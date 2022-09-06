Concord Police release names of Concord Mills shooting suspects, one suspect dies

A suspect in the officer-involved Concord Mills Mall shooting Aug. 31 died over the weekend due to his injuries, police said.

Concord Police Chief Gary Gacek made a statement regarding the death of Dominic Jeter, the shooting suspect.

“The suspect who we now know fired several shots at police and was shot by officers is Dominic Jeter, a 23-year-old man from Charlotte. According to the Charlotte Medical Examiner, Mr. Jeter passed away sometime this weekend from his injuries. Any loss of life is tragic and I wish his family comfort in this difficult time,” the statement read.

According to an unrelated police report, police said, Jeter allegedly stole a firearm matching the one at the scene from a woman he knew on the day before the incident at Concord Mills Mall.

Jeter was previously convicted of carrying a concealed weapon, being a felon in possession of a firearm and resisting arrest. Possessing any firearm, even if he had not fired it, police said, is a felony offense. According to court records, Jeter was currently on probation for a firearm possession conviction at the time of the incident.

The two officers who were shot at are Officers Jeremy Howarth and Maria Westphal. Westphal has been with the department for two years while Howarth has been with the department for two months. Both officers are on administrative duty pursuant to department policy.

The Aug. 31 incident began when a credit card was reported stolen at a Concord Mills Mall store. The owner of the card called 911. According to a 911 call recording, the owner of the card said he asked three men to help him purchase something and gave them the card. Instead, the men took the card and purchased items for themselves, he said. The owner of the card then provided a description of the suspects and their location around the mall.

Once officers arrived, they located the three suspects outside the mall. Maj. Todd McGhee said in a press conference on Aug. 31 after the incident that the suspects then ran back inside the mall and officers gave chase.

“At the end of the foot pursuit, one of the three suspects produced a handgun,” McGhee said. “At this point, one of the officers said over the radio that one of the suspects had a gun, and both officers gave multiple commands to drop the weapon.

“Instead of complying, the suspect with the gun fired a shot, at least one, at the officers. The officers pursued the suspect into the construction area where he fired a shot, the bullet striking the ground just in front of the officers.”

Shots were first fired around 12:30 p.m. The mall was put into lockdown not long after.

Both officers returned fire and struck Jeter. Officers then called EMS, and Jeter was later flown to the Atrium Medical Center in Charlotte in critical condition.

Several people inside and outside the mall called 911 after hearing the shots. Many said they were hiding inside the mall in places like the bathroom or the back of stores.

Police later released the names of the other two suspects. Wuanell Hernandez, 21, and Christian Myles Tyson, 21, were identified as being involved in the reported theft at the mall and subsequent shooting with officers.

The SBI is currently investigating the officer-involved shooting.

“Our department carefully reviews every use of deadly force. In this case, SBI is conducting an independent investigation, and we await the results from their work,” Gacek said.