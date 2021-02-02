C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Wolverines’ dramatic win over Trojans was everything we thought it’d be – and more

CONCORD – Long before the first dribble of the night was taken, this one was going to be emotional.
It just was.
Not only was Northwest Cabarrus, one of the oldest schools in the county, bringing its undefeated girls basketball team to West Cabarrus High’s glistening new gym, the game itself had more subplots than an Emmy-winning soap opera.
Just a first-year program, West Cabarrus had proven itself to be a legitimate contender for the South Piedmont 3A Conference title – which Northwest also is in position to win for the first time since sharing it with Concord in 2013, when most of the current Trojans were in elementary school.
Then, there was the fact that players from both teams knew each other quite well, some of them former middle-school teammates who grew up zoned to play for Northwest but were rezoned for West Cabarrus when the new school opened this academic year.
And then there was the Wolverine-Trojan relationship that was REALLY personal.
It was sister vs. sister, as West Cabarrus freshman Future Fields would be on the opposite side of the court from her sister, Northwest Cabarrus senior Aliciah Fields.
Did we mention that emotions would be high on this night?
You could karate chop them in the air all night they were floating around so thick.
Northwest-West I lived up to its billing Monday night, as an intense, physical game came down to its final minute and ended with Wolverines freshman Ashlee Shaw dropping the curtain – and the mic – on a 57-54 victory over the no-longer-unbeaten Trojans.
The two teams will meet again Thursday, as West Cabarrus (7-2 overall, 7-2 SPC) travels to Northwest Cabarrus (7-1, 6-1) this time around.
On Monday night, though, the 5-foot-10 Shaw put on a show, pouring in a game-high 31 points to go with 18 rebounds, four steals and two assists. It was the second time in 10 days that Shaw eclipsed 30 points, having scored 37 in a loss to then-unbeaten Jay M. Robinson on Jan. 21.
Future Fields joined West teammate Jade Clowney with eight points. The younger Fields made some key steals and big shots in the second half. Most important, her team got the win, which gave her bragging rights over her big sister.
“Oh, my goodness!” the wide-eyed Future Fields said. “This win was so big for us because Northwest was an undefeated team, and we were not going to let them win in our house. We had to knock the first-place team out, so it was pretty big to us.
“I guess you could say it was emotional, considering the fact that all of my friends are on that team, including my sister. I was a little nervous at first. But once we started playing, my adrenaline took care of all that, and I just played how I played.”
To be honest, the Wolverines weren’t really playing that well at first, although they managed to stay within striking distance. Northwest Cabarrus held West Cabarrus to just five points in the second quarter, and the Trojans went into halftime with 27-20 lead.
That was particularly impressive because the 6-foot-2 Aliciah Fields, who’s averaging more than 20 point s per game, was saddled with foul trouble and sat out most of the second quarter.
The Trojans actually continued to look good in the third quarter – half of it anyway. That, again, was laudable because Northwest coach Jarmaine Spruill opted not to play Aliciah Fields in the third quarter because she had three fouls, and Northwest appeared to be doing just fine with her cheering from the bench.
Four different Trojans scored – G’la Dunn, Kennedy Hilsenroth, Re’ale Walton and Chaunesse Barringer – as Northwest pushed its lead to 37-25 with 3 minutes, 30 seconds left in the third quarter.
But it was a fight after that.
Future Fields got things going for the Wolverines by following up a Shaw missed 3-pointer for two and then working her way into the paint for another basket. Then, it was Azaria Elder’s time to come up big, as the West sophomore pumped in six of her team’s next seven points and the Wolverines closed the quarter with an 11-2 run that took them into the final stanza trailing by just two points, 39-37.
The game went back and forth for most of the fourth quarter, and as time disappeared from the clock, it was impossible to tell how things would end.
Aliciah Fields, finally back in action, made it look as if her team would stay perfect.
