xD2:29 !@EED[ ae[ @7 r2=:7@C?:2[ 2?5 p?E@?:@ |2CE6K (@@52C5[ be[ @7 r92C=@EE6 — 7246 E96 D2>6 492C86D[ A@=:46 D2:5] q@E9 2C6 4FCC6?E=J :?42C46C2E65 :? r2=:7@C?:2 2?5 2C6 2H2:E:?8 6IEC25:E:@? E@ }@CE9 r2C@=:?2]k^Am kAm%96 &]$] |2CD92=D $6CG:46 2DD:DE65 z2??2A@=:D :?G6DE:82E@CD :? =@42E:?8 E96 E9C66 >6? 27E6C E96J H6C6 :56?E:7:65 2D DFDA64ED[ A@=:46 D2:5]k^Am People are also reading… Cabarrus, Kannapolis among school districts breaking a rarely enforced state law UPDATE: Kannapolis police identify man killed in officer-involved shooting Music and dancing highlight Swanee Theatre late summer, fall lineup Rooftop restaurant, cocktail lounge coming to downtown Concord Novant gains permission to open Lincoln hospital; Atrium, Novant gain Cabarrus beds Robin Sage exercise begins across region including Cabarrus Friday Five: Ride, run, rant and eat some of my favorite things Audi was going 132 mph on I-85 when it killed a Kannapolis teen, NC troopers say The District Exchange fully occupied, 17 businesses set to celebrate Cream of Cabarrus - Jay M. Robinson picked to repeat CORRECTION - Photo not the right person Mustang Week finds new home at the Speedway, bringing world's largest Mustang gathering to Cabarrus Who's playing? Check out the week by week Cabarrus football schedules High expectations for the Wonders heading to 2026 season Kiefer's Viking approach to football - 'brutally strong' kAm|2C<2?E@?2<:D H2D 7@F?5 D9@E E@ 562E9 2E 9:D 9@>6 2E b_b (:?5J #FD9 sC:G6 :? z2??2A@=:D :? s646>36C a_ac]k^Am Antonio Woodard From Kannapolis Police Department kAm!@=:46 D2:5 E96 D9@@E:?8 @44FCC65 s64] ac[ a_ac[ 2=E9@F89 2 A@CE:@? @7 E96 56A2CE>6?EVD 2??@F?46>6?E @? E96 2CC6DED =:DED E96 52E6 2D s64] ae]k^AmkAm($~r\%' C6A@CE65 E92E E9C66 >2D<65 A6@A=6 3C@<6 :?E@ |2C<2?E@?2<:DV 9@>6 @? r9C:DE>2D tG6 2?5 E92E |2C<2?E@?2<:D H2D D9@E EH:46 :? 7C@?E @7 9:D 8:C=7C:6?5 2?5 E96:C b\J62C\@=5 D@?] %96 DE2E:@? 2EEC:3FE65 E9@D6 56E2:=D E@ 2 AC6G:@FD ?6HD C6=62D6 7C@> E96 8@G6C?@CVD @77:46]k^Am Deonandre Potts From Kannapolis Police Department kAmv@G] y@D9 $E6:? 925 AC6G:@FD=J @776C65 2 C6H2C5 @7 FA E@ Sad[___ 7@C :?7@C>2E:@? =625:?8 E@ E96 2CC6DE 2?5 4@?G:4E:@? @7 E9@D6 C6DA@?D:3=6 7@C |2C<2?E@?2<:DV 562E9[ 244@C5:?8 E@ ($~r\%']k^Am kAm(96? @77:46CD C6DA@?565 E@ E96 (:?5J #FD9 sC:G6 C6D:56?46[ E96J 7@F?5 |2C<2?E@?2<:D 5625 7C@> 8F?D9@E H@F?5D[ A@=:46 D2:5]k^AmkAm!@EED 2?5 (@@52C5 H:== 36 7@C>2==J 492C865 :? }@CE9 r2C@=:?2 27E6C E96J 2C6 6IEC25:E65 7C@> r2=:7@C?:2[ 244@C5:?8 E@ A@=:46]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular UPDATE: Kannapolis police identify man killed in officer-involved shooting Kannapolis police officers shot and killed an armed man Friday after police said they encountered him attempting to carjack a vehicle at South… Audi was going 132 mph on I-85 when it killed a Kannapolis teen, NC troopers say The woman accused of killing a motorcyclist during an illegal street race on Interstate 85 has turned herself in, according to court documents… Watch Now: Related Video China: Robots box and dance at Beijing's 2026 World Robot Conference Moderna’s Personalized Cancer Vaccine Scores Late-Stage Win Moderna’s Personalized Cancer Vaccine Scores Late-Stage Win Treasury Doubles Bond Buybacks as Bessent Moves to Calm Markets Treasury Doubles Bond Buybacks as Bessent Moves to Calm Markets Trump angers Iran with conquest map of Hormuz, Tehran threatens to 'correct his delusion' Trump angers Iran with conquest map of Hormuz, Tehran threatens to 'correct his delusion'