C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Wolverines’ dramatic win over Trojans was everything we thought it’d be – and more

“This was a big game, to beat the No. 1 team. I think we got a little shaken up when we saw that they had all this intensity. I just had to get my team together and tell them it was going to be OK, ‘We got this.’”

West Cabarrus coach Tolonda Simmons said Monday was her team’s “signature win – thus far.”

“This young team showed me tonight that they do have some fight in them,” said Simmons, who admitted she had some choice words for her players in the locker room after a lackluster first half.

“I might’ve questioned them a little bit at halftime, and they responded. I’m just proud of each and every one of them. Everybody had some good and bad within the game, but when it was time to step up in the fourth quarter, they did it. And that’s why we came away with it. I’m a proud coach tonight.”

Spruill, Northwest’s sixth-year coach, wasn’t pleased, however. When asked what he felt led to his team’s first loss of the season, Spruill was, well, emotional.