With the game tied at 47 with about four minutes left, Fields went on a small run of her own, scoring five straight points as the Trojans went ahead, 52-49. But Tori Jones quickly trimmed the deficit to a point by tipping a missed jump shot at about the 2-minute mark.
Finally, it was time for Shaw to put an exclamation point on her strong performance.
As soon as a 3-pointer by Northwest’s Samantha Meyers bounced off, Shaw drove to the rim and scored to give her team the lead with 1:30 left.
But Aliciah Fields would come through again for her team, making a basket in the paint with fewer than 20 seconds remaining. Shaw, though, didn’t miss a beat, taking the inbounds pass and dribbling through traffic up the middle of the floor, getting into the lane, and showing superior athleticism by planting off two feet and a releasing a floater that banked in to give the Wolverines the lead for good, 55-54.
“I just took it all the way,” explained Shaw. “I knew I had to put my team in the lead, and I did it for my team. It feels great.
“This was a big game, to beat the No. 1 team. I think we got a little shaken up when we saw that they had all this intensity. I just had to get my team together and tell them it was going to be OK, ‘We got this.’”
West Cabarrus coach Tolonda Simmons said Monday was her team’s “signature win – thus far.”
“This young team showed me tonight that they do have some fight in them,” said Simmons, who admitted she had some choice words for her players in the locker room after a lackluster first half.
“I might’ve questioned them a little bit at halftime, and they responded. I’m just proud of each and every one of them. Everybody had some good and bad within the game, but when it was time to step up in the fourth quarter, they did it. And that’s why we came away with it. I’m a proud coach tonight.”
Spruill, Northwest’s sixth-year coach, wasn’t pleased, however. When asked what he felt led to his team’s first loss of the season, Spruill was, well, emotional.
“I’ll be honest with you, I feel like the officials didn’t let us play our game,” said Spruill. “A lot of tick-tack fouls just didn’t get called, our shots didn’t go in, and when you’re playing on the road, it’s really tough. For our girls to get caught up in the moment and the emotions of not getting the same calls the other team is getting, I feel like it just led to the momentum swing at (the Wolverines’) place and them actually rallying to get a win.
“Definitely, there were a lot of emotions on both sides tonight, with West Cabarrus and with us,” Spruill added. “It was just fortunate (the Wolverines) had the home court the very first game to deal with those emotions; we kind of didn’t.
“Did the officials take the ball game out of the players’ hands instead of letting the players play? It makes a lot of difference, you know?”
Aliciah Fields, who finished with 14 points, said she didn’t get caught up in the emotions of playing against her sister.
“It wasn’t that bad,” Aliciah Fields said. “It would have been different if I had been playing against her one-on-one, but it wasn’t even like that. It was more her team against my team. It was just another basketball team on the floor, that’s all.”
And Aliciah said she wasn’t worried about there being any tension when the girls got home Monday night.
“It’ll be (fine),” Aliciah said, shrugging her shoulders. “I mean, they’re going to talk about it. Family put money on the game and everything, and that’s fine.
“We’ve got (the Wolverines) on Thursday, and we’re going to give them a beatdown on Thursday.”
For Future, who’s more of a guard at just 5-7, she certainly was going to sleep well on Monday. Her broad smile was visible, even underneath the mark she wore, per coronavirus protocol.
“Oh, man, (Aliciah’s) going to be some kind of upset because she just knew that they were going to come in our house and smack us by 30,” Future said. “But we did not let that happen.”
I’m not sure who’ll win when these teams take the floor Thursday.
But I know the evening will once again be full of emotion.
SCORING SUMMARY
Northwest Cabarrus 11 16 12 15 54
West Cabarrus 15 5 17 20 57
NORTHWEST CABARRUS – Kennedy Hilsenroth 15, Chaunesse Barringer14, Aliciah Fields 14 Dunn 5, Moore 3 Walton 3
WEST CABARRUS – Ashlee Shaw 31, Clowney 8, Burgess 2, Elder 6, Jones 2, Fields 8,